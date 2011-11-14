3-D Imaging Technologies for Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704453, 9781455712571

3-D Imaging Technologies for Facial Plastic Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 19-4

1st Edition

Authors: John Pallanch
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704453
eBook ISBN: 9781455712571
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th November 2011
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A global pool of surgeons and researchers using 3-dimensional imaging for facial plastic surgery present topics on: Image fusion in pre-operative planning; The use of 3D imaging tools including stereolithographic modeling and intraoperative navigation for maxillo-mandibular and complex orbital reconstruction; Custom-made, three-dimensional, intraoperative surgical guides for nasal reconstruction; The benefits and limits of using an integrated 3D virtual approach for maxillofacial surgery; 3D volume assessment techniques and computer-aided design and manufacturing for pre-operative fabrication of implants in head and neck reconstruction; A comparison of different new 3D imaging technologies in facial plastic surgery; 3-D photography in the objective analysis of volume augmentation including fat augmentation and dermal fillers; Assessment of different rhinoplasty techniques by overlay of before and after 3D images; 3D volumetric analysis of combined facial lifting and volumizing (volume enhancement); 3-D facial measurements and perceptions of attractiveness; Teaching 3-D sculpting to Facial Plastic Surgeons, 3-D insights on aesthetics; Creation of the virtual patient for the study of facial morphology; 3-dimensional video analysis of facial movement; 3D modeling of the behavior of facial soft tissues for understanding facial plastic surgery interventions

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455704453
eBook ISBN:
9781455712571

About the Authors

John Pallanch Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.