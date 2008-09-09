3-D Fibrous Assemblies
1st Edition
Properties, Applications and Modelling of Three-Dimensional Textile Structures
Table of Contents
Introduction to three-dimensional fibrous assemblies; Applications of three-dimensional textiles; Multi-axial warp-knitted (MWK) fabrics; Multilayer woven fabrics; Tensile properties of multiaxial warp-knitted (MWK) fabrics; Bending properties of multiaxial warp-knitted (MWK) fabrics; Formability of multiaxial warp-knitted (MWK) fabrics; Permeability of multi-layer woven fabrics; Using multilayer woven fabrics in resin transfer moulding.
Description
There have been important recent developments in the production and application of three dimensional fabrics. These 3D textile structures have great potential for new fabrics and textile applications. 3D fibrous assemblies summarises some key developments and their applications in the textile industry.
The book begins with an introductory chapter which defines the concepts and types of 3D fibrous assemblies. The book then discusses how 3D fabrics can be applied in textile products. These range from composites and protective clothing to medical textiles. The remainder of the book reviews the two main 3D fabrics; multi-axial warp knitted fabrics and multi-layer woven fabrics. Themes such as structure, manufacture, properties and modelling are considered for both fabrics.
Written by a distinguished author, 3D fibrous assemblies is a pioneering guide for a broad spectrum of readers, ranging from fibre scientists and designers through to those involved in research and development of new generation textile products.
Key Features
- Presents exciting opportunities for the creation of new textiles through the use of three dimensional textile fibre assemblies
- A comprehensive account of the different types of 3D fabrics and their associated structure, properties, manufacture and modelling
- Examples of how three dimensional fibres can be applied in textile products
Readership
Fiber scientists and designers through to those involved in research and development of new generation textile products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 9th September 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845694982
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693770
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jinlian Hu Author
Jinlian Hu is a Professor at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University. A Fellow of the Textile Institute, she was also the recipient of the 2001 Award for Distinguished Achievement from the US Fiber Society. Professor Hu has published over 300 articles and several books on textile materials. She is currently the Editor-in-Chief of the Research Journal of Textiles and Apparel.
Affiliations and Expertise
Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong