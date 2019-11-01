2D Semiconductor Materials and Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- 2D Semiconductor TMDCs: Basic Properties
- Novel Phenomena in 2D Semiconductors
- CVD Growth of 2D Semiconductors
- MBE Growth of 2D Semiconductors
- Optical Characterisation of 2D Semiconductors
- HRTEM Characterisation – Structure and Defects
- STM/STS and ARPES Characterisation – Structure and Electronic Properties
- Reducing the dimensionality of novel materials
- 2D Electronic and Photonic Devices
Description
2D Semiconductor Materials and Devices reviews the basic science and state-of-art technology of 2D semiconductor materials and devices. Chapters discuss the basic structure and properties of 2D semiconductor materials, including both elemental (silicene, phosphorene) and compound semiconductors (transition metal dichalcogenide), the current growth and characterization methods of these 2D materials, state-of-the-art devices, and current and potential applications.
Key Features
- Reviews a broad range of emerging 2D electronic materials beyond graphene, including silicene, phosphorene and compound semiconductors
- Provides an in-depth review of material properties, growth and characterization aspects—topics that could enable applications
- Features contributions from the leading experts in the field
Readership
Materials Science and Engineering, Physicists, Chemists in R&D and academia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 325
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128161876
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Dongzhi Chi Editor
Dr. Chi is the joint program manager of the A-STAR Pharos “Semiconducting 2D Materials for Ubiquitous Electronics”. He joined A-STAR in 1998 starting as a Research Scientist and served as the Head of the Design and Growth Capability Group from 2009 to 2016.Now he has the title of Principal Scientist and is the Senior Research Councillor of the Strategic Research Office. His research interests include electronic materials for semiconductor device applications including 2D TMDCs, III-V semiconductors, silicides, germanides, high-k dielectrics and their integration into novel electronic devices. He has 262 technical papers published in refereed international journals, has given 60 presentations at international conferences, and has 13 patent applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Scientist, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A-STAR), Singapore
K.E.Johnson Goh Editor
Dr. Goh is the joint program manager of the A-STAR Pharos “Semiconducting 2D Materials for Ubiquitous Electronics”. He is also the principal investigator for the Spin-valley Qubits project and the 2D Valleytronics Project. Since he joined IMRE in 2006, he has served in leadership roles including the head of the Materials Processing and Characterization department. His research interests include 2D materials and quantum computation and information. Dr. Goh has 59 publications in refereed journals and has given 85 presentations at conferences and workshops.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A-STAR), Singapore; Adjunct Associate Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore
Andrew Wee Editor
Professor Andrew Wee is Vice President (University and Global Relations) at the National University of Singapore. Prof Wee, who was Dean of the NUS Faculty of Science from April 2007 to March 2014, is President of the Singapore National Academy of Science. He is also the Director of the Surface Science Laboratory in the Department of Physics at the NUS Faculty of Science, and an adjunct scientist at the Agency of Science, Technology and Research’s Institute of Materials Research and Engineering. Prof Wee’s research interests are in surface and nanoscale science, scanning tunnelling microscopy and synchrotron radiation studies of the molecule-substrate interface, graphene and related nanomaterials. He has published more than 400 internationally refereed scientific papers and has served as the Associate Editor of the journal ACS Nano since 2011.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore