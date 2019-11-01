2D Semiconductor Materials and Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128161876

2D Semiconductor Materials and Devices

1st Edition

Editors: Dongzhi Chi K.E.Johnson Goh Andrew Wee
Paperback ISBN: 9780128161876
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 325
Table of Contents

  1. 2D Semiconductor TMDCs: Basic Properties
  2. Novel Phenomena in 2D Semiconductors
  3. CVD Growth of 2D Semiconductors
  4. MBE Growth of 2D Semiconductors
  5. Optical Characterisation of 2D Semiconductors
  6. HRTEM Characterisation – Structure and Defects
  7. STM/STS and ARPES Characterisation – Structure and Electronic Properties
  8. Reducing the dimensionality of novel materials
  9. 2D Electronic and Photonic Devices

Description

2D Semiconductor Materials and Devices reviews the basic science and state-of-art technology of 2D semiconductor materials and devices. Chapters discuss the basic structure and properties of 2D semiconductor materials, including both elemental (silicene, phosphorene) and compound semiconductors (transition metal dichalcogenide), the current growth and characterization methods of these 2D materials, state-of-the-art devices, and current and potential applications.

Key Features

  • Reviews a broad range of emerging 2D electronic materials beyond graphene, including silicene, phosphorene and compound semiconductors
  • Provides an in-depth review of material properties, growth and characterization aspects—topics that could enable applications
  • Features contributions from the leading experts in the field

Readership

Materials Science and Engineering, Physicists, Chemists in R&D and academia

About the Editors

Dongzhi Chi Editor

Dr. Chi is the joint program manager of the A-STAR Pharos “Semiconducting 2D Materials for Ubiquitous Electronics”. He joined A-STAR in 1998 starting as a Research Scientist and served as the Head of the Design and Growth Capability Group from 2009 to 2016.Now he has the title of Principal Scientist and is the Senior Research Councillor of the Strategic Research Office. His research interests include electronic materials for semiconductor device applications including 2D TMDCs, III-V semiconductors, silicides, germanides, high-k dielectrics and their integration into novel electronic devices. He has 262 technical papers published in refereed international journals, has given 60 presentations at international conferences, and has 13 patent applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Principal Scientist, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A-STAR), Singapore

K.E.Johnson Goh Editor

Dr. Goh is the joint program manager of the A-STAR Pharos “Semiconducting 2D Materials for Ubiquitous Electronics”. He is also the principal investigator for the Spin-valley Qubits project and the 2D Valleytronics Project. Since he joined IMRE in 2006, he has served in leadership roles including the head of the Materials Processing and Characterization department. His research interests include 2D materials and quantum computation and information. Dr. Goh has 59 publications in refereed journals and has given 85 presentations at conferences and workshops.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Scientist, Institute of Materials Research and Engineering (IMRE), Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (A-STAR), Singapore; Adjunct Associate Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

Andrew Wee Editor

Professor Andrew Wee is Vice President (University and Global Relations) at the National University of Singapore. Prof Wee, who was Dean of the NUS Faculty of Science from April 2007 to March 2014, is President of the Singapore National Academy of Science. He is also the Director of the Surface Science Laboratory in the Department of Physics at the NUS Faculty of Science, and an adjunct scientist at the Agency of Science, Technology and Research’s Institute of Materials Research and Engineering. Prof Wee’s research interests are in surface and nanoscale science, scanning tunnelling microscopy and synchrotron radiation studies of the molecule-substrate interface, graphene and related nanomaterials. He has published more than 400 internationally refereed scientific papers and has served as the Associate Editor of the journal ACS Nano since 2011.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

