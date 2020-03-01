2D Nanoscale Heterostructured Materials
1st Edition
Synthesis, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
1. 2D materials and their heterostructures: structural and theoretical study
2. Synthesis of 2D materials and their heterostructures
3. Characterizations of two-dimensional nano-scale heterostructures
4. Electronic and Optoelectronic Properties of 2D nano-heterostructures
5. Mechanical properties and Interfacial Strain Engineering of 2D heterostructures
6. 2D nano-heterostructures for optoelectronic applications
7. Device physics and device integration of Two-dimensional heterostructures
8. Electrochemical and electro-catalytic properties of 2D nano-heterostructures
9. Transition metal di-chalcogenides heterostructures for energy applications
10. Emerging Bio-applications of 2D nano-heterostructures
Description
Recent advances in atomically thin 2D materials lead to numerous promising technologies for post-CMOS nanoelectronics, nano-bioelectronics, and energy generation. 2D Nanoscale Heterostructured Materials assesses the current status and future prospects for 2D materials other than graphene (e.g., BN nanosheets, MoS2, NbSe2, WS2, etc.), which have already been contemplated for both low-end and high-end technological applications. The book offers an overview of the different synthesis techniques for 2D materials and their heterostructures, with a detailed explanation of the many potential future applications.This book provides an informed overview and fundamentals properties related to the 2D Transition metal dichalcogenide materials and their heterostructures. The book helps researchers to understand the progress of this field and points the way to future research in this area.
Key Features
- Explores synthesis techniques of newly evolved 2D materials and their heterostructures with controlled properties
- Offers detailed analysis of the fundamental properties (via various experimental process and simulations techniques) of 2D heterostructures materials
- Discusses the applications of 2D heterostructred materials in various high-performance devices
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers; chemical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176788
About the Editors
Satyabrata Jit Editor
Satyabrata Jit is Professor at the Department of Electronics Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi. His research interests carbon CMOS devices, ZnO thin-film-based nanoelectronic devices for electronic, gas sensing and optoelectronic applications, and microwave photonic devices and circuits.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi, India
Santanu Das Editor
Santanu Das is Assistant Professor in the Department of Ceramic Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Varanasi, India. His research interests lie in synthesis and electrical, mechanical and electrochemical properties of thin-films, two-dimensional (2D) graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDC) materials and applications based on these materials in order to solve the issues & challenges in Photovoltaic, field effect transistors, energy storage, and sensors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Indian Institute of Technology, India