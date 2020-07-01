2D and Quasi-2D Composite and Nanocomposite Materials
1st Edition
Properties and Photonic Applications
Table of Contents
1. Graphene-Based Active Hyperbolic Metamaterials. Theory and Modelling
2. Regulating spin dynamics of graphene flakes
3. Design of Bandgaps in Photonic Crystals
4. Multi-periodic one-dimensional photonic crystals
5. Absorption and reflection of light by nanocomposite films
6. Lead-free ceramics based on potassium-bismuth titanate K0.5Bi0.5TiO3
7. Nonlocal effects in nanolayered hyperbolic metamaterials
8. Conductivity and elasticity of graphene-type composites
9. Application of integral equations to simulate local fields in carbon nanotube reinforced composites
10. Field induced by a flat graphene structure
11. Modelling, simulations and properties of thin films near graphene and its derivatives
Description
2D and Quasi-2D Composite and Nanocomposite Materials: Theory, Properties and Photonic Applications covers the theory, characterization and computational modeling of 2D composite materials and shows how they are used for the creation of materials for 3D structures
The book covers three major themes:
- Properties of 2D and quasi-2D composites are discussed in the context of homogenization theory. Homogenization results are discussed for spatiotemporal material composites assembled from materials which are distributed on a micro-scale in space and in time.
- New types of transport phenomena and localization in random media are addressed, with particular attention to the non-reciprocity of transport coefficients.
- Plasmonics and magneto-optics are also of particular interest. Magneto-transport and sub-wavelength resolution in electromagnetic and acoustic imaging are further considered.
This book is an important resource for materials scientists and engineers working on nanomaterials, photonic composites, and materials theory, modeling and simulations.
Key Features
- Outlines major modelling techniques of 2D nanocomposites for photonic applications
- Explores how the properties of 2D nanocomposites make them suitable for use for building 3D structures
- Assesses the challenges of using 2D nanocomposites for designing new devices on a mass scale
Readership
Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128188194
About the Editors
Ross Mcphedran Editor
Ross McPhedran is Honorary Emeritus Professor of Physics at Sydney University, Australia. He holds a personal chair in Electromagnetic Physics at the University of Sydney. He is well known internationally for his work on many aspects of the science of waves, including diffraction physics, composite materials, photonic band gap materials and photonic crystal fibers, metamaterials, multipole formulations, and elastodynamics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Emeritus Professor of Physics at Sydney University, Australia
Simon Gluzman Editor
Simon Gluzman is presently an Independent Researcher (Toronto, Canada) and formerly a Research Associate at PSU in Applied Mathematics. He is interested in Re-summation methods in theory of random and regular composites and the method of self-similar and rational approximants.
Affiliations and Expertise
Independent Researcher, Toronto, Canada
Vladimir Mityushev Editor
Vladimir Mityushev is the head of modeling and simulation laboratory at the department of computer science and computational methods at Pedagogical University of Cracow, Kraków, Poland. He is interested in Mathematical modeling and computer simulations, Industrial mathematics and boundary value problems and their applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Head of Modeling and Simulation Laboratory, Institute of Computer Science, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland
Natalia Rylko Editor
Natalia Rylko is an associate professor at the Institute of Technology, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Institute of Technology, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland