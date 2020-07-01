2D and Quasi-2D Composite and Nanocomposite Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188194

2D and Quasi-2D Composite and Nanocomposite Materials

1st Edition

Properties and Photonic Applications

Editors: Ross Mcphedran Simon Gluzman Vladimir Mityushev Natalia Rylko
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188194
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st July 2020
Page Count: 500
Table of Contents

1. Graphene-Based Active Hyperbolic Metamaterials. Theory and Modelling
2. Regulating spin dynamics of graphene flakes
3. Design of Bandgaps in Photonic Crystals
4. Multi-periodic one-dimensional photonic crystals
5. Absorption and reflection of light by nanocomposite films
6. Lead-free ceramics based on potassium-bismuth titanate K0.5Bi0.5TiO3
7. Nonlocal effects in nanolayered hyperbolic metamaterials
8. Conductivity and elasticity of graphene-type composites
9. Application of integral equations to simulate local fields in carbon nanotube reinforced composites
10. Field induced by a flat graphene structure
11. Modelling, simulations and properties of thin films near graphene and its derivatives

Description

2D and Quasi-2D Composite and Nanocomposite Materials: Theory, Properties and Photonic Applications covers the theory, characterization and computational modeling of 2D composite materials and shows how they are used for the creation of materials for 3D structures

The book covers three major themes:

  • Properties of 2D and quasi-2D composites are discussed in the context of homogenization theory. Homogenization results are discussed for spatiotemporal material composites assembled from materials which are distributed on a micro-scale in space and in time.
  • New types of transport phenomena and localization in random media are addressed, with particular attention to the non-reciprocity of transport coefficients.
  • Plasmonics and magneto-optics are also of particular interest. Magneto-transport and sub-wavelength resolution in electromagnetic and acoustic imaging are further considered.

This book is an important resource for materials scientists and engineers working on nanomaterials, photonic composites, and materials theory, modeling and simulations.

Key Features

  • Outlines major modelling techniques of 2D nanocomposites for photonic applications
  • Explores how the properties of 2D nanocomposites make them suitable for use for building 3D structures
  • Assesses the challenges of using 2D nanocomposites for designing new devices on a mass scale

Readership

Academics and R&D industry researchers in the fields of materials science and engineering

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st July 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128188194

About the Editors

Ross Mcphedran Editor

Ross McPhedran is Honorary Emeritus Professor of Physics at Sydney University, Australia. He holds a personal chair in Electromagnetic Physics at the University of Sydney. He is well known internationally for his work on many aspects of the science of waves, including diffraction physics, composite materials, photonic band gap materials and photonic crystal fibers, metamaterials, multipole formulations, and elastodynamics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Emeritus Professor of Physics at Sydney University, Australia

Simon Gluzman Editor

Simon Gluzman is presently an Independent Researcher (Toronto, Canada) and formerly a Research Associate at PSU in Applied Mathematics. He is interested in Re-summation methods in theory of random and regular composites and the method of self-similar and rational approximants.

Affiliations and Expertise

Independent Researcher, Toronto, Canada

Vladimir Mityushev Editor

Vladimir Mityushev is the head of modeling and simulation laboratory at the department of computer science and computational methods at Pedagogical University of Cracow, Kraków, Poland. He is interested in Mathematical modeling and computer simulations, Industrial mathematics and boundary value problems and their applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of Modeling and Simulation Laboratory, Institute of Computer Science, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland

Natalia Rylko Editor

Natalia Rylko is an associate professor at the Institute of Technology, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Institute of Technology, Pedagogical University, Krakow, Poland

