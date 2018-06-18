28TH EUROPEAN SYMPOSIUM ON COMPUTER AIDED PROCESS ENGINEERING - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444642356, 9780444642363

28TH EUROPEAN SYMPOSIUM ON COMPUTER AIDED PROCESS ENGINEERING, Volume 43

1st Edition

Editors: Stefan Radl Jiri Klemes Petar Varbanov Thomas Wallek
eBook ISBN: 9780444642363
Book ISBN: 9780444642356
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th June 2018
Page Count: 1762
Description

28th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 43 contains the papers presented at the 28th European Society of Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event held in Graz, Austria June 10-13 , 2018. It is a valuable resource for chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries.

Key Features

  • Presents findings and discussions from the 28th European Society of Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event

Readership

Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries

Details

No. of pages:
1762
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444642363
Book ISBN:
9780444642356

About the Editor

Stefan Radl

Jiri Klemes

Jiri Klemes

The Head of the Centre for Process Integration and Intensification at the University of Pannonia, Hungary; Chairperson of the CAPE Working Party of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering; The President of PRES and ESCAPE 24 Conference. The Subject Editor of the Journal of Cleaner Production (Elsevier), and Regional Editor of Applied Thermal Engineering (Elsevier) and Cleaner Technologies and Environmental Policy (Springer).

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pannonia, Hungary

Petar Varbanov

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pannonia, Hungary

Thomas Wallek

