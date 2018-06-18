28TH EUROPEAN SYMPOSIUM ON COMPUTER AIDED PROCESS ENGINEERING, Volume 43
1st Edition
Description
28th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 43 contains the papers presented at the 28th European Society of Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event held in Graz, Austria June 10-13 , 2018. It is a valuable resource for chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries.
Key Features
- Presents findings and discussions from the 28th European Society of Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) event
Readership
Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1762
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 18th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444642363
- Book ISBN:
- 9780444642356
About the Editor
Stefan Radl
Jiri Klemes
The Head of the Centre for Process Integration and Intensification at the University of Pannonia, Hungary; Chairperson of the CAPE Working Party of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering; The President of PRES and ESCAPE 24 Conference. The Subject Editor of the Journal of Cleaner Production (Elsevier), and Regional Editor of Applied Thermal Engineering (Elsevier) and Cleaner Technologies and Environmental Policy (Springer).
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pannonia, Hungary
Petar Varbanov
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pannonia, Hungary