27th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry
1st Edition
Plenary and Invited Lectures Presented at the 27th IUPAC Congress, Helsinki, Finland, 27-31 August 1979
Description
27th International Congress of Pure and Applied Chemistry is a collection of lectures presented at the 27th Congress of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry, held in Helsinki, Finland, on August 27-31, 1979. The event covers a wide range of topics relating to chemistry, including biotechnology and bioengineering; trace element analysis; modern methods in clinical chemistry; and analysis and structure of cell membrane carbohydrates. Chemometrics is also discussed, along with the chemistry and technology of natural polymers and their degradation products.
This book consists of 36 chapters and opens with an assessment of prospects for biotechnology amid the resource problems facing industrialized countries. The reader is then introduced to the main principles of screening effective anticancer drugs based on the methods and concepts of biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics; the fundamental principles involved in steroid immunoassay for clinical chemistry applications; fractionation and determination of trace elements in plants, soils, and sediments; and trace metal analysis in exploration geochemistry. The following chapters explore clinical applications of steroid hormone receptor assays; asparagine-linked sugar chains of glycoproteins; chemistry and technology of starch; and use of high-performance liquid chromatography in the analysis of red blood cell glycolipids.
This monograph will be a valuable source of information for practitioners and research workers in the field of pure and applied chemistry.
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures
Prospects for Biotechnology in a Resource-Limited World
Physical, Biochemical and Biophysical Bases for Creation of New Effective Anticancer Agents
Steroid Immunoassay in Clinical Chemistry
Fractionation and Determination of Trace Elements in Plants, Soils and Sediments
Glycopeptides of Human Teratoma Stem Cells
Invited Lectures
I. Trace Element Analysis
Trace Metal Analysis in Exploration Geochemistry
Evaluation of Mineral Element Status in Finnish Soils, Plants, and Foods
Application of Ion-Selective Electrodes in Flowing Systems: Problems Related to the Measurements in Low Concentration Ranges
II. Modern Methods in Clinical Chemistry
Clinical Applications of Steroid hormone Receptor Assays
Kinetic Enzymatic Analysis and Some Problems of its Automation
Analytical Biochemistry of Nickel
III. Analysis and Structure of Cell Membrane Carbohydrates
Fractionation of Glycopeptides
Developmental Change of Carbohydrate Chain in Glycolipids and Glycoproteins of Human Erythrocyte Membranes: Chemical Basis of i to I Antigenic Conversion
Structural Fingerprinting of Lipid-Linked Oligosaccharides by Mass Spectrometry and NMR Spectroscopy
Structural Studies of Asparagine-Linked Sugar Chains of Glycoproteins
Chemical Ionization GC-Mass Spectrometry in the Structural Analysis of Saccharide Chains
General Principle of using Structural Analysis of Glycoconjugates by using Glycosidases and l3C NMR Spectroscopy
Some New Methods for Structural Elucidation and Modification of Complex Carbohydrates
Composition, Conformation, Sequence and Dynamics of Complex Carbohydrates as Revealed by Carbon-13 NMR Spectroscopy
Structure of the Oligosaccharide Moiety of Glycosphingolipids Biosynthesized In Vitro, Activity and Specificity of Glycosyl Transferases
Structural Analysis of Glycoconjugates by Mass Spectrometry of Permethylated Derivatives and by 13C NMR Spectroscopy
Trifluoroacetolysis: A New Versatile Method for Studies on Glycoconjugates
High Resolution 1H-NMR Spectroscopy in the Structure Analysis of Carbohydrates Derived from Glycoproteins
IV. Chemistry and Technology of Natural Polymers and Their Degradation Products
Aspects of the Chemistry and Technology of Starch
Physical Methods in the Investigation of Natural Polymers
Swelling and Dissolution of Cellulose in Non-Aqueous Media
The Impact of Polysaccharide Chemistry on the Wood Pulp Industry
Lignin and Phenolic Polymers
Chemical Combination of Natural and Synthetic Polymers
Structure and Properties of Charged Polysaccharides
V. Biotechnology and Bioengineering
Developments of Biotechnology within the Pulp and Paper Industry
Experimental Lay-out of Loop Fermenters for Large Scale Biomass Production
Analysis of Red Blood Cell Glycolipids by High Performance Liquid Chromatography
VI. Chemometrics
Modern Data Analysis in Geochemistry
Optimization in Analytical Chemistry: A Multivariate and Multicriteria Problem
Characterization and Classification Based on Multivariate Data Analysis
