250 Cases in Clinical Medicine
5th Edition
Table of Contents
Respiratory system
Introduction to section
Asthma
Bronchiectasis
Collapsed lung
Consolidation
COPD
Cor Pulmonale
Cystic Fibrosis
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis
Lung Cancer
Obstructive Sleep Apnoea
Old tuberculosis
Pleural Effusion
Pleural Rub
Pneumothorax
Abdomen
Introduction to section
Ascites
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia
Cirrhosis of the liver
Felty's Syndrome
Haemochromatosis
Hepatomegaly
Jaundice
Polycistic Kidney Disease
Primary Biliary Cirrhosis
Splenomegaly
Transplanted Kidney
Unilateral palpable kidney
Wilson's Disease
Cardiovascular system
Introduction to section
Absent Radial Pulse
Aortic Regurgitation
Aortic stenosis
Atrial septal defect
Coarctation of the Aorta
Constrictive Pericarditis
Dextrocardia
Ebstein's Anomaly
Eisenmenger Syndrome
Fallot's Tetralogy
Gallop Rhythm
Congestive Cardiac Failure
Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
Jugular Venous Pulse
Mitral Regurgitation
Mitral Stenosis
Mitral valve prolapse
Mixed Aortic Valve Lesion
Mixed Mitral and Aortic Valve Disease
Mixed Mitral Valve Disease
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Pericardial Rub
Prosthetic Heart Valves
Pulmonary Stenosis
Slow Pulse Rate
Tricuspid Regurgitation
Ventricular Septal Defect
Neurology
Introduction to section
Abnormal gait
Argyll Robertson pupil
Becker Muscular Dystrophy
Bilateral Spastic Paraplegia
Bitemporal Hemianopia
Brown-sequard syndrome
Bulbar Palsy
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Central Scotoma
Cerebellar Dysarthria
Cerebellar Syndrome
Cerebellopontine Angle Tumour
Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease
Chorea
Common Peroneal Nerve Palsy
Deformity of a lower limb
Dermatomyositis
Expressive Dysphasia
Facioscapulohumeral Dystrophy
Friederich's Ataxia
Gullian-Barre Syndrome
Hemiballismus
Hemiplegia
Homonymous Hemianopia
Internuclear Opthalmoplegia
Jerky Nystagmus
Limb Girdle Dystrophy
Motor Neurone Disease
Multiple Sclerosis
Multiple System Atrophy
Myasthenia Gravis
Myotonia Congenita
Myotonic Dystrophy
Neurofibromatosis
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy
Proximal Myopathy
Pseudobulbar Palsy
Ptosis and Horner Syndrome
Radial Nerve Palsy
Seventh Nerve Palsy
Sixth Nerve Palsy
Speech
Subacute Combined Degeneration of the Spinal Cord
Syringomyelia
Tabes Dorsalis
Tetraplegia
Third Cranial Nerve Palsy
Tremors
Tunnel Vision
Ulnar Nerve Palsy
Wallenberg Syndrome
Wasting of the small muscle of the hands
Winging of the Scapula
Rheumatology
Introduction to section
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Charcots Arthropathy
Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome
Gout
Osteoarthritis
Painful Knee Joint
Psoriatic Arthritis
Rheumatoid Hands
Still's Disease
Dermatology
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne Vulgaris
Alopecia Areata
Arterial Leg Ulcer
Arteriovenous Fistula
Atopic Dermatitis
Bullous Eruption
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Eruptive Xanthomas
Erythema Ab Igne
Erythema Multiforme
Erythema Nodosum
Fungal Nail Disease
Hairy Leukoplakia
Henoch-Schonlein Purpura
Hereditary Haemorrhagic Telangiectasia
Herpes Simplex
Herpes Zoster Syndrome (Shingles)
Ichthyosis
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lichen Planus
Lichen Simplex
Lipodystrophy
Lupus Pernio
Maculopapular Rash
Malignant Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum
Mycosis Fungoides
Nail Changes
Necrobiosis Lipoidica
Onycholysis
Palmar Xanthomas
Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome
Phlebitis Migrans
Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum
Psoriasis
Purpura
Pyoderma Gangrenosum
Raynaud's Phenomenon
Rosacea
Scleroderma
Seborrhoeic Dermatitis
Sturge-Weber Syndrome
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Tuberous Sclerosis
Urticaria
Urticaria Pigmentosa
Venous Ulcer
Vitiligo
Xanthelasma
Xanthoma
The Eye
Introduction to section
Age Related Macular Degeneration
Cataracts
Cholesterol Embolus
Diabetic Retinopathy
Hypertensive Retinopathy
Optic Atrophy
Osteogenesis Imperfecta
Papilloedema
Retinal detachment
Retinal vein occlusion
Retinitis pigmentosa
Subhyaloid Haemorrhage
Vitreous opacities
Endocrinology
Introduction to section
Acromegaly
Addison Disease
Carcinoid Syndrome
Cushing Syndrome
Diabetic Foot
Graves Disease
Gynaecomastia
Hypopituitarism
Hypothyroidism
Multinodular Goitre
Obesity
Post Thyroidectomy Hypoparathyroidism
Pretibial Myxoedema
Thyroid Orbitopathy
Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Self Assessment cases
Respiratory case
Abdominal case
Cardiology case
Neurology case
Rheumatology case
Dermatology case
Eye case
Endocrinology case
Miscellaneous and symptom based cases - Core Medical Curriculum
Introduction to section
Emergency presentations
Abdominal mass
Anxiety
Back Pain
Breathlessness
Bruising
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Collapse
Confusion
Cough
Crohn's disease
Diarrhoea
Dysuria and Haematuria
Falls
Fever
Haemoptysis
Headache
Hypertension
Hypokalaemia/Hyperkalaemia
Hyponatraemia/Hypernatraemia
Lymphadenopathy
Melaena
Memory Problems
Micturition Difficulties
Neck Pain
Oedema
Palpitations
Poisoning
Pruritis
Seizures
Speech disturbance
Swallowing difficulties
Swollen leg
Syncope
The postoperative patient
The pregnant patient
Unsteadiness
Weight loss
Core medical Procedures
Central line insertion
Chest drain insertion
Direct current cardioversion
Knee arthrocentesis
Lumbar puncture
Therapeutic Abdominal Paracentesis
Description
Medical curricula change continually to reflect the evolving roles of doctors, changes in treatments and advances in technology. Medicine moves at pace and it takes a practitioner committed to continuing professional development to keep up. This new edition of 250 Cases in Clinical Medicine has been thoroughly updated to reflect the changing form of the Royal College of Physicians’ curriculum. Some chapters from the previous edition have been dropped to allow new, more clinically relevant topics to be included. Chapters of symptom-based cases have also been added, as well as a section on acute medical problems and their management.
Essential reading for MBBS, PLAB, MRCP (UK), MRCPI, MD (New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), FRACP, FCCP and postgraduate medical examinations in the USA including USMLE and ABIM.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 901
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074554
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074561
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075339
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702075322
About the Authors
Eirini Kasfiki Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Physician in Acute Internal Medicine, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK
Ciaran Kelly Author
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, Clinical Assistant in ENT, Modality Hull, UK
Anna Folwell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Geriatric Medicine, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK