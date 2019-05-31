250 Cases in Clinical Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702074554, 9780702075339

250 Cases in Clinical Medicine

5th Edition

Authors: Eirini Kasfiki Ciaran Kelly Anna Folwell
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074554
Paperback ISBN: 9780702074561
eBook ISBN: 9780702075339
eBook ISBN: 9780702075322
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2019
Page Count: 901
Table of Contents

Respiratory system

Introduction to section

Asthma

Bronchiectasis

Collapsed lung

Consolidation

COPD

Cor Pulmonale

Cystic Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Lung Cancer

Obstructive Sleep Apnoea

Old tuberculosis

Pleural Effusion

Pleural Rub

Pneumothorax

Abdomen

Introduction to section

Ascites

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia

Cirrhosis of the liver

Felty's Syndrome

Haemochromatosis

Hepatomegaly

Jaundice

Polycistic Kidney Disease

Primary Biliary Cirrhosis

Splenomegaly

Transplanted Kidney

Unilateral palpable kidney

Wilson's Disease

Cardiovascular system

Introduction to section

Absent Radial Pulse

Aortic Regurgitation

Aortic stenosis

Atrial septal defect

Coarctation of the Aorta

Constrictive Pericarditis

Dextrocardia

Ebstein's Anomaly

Eisenmenger Syndrome

Fallot's Tetralogy

Gallop Rhythm

Congestive Cardiac Failure

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Jugular Venous Pulse

Mitral Regurgitation

Mitral Stenosis

Mitral valve prolapse

Mixed Aortic Valve Lesion

Mixed Mitral and Aortic Valve Disease

Mixed Mitral Valve Disease

Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Pericardial Rub

Prosthetic Heart Valves

Pulmonary Stenosis

Slow Pulse Rate

Tricuspid Regurgitation

Ventricular Septal Defect

Neurology

Introduction to section

Abnormal gait

Argyll Robertson pupil

Becker Muscular Dystrophy

Bilateral Spastic Paraplegia

Bitemporal Hemianopia

Brown-sequard syndrome

Bulbar Palsy

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Cauda Equina Syndrome

Central Scotoma

Cerebellar Dysarthria

Cerebellar Syndrome

Cerebellopontine Angle Tumour

Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease

Chorea

Common Peroneal Nerve Palsy

Deformity of a lower limb

Dermatomyositis

Expressive Dysphasia

Facioscapulohumeral Dystrophy

Friederich's Ataxia

Gullian-Barre Syndrome

Hemiballismus

Hemiplegia

Homonymous Hemianopia

Internuclear Opthalmoplegia

Jerky Nystagmus

Limb Girdle Dystrophy

Motor Neurone Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple System Atrophy

Myasthenia Gravis

Myotonia Congenita

Myotonic Dystrophy

Neurofibromatosis

Parkinson's Disease

Peripheral Neuropathy

Proximal Myopathy

Pseudobulbar Palsy

Ptosis and Horner Syndrome

Radial Nerve Palsy

Seventh Nerve Palsy

Sixth Nerve Palsy

Speech

Subacute Combined Degeneration of the Spinal Cord

Syringomyelia

Tabes Dorsalis

Tetraplegia

Third Cranial Nerve Palsy

Tremors

Tunnel Vision

Ulnar Nerve Palsy

Wallenberg Syndrome

Wasting of the small muscle of the hands

Winging of the Scapula

Rheumatology

Introduction to section

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Charcots Arthropathy

Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome

Gout

Osteoarthritis

Painful Knee Joint

Psoriatic Arthritis

Rheumatoid Hands

Still's Disease

Dermatology

Acanthosis Nigricans

Acne Vulgaris

Alopecia Areata

Arterial Leg Ulcer

Arteriovenous Fistula

Atopic Dermatitis

Bullous Eruption

Dermatitis Herpetiformis

Eruptive Xanthomas

Erythema Ab Igne

Erythema Multiforme

Erythema Nodosum

Fungal Nail Disease

Hairy Leukoplakia

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura

Hereditary Haemorrhagic Telangiectasia

Herpes Simplex

Herpes Zoster Syndrome (Shingles)

Ichthyosis

Kaposi's Sarcoma

Lichen Planus

Lichen Simplex

Lipodystrophy

Lupus Pernio

Maculopapular Rash

Malignant Melanoma

Molluscum Contagiosum

Mycosis Fungoides

Nail Changes

Necrobiosis Lipoidica

Onycholysis

Palmar Xanthomas

Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome

Phlebitis Migrans

Pseudoxanthoma Elasticum

Psoriasis

Purpura

Pyoderma Gangrenosum

Raynaud's Phenomenon

Rosacea

Scleroderma

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis

Sturge-Weber Syndrome

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Tuberous Sclerosis

Urticaria

Urticaria Pigmentosa

Venous Ulcer

Vitiligo

Xanthelasma

Xanthoma

The Eye

Introduction to section

Age Related Macular Degeneration

Cataracts

Cholesterol Embolus

Diabetic Retinopathy

Hypertensive Retinopathy

Optic Atrophy

Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Papilloedema

Retinal detachment

Retinal vein occlusion

Retinitis pigmentosa

Subhyaloid Haemorrhage

Vitreous opacities

Endocrinology

Introduction to section

Acromegaly

Addison Disease

Carcinoid Syndrome

Cushing Syndrome

Diabetic Foot

Graves Disease

Gynaecomastia

Hypopituitarism

Hypothyroidism

Multinodular Goitre

Obesity

Post Thyroidectomy Hypoparathyroidism

Pretibial Myxoedema

Thyroid Orbitopathy

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Self Assessment cases

Respiratory case

Abdominal case

Cardiology case

Neurology case

Rheumatology case

Dermatology case

Eye case

Endocrinology case

Miscellaneous and symptom based cases - Core Medical Curriculum

Introduction to section

Emergency presentations

Abdominal mass

Anxiety

Back Pain

Breathlessness

Bruising

Cellulitis

Chest Pain

Collapse

Confusion

Cough

Crohn's disease

Diarrhoea

Dysuria and Haematuria

Falls

Fever

Haemoptysis

Headache

Hypertension

Hypokalaemia/Hyperkalaemia

Hyponatraemia/Hypernatraemia

Lymphadenopathy

Melaena

Memory Problems

Micturition Difficulties

Neck Pain

Oedema

Palpitations

Poisoning

Pruritis

Seizures

Speech disturbance

Swallowing difficulties

Swollen leg

Syncope

The postoperative patient

The pregnant patient

Unsteadiness

Weight loss

Core medical Procedures

Central line insertion

Chest drain insertion

Direct current cardioversion

Knee arthrocentesis

Lumbar puncture

Therapeutic Abdominal Paracentesis

Description

Medical curricula change continually to reflect the evolving roles of doctors, changes in treatments and advances in technology. Medicine moves at pace and it takes a practitioner committed to continuing professional development to keep up. This new edition of 250 Cases in Clinical Medicine has been thoroughly updated to reflect the changing form of the Royal College of Physicians’ curriculum. Some chapters from the previous edition have been dropped to allow new, more clinically relevant topics to be included. Chapters of symptom-based cases have also been added, as well as a section on acute medical problems and their management.

Essential reading for MBBS, PLAB, MRCP (UK), MRCPI, MD (New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh), FRACP, FCCP and postgraduate medical examinations in the USA including USMLE and ABIM.

Details

No. of pages:
901
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780702074554
Paperback ISBN:
9780702074561
eBook ISBN:
9780702075339
eBook ISBN:
9780702075322

About the Authors

Eirini Kasfiki Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Physician in Acute Internal Medicine, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK

Ciaran Kelly Author

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, Clinical Assistant in ENT, Modality Hull, UK

Anna Folwell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Geriatric Medicine, Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, UK

