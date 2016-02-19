24 Worked Engineering Drawing Examples - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080120805, 9781483181080

24 Worked Engineering Drawing Examples

1st Edition

Volume 1

Authors: A. J. Jones N. Barlow
eBook ISBN: 9781483181080
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 30
Description

Twenty-Four Worked Engineering Drawing Examples, Volume One presents 24 drawing examples that the author has compiled and given to part-time students of Engineering Drawing. Each drawing embodies a problem to be solved, which is accompanied by a solution. Every solution is carefully presented to assist engineering students in understanding and learning how to solve mathematical and theoretical problems commonly faced by engineers. This compilation will be invaluable to teachers and students of Engineering Drawing and related courses.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Problem No. 1

Solution No. 1

Problem No. 2

Solution No. 2

Problem No. 3

Solution No. 3

Problem No. 4

Solution No. 4

Problem No. 5

Solution No. 5

Problem No. 6

Solution No. 6

Problem No. 7

Solution No. 7

Problem No. 8

Solution No. 8

Problem No. 9

Solution No. 9

Problem No. 10

Solution No. 10

Problem No. 11

Solution No. 11

Problem No. 12

Solution No. 12

Problem No. 13

Solution No. 13

Problem No. 14

Solution No. 14

Problem No. 15

Solution No. 15

Problem No. 16

Solution No. 16

Problem No. 17

Solution No. 17

Problem No. 18

Solution No. 18

Problem No. 19

Solution No. 19

Problem No. 20

Solution No. 20

Problem No. 21

Solution No. 21

Problem No. 22

Solution No. 22

Problem No. 23

Solution No. 23

Problem No. 24

Solution No. 24


