23rd European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Biomaterial Processing
Biomass pyrolysis kinetics through thermogravimetric analysis
1 Introduction
2 Procedure
3 Results
4 Conclusions
5 Acknowledgements
References
Alternatives for the Production of Biodiesel by Supercritical Technologies: A Comparative Study
1 Introduction
2 Process Simulation
3 Results
4 Conclusions
References
Simulation and optimization of a biojet fuel production process
1 Introduction
2 Biojet fuel production process
3 Model of the biojet fuel production process
4 Analysis of results
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Conceptual design of hydrogen production process from bioethanol reforming
1 Introduction
2 Plant configurations and main design assumptions
3 Results and discussions
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
A combination of experiments and molecular dynamics simulation for the investigation of the ion-exchange adsorption of biological macromolecules
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusion
References
Integrated optimization of black tea cream effect using statistical analysis
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Results and discussion
4 Conlusions
References
Modelling, design and operation of a pretreatment reactor for lignocellulosic biomass
1 Introduction
2 Process Modelling
3 Methodology for design and operation analysis
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Regulatory Control for the Operation of a Simultaneous Saccharification and Co-Fermentation Reactor for Bioethanol Production.
1 Introduction
2 Systematic Methodology for Regulatory Control of Simultaneous Saccharification and Co-Fermentation reactor for Biothanol Production
3 The Process of Simultaneous Saccharification and Fermentation
4 Process Behaviors and Operational Problems
5 Control System
6 Performance of the Control System
7 Conclusion
References
Chemometrics for analytical data mining in separation process design for recovery of artemisinin from Artemisia annua
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusion
References
Production of Methanol and Dimethyl ether from biomass derived syngas – a comparison of the different synthesis pathways by means of flowsheet simulation
1 Introduction
2 Methanol and its synthesis
3 Dimethyl ether (DME) and its synthesis
4 Process simulation
5 The comparison of DME and Methanol synthesis pathways
Acknowledgements
References
Prediction of biopharmaceutical facility fit issues using decision tree analysis
1 Introduction
2 Problem Domain
3 Method
4 Results
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Sugar hydrogenation–combined heat and mass transfer
1 Introduction
2 Steady-state modeling for combined internal diffusion and heat conduction
3 Simultaneous mass and heat transfer in a flake – dynamical model
4 Symbols
References
Multi-period Synthesis of a Biorefinery’s Supply Networks
1 Introduction
2 Problem formulation
3 Demonstration Case Study
4 Conclusions and Future Work
Acknowledgments
References
Modeling Integrated Biorefinery Supply Chains
1 Introduction
2 Literature review
3 Supply Chain Analysis
4 Mathematical formulation
5 Model application
6 Conclusions
References
Kinetics of the Enzymatic Cellulose Hydrolysis by the Endoglucanase from the Extremophile S. solfataricus
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Modeling
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
A systematic methodology for optimal product design in an integrated biorefinery
1 Introduction
2 Integration of product design techniques in synthesis of integrated biorefinery
3 Proof of concept example: Production of biogasoline from wood waste
4 Conclusions
References
Effective Optimization Model for Biomass Drying
1 Introduction
2 Problem statement
3 Results and discussions
4 Conclusions
References
Model-based run-to-run optimization under uncertainty of biodiesel production
1 Introduction
2 Modeling biodiesel production
3 Run-to-run optimization
4 Concluding remarks
References
Predictive Control Strategy for Temperature Control for Milk Pasteurization Process
1 Introduction
2 Process Description
3 Model Predictive Control
4 Simulation Results
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
A model based approach to an adaptive design space in chromatography
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Material and Methods
3 Mechanistic model development
4 Stochastic simulations
5 Results and discussion
6 Concluding remarks
References
Metabolic pathways analysis in PHAs production by Pseudomonas with 13C-labeling experiments
1 Introduction
2 Problem formulation
3 Metabolic pathway identification
4 Metabolic flux quantification
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Implementation aspects of modeling equilibrium reactions and thermodynamic data in a flowsheet simulator
1 Introduction
2 Modeling
3 Thermodynamic data
4 Inclusion of thermodynamic calculations into unit operation models
5 Summary
References
Biomedical Engineering
Identification of complex models of type 2 diabetes from IVGTT data by model-based design of experiments
1 Introduction
2 The glucose homeostasis model
3 Evaluation of information from IVGTT and MBDoE
4 Results from parameter estimation and information analysis
5 MBDoE to decrease parameter correlation
6 Final remarks
Acknowledgements
References
An Integrated Computational Model of Powder Release, Dispersion, Breakage, and Deposition in a Dry Powder Inhaler
1 Introduction
2 Computational Approach
3 Results
4 Conclusions
References
Scaling the Endocrine System from Rats to Humans
1 Introduction
2 The Endocrine System Model Framework and Scale-Up Methodology
3 Results and Conclusions
4 Appendix 1: the mathematical model
5 Appendix 2: experimental procedures
References
Design of vascular tree for organ bioprinting
1 Introduction
2 Material and Methods
3 Results
4 Discussions
5 Conclusions
References
Mixed integer optimisation of antibody purification processes
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Mathematical Formulation
4 Case Study
5 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgements
References
Novel two-steps optimal control of batch polymerization reactors and application to PMMA production for the fabrication of artificial bone tissue
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Campaign
3 Mathematical Modeling
4 Determination of Kinetic Parameters
5 Optimal Control Policy
6 Results and Discussion
7 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Using an Iterative Dynamic Programming Algorithm to Solve an Immunotherapy Model
1 Introduction
2 A mathematical model for natural response of the immune system
3 The optimization problem
4 Iterative Dynamic Programming Algorithm
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusions
References
Structure Based Design of Non-Peptide Mimetics
1 Theoretical Background
2 Molecular Design Algorithm
3 Case Study
4 Results
5 Conclusions
6 Acknowledgements
References
Genome-scale metabolic network reconstruction and in silico analysis of Methanococcus maripaludis S2
1 Introduction
2 Model development
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusion and Future Work
References
Energy Systems
Techno-Economic Analysis of a Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant with CO2 Capture
1 Introduction
2 Model Development
3 Process Integration and Performance
4 Economic Analysis
5 Conclusions
References
A Superstructure Based Mixed-integer Programming Approach to the Optimal Design of a Pipelines Network for CO2 Transport
1 Introduction
2 A Superstructure Based MINLP Model
3 Multistage Optimization Model
4 Case Study
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Evaluation of chemical looping systems as carbon capture option to be applied to gasification processes
1 Introduction
2 Plant configurations and main design assumptions
3 Results and discussions
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Building modeling: on selection of the model complexity for predictive control
1 Introduction
2 Identification and modeling approaches
3 Model selection and validation
4 Case study
5 Conclusion
6. Acknowledgments
References
Dual control within MPC framework
1 Introduction
2 Predictive control for buildings
3 PE condition within the DC problem
4 Case study
5 Conclusions
6. Acknowledgments
References
Optimization of an Ethanol Dehydration Process Using Differential Evolution Algorithm
1 Introduction
2 Optimization strategy
3 Results
4 Conclusions
References
Reactive distillation for production of n-butyl acrylate from bio-based raw materials
1 Introduction
2 Process analysis tool for the design of processes using bio-based raw materials
3 Case-Study
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
Large-Scale Validation of a Numerical Model of Accidental Releases from Buried CO2 Pipelines
1 Introduction
2 Experimental Arrangement
3 Mathematical Modelling
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Operation of energy efficient divided wall column
1 Introduction
2 A Case Study
3 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
Using External Recycle for Design of Reactive Distillation Columns
1 Introduction
2 Principle of the RDC-TBER
3 Synthesis and Design of the RDC-TBER
4 Example I: Separation of a Hypothetical Exothermic Reaction
5 Example II: Separation of a Hypothetical Endothermic Reaction
6 Example III: Separation of the Lactic Acid Esterification with Methanol
7 Discussion
8 Conclusions
References
A Three Dimensional Dynamic CFD Simulation for the Direct DME Production in a Fixed Bed Reactor
1 Introduction
2 Reactor Simulation
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
References
Inertial Particle Behaviour in Turbulent Fluid Flow
1 Introduction
2 Numerical Simulations
3 Results and Discussions
Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Resource-Task Network Based Approach for Industrial Demand Side Management of Steel Production
1 Motivation
2 Problem definition
3 Model formulation
4 Case study
5 Conclusions
References
Computer-aided Modeling and Optimization of Thermal Efficiency for Multi-fuel Boiler
1 Introduction
2 System Background description
3 Formation and Incorporation of Derived Variables
4 Adaptive Modeling Using NNG and ARIMA
5 Efficiency and OFG Modeling and Prediction
6 Model-based Efficiency Control
7 Conclusion
References
A Parallel Method with Hybrid Algorithms for Mixed Integer Nonlinear Programming
1 Introduction
2 Structure of the Hybrid Method
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Reactive Scheduling of micro Combined Heat and Power Systems via Multiparametric Programming
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Mathematical Formulation
4 Multiparametric Programming Model
5 Proposed Method: Reactive Scheduling via Parametric Optimization
6 Case Study
7 Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Modelling and identification of the dominant phenomena in hydrogen fuel-cells by the application of DRT Analysis
1 Introduction
2 Modelling the distribution of relaxation times
3 Optimization problem formulation and DRT validation
4 Analysis of the hydrogen flow effect in a fuel-cell
5 Conclusions
References
Molecular Design of Working Fluid Mixtures for Organic Rankine Cycles
1 Introduction
2 Proposed approach
3 Case study
4 Conclusions
References
A Novel Hybrid Direct Search Method for Constrained Non-Smooth Black-Box Problems
1 Introduction
2 Previous works
3 The PGS-COM Hybrid Algorithm
4 Computational experiments and application
5 Conclusions
References
Limestone dissolution study for Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization under turbulent regimes above critical suspension speed
1 Flue gas desulfurization
2 Limestone dissolution
3 Material and method
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgemets
References
Intensifying heat transfer for retrofitting heat exchanger networks with topology modifications
1 Introduction
2 Novel MILP-based method for implementing intensification in HEN retrofit with topology modifications
3 Case study
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
A Conceptual Design Algorithm for Single-Feed Hybrid Reactive Distillation Column involving azeotropic systems
1 Introduction
2 Design Methodology
3 Design Procedure
4 Conclusions
References
On-line modeling of NOx formation in a coal boiler
1 Introduction
2 Relevant chemical and physical processes in a coal boiler
3 Modeling NOx formation in a coal boiler
4 A preliminary case study
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Supervisory Control for Real Time Reactive Power Flow Optimization in Islanded Microgrids
1 Introduction
2 Supervisory control - real-time optimization algorithm
3 Case study
4 Conclusions
References
On the synthesis of multicomponent distillation configurations with nonsharp splits
1 Introduction
2 Nonsharp splits and the distinct separation sequences
3 The different types of traditional distillation configurations (TDC)
4 The intensified distillation systems from the different types of TDCs
5 Conclusions
References
Multi-objective optimization of SNG production through hydrothermal gasification from microalgae
1 Introduction
2 Process modeling strategy
3 Optimization procedure
4 Results and Discussion
References
Model-based Assessment of the Role of Natural Gas-based Micro-CHP in Residential Energy Supply Systems
1 Introduction
2 Techno-Economic Modelling and Optimization Framework
3 The UK Case Study
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
References
Energy Integration in the cement industry
1 Introduction
2 Process description and modeling methodology
3 Heat transfer model
4 Energy integration model
5 Results and conclusion
References
Estimation of enhanced heat transfer area targets in process industries
1 Introduction
2 The PHE optimal design for HEN optimization
3 HEN design with application of the PHEs
4 Case Study
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
Capital Cost Assessment for Total Site Power Cogeneration
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Case study
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Process engineering method for systematically comparing CO2 capture options
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Process description
4 CO2 capture options comparison
5 Conclusion
References
Optimal synthesis and design of extractive distillation systems for bioethanol separation: from simple to complex columns
1 Introduction
2 The simple column configurations
3 The complex column configurations
4 Conclusions
References
Modeling and Simulation for Absorption-Desorption Cyclic Process on a Three-Stage Metal Hydride Hydrogen Compressor
1 Introduction
2 Numerical Model
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Convex Relaxations of Multi-variate Composite Functions
1 Introduction
2 Convex Underestimator Theorems
3 Construction of Convex Relaxations
4 Conclusions
References
Optimization of binary geothermal power systems
1 Introduction
2 Model Development
3 Model Validation
4 Optimization of the operation of ORCs
5 Time-variable Operation
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Profit optimization for bio-gas upgrading PSA process based on controlling step-time
1 Introduction
2 Process Description
3 Theoretical Background
4 Modeling and Simulation
5 Optimization
6 Simulation & Optimization Result
7 Conclusion
Nomenclature
References
Continuous-time Batch Scheduling Approach for Optimizing Electricity Consumption Cost
1 Introduction
2 Problem and solution approach
3 Mathematical model for scheduling with electricity considerations
4 Case study results
5 Discussion
Acknowledgements
References
CPU Heat Sink Cooled by Nanofluids and Water: Experimental and Numerical Study
1 Introduction
2 Description of experiments
3 Modeling
4 Results
5 Conclusion
6 Nomenclature
References
GWh Level Renewable Energy Storage and Supply using Liquid CO2
1 Introduction
2 Solution
3 Conclusion
References
Simulation, Analysis, and Assessment of CO2 Enhanced Biomass Gasification
1 Introduction
2 Enhanced Biomass Gasification
3 Methodology
4 Results and Analysis
5 Sustainability Assessment of SCEG process
6 Conclusions
7. Acknowledgements
References
Forecasting CO2 emissions due to gasifier degradation by time-series analysis
1 Introduction
2 Data analysis
3 Methodology
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Heat Exchanger Network Design and Economic Analysis for Coal-fired Power Plant retrofitted with CO2 Capture
1 Introduction
2 Process Description
3 Cost Data
4 Energy Targeting
5 Capital-energy trade-off targeting
6 Results and Discussion
7 Conclusions
8. Acknowledgment
References
Overall Optimization of a Comprehensive Utility System
1 Introduction and motivation for the study
2 Mathematical modeling
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusion
References
Constraint handling in stochastic optimization algorithms for natural gas liquefaction processes
1 Introduction
2 Research method
3 Case study
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusion
6. Acknowledgements
References
Dynamic modelling and control of a pilot plant for post-combustion CO2 capture
1 Introduction
2 Model description
3 Modelling results
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Enhanced configurations for polyesters synthesis by reactive distillation
1 Introduction
2 Process description
3 Results and discussion
4 Conclusions
References
Multi-objective, multi-period optimization of district energy systems: Networks design
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Network design optimization model
4 Conclusion
References
Management & Economics
A Metaheuristic Optimization Algorithm for Binary Quadratic Problems
1 Introduction
2 Problem formulation
3 Metaheuristic Algorithm
4 Results
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Risk management in the design and planning of closed-loop supply chains
1 Introduction
2 Problem Definition
3 Case Study
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Integrated scheduling and control of a polymerization reactor with online closed-loop implementation
1 Introduction
2 Formulation of Integrated Problem
3 Solution to Integrated Problem
4 Case Study
5 Conclusion
References
Reformulation strategies for eigenvalue optimization using Sylvester’s criterion and Cholesky decomposition
1 Introduction
2 Problem Formulations
3 Reformulation Strategies
4 Computational Implementation
5 Case Studies, Results and Discussions
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgment
References
Design of Biofuel Supply Chains under Uncertainty with Multiobjective Stochastic Programming Models and Decomposition Algorithm
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Solution Algorithm
4 County-level Case Study for the State of Illinois
5 Conclusion
References
Intelligent Alarm System applied to Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
1 Introduction
2 IAS Framework
3 Experimental Set-up
4 Results and Discussions
5 Conclusions
6 Future Work
References
A multiproduct batch plant design model incorporating production planning and scheduling decisions under a multiperiod scenario
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Mathematical Formulation
4 Motivating example
5 Conclusions
References
Supporting the transfer of products between different equipment through latent variable model inversion
1 Introduction
2 Proposed methodology
3 Case study
4 Conclusions
Sources
Tactical Planning with Shelf-Life Constraints in the FMCG Industry
1 Introduction
2 Problem definition
3 Tactical Planning Model
4 Shelf-life
5 Results
6 Conclusion
References
OFIS – Ontological Framework for Industrial Symbiosis
1 Introduction
2 Semantic Approach on IS
3 The Framework
4 Case Study: Frame work implementation
5 Conclusions
References
Refinement strategies for piecewise linear functions utilized by reformulation-based techniques for global optimization
1 Introduction
2 The Reformulation Technique
3 The SGO Algorithm
4 Computational Results
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
comparison of two convex underestimation methods for quadratic functions
1 Introduction
2 Underestimation Methods
3 Comparison
Acknowledgments
References
A new methodology to identify supply chains sustainability bottlenecks
Introduction
Methodology
Case Study
Conclusions and Future Work
Acknowledgements
References
Simplified model for integrated Supply Chains Planning
1 Introduction
2 Problem statement
3 Case study
4 Results
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Hybrid time representation for the scheduling of energy supply and demand in smart grids
1 Introduction
2 Problem statement
3 Case study
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Supply Chain Management – Optimal Planning for Sustainable Products’ Portfolio
1 Introduction
2 Problem Characterization
3 Modeling Approach, Problem Definition and Formulation
4 Case Study
5 Conclusions/Remarks/future work
References
Evaluating the Effectiveness of Anticipatory Alarms for Proactive Process Monitoring
1 Introduction
2 Anticipatory Alarms
3 Human-Computer Interface Issues
4 Conclusion and Future Work
References
Medium-Term Production Scheduling of a Large-Scale Steelmaking Continuous Casting Process under Demand Uncertainty
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Deterministic Mathematical Formulation
4 Overview of the Robust Optimization Framework
5 Robust Optimization for Demand Uncertainty During Steelmaking Continuous Casting Operations
6 Two-Stage Stochastic Programming Framework
7 Conclusions
References
Design of Supply Chains under the Risk of Facility Disruptions
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Formulation
4 Illustrative example
5 Results
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgment.
References
A Multiproduct Feedstock Optimization Model for Polymer Production
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement and Case Study
3 Mathematical Programming Formulations
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
A comprehensive CP approach for the scheduling of resource-constrained multiproduct multistage batch plants
1 Introduction
2 Constraint programming formulation
3 Case studies
4 Conclusions
5. References
A Mixed Integer Linear Program decomposition solution to the scheduling activities in a real-world pipeline used to transport heavy oil derivatives.
1 Introduction
2 Problem Description
3 The proposed approach to solution: Problem Decomposition
4 Conclusions
5 Acknowledgments
References
Framework to to Generate Engineering Standard for Plant Maintenance
1 Introduction
2 Business Process Model for Plant Maintenance
3 Requirement of Engineering Standards
4 Framework to Generate Engineering Standard for Plant Maintenance
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Overview for Management of Change based on Business Process Model of Plant Lifecycle
1 Introduction
2 Basics of BPM of Plant-LCE
3 Business flow of MOC in overview of BPM
4 Conclusion
References
Development of a Sustainable Copper Scrap Management Model
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Application on Printed Wiring Boards management
4 Conclusion and Perspectives
References
Forecasting research trends using population dynamics model with Burgers’ type interaction
1 Introduction
2 Data
3 Mathematical model
4 Simulations
5 Conclusion
References
Reliability of operating window identified from process data
1 Introduction
2 Methods for determining the operating window
3 Uncertainty analysis with synthetic data
4 Industrial case study
5 Conclusions
References
An improved MILP model for scheduling crude oil unloading, storage and processing
1 Introduction
2 Problem description
3 MILP Model Improvement
4 Case study
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Mathematical Knowledge Management for Enterprise Decision Making
1 Introduction
2 Integration problem
3 Mathematical models in the enterprise
4 Proposed knowledge management approach
5 Case study and results
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
A spatially-explicit approach to the design of ethanol supply chains considering multiple technologies and carbon trading effects
1 Introduction
2 Assumptions and Methods
3 Case Study
4 Results and Discussion
5 Final Remarks
6 Acknowledgement
References
An Efficient MILP Approach for the Short-Term Planning of Refined Products Blending and Distribution Operations
1 Introduction
2 Model Elements and Assumptions
3 Mathematical Formulation
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
References
A Novel Graphical Method for Controllability Analysis of Chemical Process Designs
1 Introduction
2 Background
3 Methods
4 Illustrative Example
5 Conclusion and future works
References
Design of a Generic and Flexible Data Structure for Efficient Formulation of Large Scale Network Problems
1 Introduction
2 The Modeling Framework
3 Design of Data Structure
4 Case Study
5 Conclusions
References
Testing and analyzing different training methods for industrial operators: an experimental approach
2 Introduction
3 Experimental Approach
4 Results and discussions
5 Conclusions
References
Design and Optimization of Biofuel Supply Chain Network in UK
1 Introduction
2 Methodology and Model Development
3 Case study
4 Result Analysis
5 Conclusion
References
A methodology to forecast the price of electric energy
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Discussion and Conclusions
References
Improving Lead Time of Sterile Drug Product Manufacturing Using Monte Carlo Simulation
1 Introduction
2 Method
3 Case Study in Roche’s Parenterals Production Kaiseraugst (PKau)
4 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Multi-stage stochastic optimization of the design and planning of a Closed-Loop Supply Chain
1 Introduction
2 Problem description
3 Formulation
4 Computational results
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Business Model of Continuous Improvement in Pharmaceutical Production Processes
1 Introduction
2 Business Model of Continuous Improvement
3 Case Study: Product Loss Reduction
4 Conclusions and Outlook
References
Sustainability of Products and Processes
Leak Identification in a Water Distribution Network using Sparse Flow Measurements
1 Introduction
2 Theory
3 Case-study solutions
4 Application to a trunk main distribution system
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
Multi-objective optimisation of the operation of a water distribution network
1 Introduction
2 Method
3 Application
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
A methodology for simultaneous product and process design in the customer products industry: The case study of the laundry business
1 Introduction
2 Methodology description
3 Problem formulation
4 Example
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusions
References
Dynamic optimization of semi-batch emulsion co-polymerization reactor for styrene/butyl acrylate in the presence of a chain transfer agent
1 Introduction
2 Problem formulation
3 Optimization method
4 Results
Acknowledgments
5 Conclusion
References
Eco-design and Life Cycle Assessment of a chemical process: the case study of HDA
1 Introduction
2 Modelling the HDA process and its associated utility production system (UPS)
3 Multi-objective optimization of the HDA process – Fuel oil turbine
4 Pareto front interpretation and use of MDCM tools
5 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of the TF2 solution
6 Coupling HDA process with a natural gas turbine as UPS and discussion
7 Conclusions
References
Life Cycle Energy, Environmental and Economic Comparative Analysis of CdTe Thin-film Photovoltaics Domestic and Overseas Manufacturing Scenarios
1 Inroduction
2 Life Cycle Assessments
3 Comparison with Other PV Technologies
4 Conclusion
References
Optimization of Batch and Semi-batch Reactors
1 Introduction
2 Mathematical Formulation
3 Case Study
4 Conclusions
References
Decision tool for the selection among different reverse osmosis membranes for hydrogen peroxide ultrapurification
1 Introduction
2 Membrane characterization and transport model
3 Membrane cascade model
4 Case of study
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusions
7. Acknowledges
References
Process Fault Diagnosis Based on Bayesian Inference
1 Introduction
2 Basic Theory
3 Proposed Approach
4 Illustrative Example
5 Conclusions
References
Hybrid advanced control of flexible multipurpose continuous tablet manufacturing process via direct compaction
1 Introduction
2 Systematic framework for design of hybrid MPC-PID control system
3 Hybrid MPC-PID control system for continuous tablet manufacturing process
4 Results and discussions
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
A hybrid GA-SQP multi-objective optimization methodology for carbon monoxide pollution minimization in Fluid Catalytic Cracking Process
1 Introduction
2 Fluid Catalytic Cracking process optimization
3 Multi-objective Optimization with Genetic Algorithm applied to FCC
4 Multi-objective Optimization with SQP
5 Hybrid GA-SQP optimization
6 Conclusions
References
Control of a Biological Nitrogen Removal Process in an Intensified Single Reactor Configuration
1 Introduction
2 A process oriented approach to controller development
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
References
Computer-aided modeling framework – a generic modeling template for catalytic membrane fixed bed reactors
1 Introduction
2 Computer-Aided Modeling Framework
3 Case study
4 Conclusions
References
Model based optimal experimental design - a semidefinite programming approach applied to a solvent design problem
1 Introduction and Motivation
2 Background
3 Mathematical programming based approaches
4 Results
5 Conclusions
References
Control of the particle size distribution in emulsion polymerization by mid-course correction using a hybrid model
1 Introduction
2 Emulsion Polymerization Model
3 Mid-Course Correction Control Strategy
4 Concluding remarks
Acknowledgements
References
Optimization of bio-hydrogen production and C-N removal in combined anaerobic-aerobic systems
1 Introduction
2 Mathematical Model
3 Model adjustment
4 Process optimization
References
Optimal Design of SWRO Desalination Processes with Boron Level Considerations
1 Introduction
2 Addressing Boron Removal Aspects
3 RO Membrane Element Correlations for Boron Removal
4 Problem Formulation & Implementation
5 Case Study Illustration
5 Conclusions
References
Selecting the best control methodology to improve the efficiency of discontinuous reactors
1 Introduction
2 Simulation and Optimization of Discontinuous Processes
3 Control Methodologies
4 Case Study
4 Conclusions
References
Total plant integrated optimization of sulfur recovery and steam generation for Claus processes using detailed kinetic schemes
1 Introduction
2 Description of Sulfur Recovery Unit
3 Multiscale Approach
4 Modeling
5 Optimization
6 Conclusions
References
Design of an Emulsion-based Personal Detergent through a Model-based Chemical Product Design Methodology
1 Introduction
2 Emulsion-based Chemical Product Design: a Systematic Framework
3 Emulsion-based Chemical Product Design: Thermo-physical Properties
4 Case Study: an Emulsion-based Hand Wash
5 Conclusions
References
Industrial Application of Sustainable Retrofit Design
1 Introduction
2 Main Concepts- SustainPro
3 Process Description
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions and Future work
References
Geometry optimization of photochemical reactors for advanced oxidation processes
1 Introduction
2 Reactor configurations
3 Reactor model
4 Optimization problem formulation
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusion
Aknowledgments.
References
Design of Sustainable Blended Products using an Integrated Methodology
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Case Study
4 Conclusions and Future Work
References
A Modeling Approach for Dispersive Mixing of Oil in Water Emulsions
1 Introduction
2 Theory
3 Materials & Methods
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions
References
Particle-Interaction Effects in Turbulent Channel Flow
1 Introduction
2 Numerical Simulations
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
References
Sensitivity-based Mnemonic Enhancement Optimization (S-MEO) for Real-time Optimization of Chemical Process
1 Introduction
2 Sensitivity-based Mnemonic Enhancement Optimization
3 Numerical Results
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgment
References
Prediction of the Full Molecular Weight Distribution in RAFT Polymerization using Probability Generating Functions
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
References
INOSIM Bio - new approaches for bioprocess simulation and optimization
1 Introduction
2 Bioprocess simulation and optimization
3 Case study
4 Summary and conclusion
5 Acknowledgements
References
APROS-NIMBUS: Dynamic Process Simulator and Interactive Multiobjective Optimization in Plant Automation
1 Introduction
2 The IND-NIMBUS software
3 Description of the control model
4 Multiobjective optimization problem
5 Numerical results
6 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Spatially Distributed Fines Removal in a Continuous Plug Flow Crystallizer by Optimal Temperature Profile with Controlled Dissolution
1 Introduction
2 Modeling of Plug Flow Crystallizer
3 Results and discussions
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Cellular automata modeling of dissolution of solid-dosage forms
1 Introduction
2 Description of cellular automata model
3 Calculation of dissolution and crystallization
4 Calculation of dissolution
5 Calculation results
6 Software implementation
7 Conclusion
A framework for sustainability of coal based energy and chemical processes
1 Introduction
2 Framework
3 Case studies
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Towards supply chain sustainability: balancing costs with environmental and social impacts
1 Introduction
2 Problem definition
3 Case-study
4 Final Remarks
References
Fault-Tolerant Self-Reconfigurable Control System
1 Introduction
2 D-higraphs functional modeling methodology
3 Control System Reconfiguration
4 Case Study
5 Conclusions
References
Optimal design of a solid-liquid separation system
1 Introduction
2 Problem statement
3 Case studies
4 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
Global sensitivity analysis of a mineral processing flowsheet
1 Introduction
2 Global Sensitivity Analysis
3 Applications
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
An Integrated Platform for Optimization of Heat and Water Use in Multipurpose Batch Plants
1 Introduction
2 Mathematical formulation
3 Case study
4 Results
5 Conclusions
Nomenclature
References
Control System Development for Integrated Biological Waste Water Treatment Process of a Paper Production Plant
1 Introduction
2 Control system development methodology
3 Application of the methodology: case study
4 Concluding remarks
References
Applicability of Sustainability Indicators to Wastewater Treatment Processes
1 Introduction
2 Sustainability indicators
3 Applicability analysis of sustainability indicators
4 Conclusion
References
An Uncertainty Assessment Framework for LCA-based Environmental Process Design
1 Introduction
2 Uncertainty and Allocation in LCA
3 Uncertainty Assessment for Allocation in LCA
4 Illustrating Example: Chlorine Electrolysis Technologies
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Optimal recipe design for Paracetamol degradation by advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) in a pilot plant
1 Introduction
2 Problem Statement
3 Optimization model
4 Optimization tools
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusions
Acknowledgements
References
Efficient Waste Management based on Scheduling Optimization of Waste Treatment Plants
1 Introduction
2 Problem statement
3 Methodology
4 Case study
5 Conclusions
Nomenclature
References
Design of Ionic Liquids Using Property Clustering and Decomposition Techniques
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Design of Ionic Liquids
References
A novel approach to hybrid evolutionary-deterministic optimization in process design
1 Introduction
2 Hybrid optimization approach
3 Results
4 Final remarks
5 Acknowledgement
References
Control of a batch reactor using constrained direct inverse
1 Introduction
2 Modeling and identification
3 Controller strategies
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Taylor Models in Deterministic Global Optimization for Large-Scale Systems with Few Degrees of Freedom
1 Introduction
2 Interval Bounds on the Solutions of Implicit Equations
3 Taylor Model Estimators for the Solutions of Implicit Equations
4 Case Study
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Enclosing the Reachable Set of Parametric ODEs using Taylor Models and Ellipsoidal Calculus
1 Introduction
2 Bound-then-Discretize Enclosure Methods for Parametric ODEs
3 Taylor Models with Ellipsoidal Remainder Bounds
4 Implementation and Case Study
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Synthesis and design of optimal biorefinery using an expanded network with thermochemical and biochemical biomass conversion platforms
1 Introduction
2 Framework
3 Expanded biorefinery network and optimization results
4 Conclusion and Future Work
References
Automated HAZOP using hybrid discrete/continuous process models
1 Introduction
2 Hazard identification using dynamic optimization
3 Example
4 Conclusions
References
Advanced control strategy for NOx reduction in forced unsteady-state reactors
1 Introduction
2 Control approach
3 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Advanced Control Used for Counteracting Accidental Pollutant Propagation in Rivers
1 Introduction
2 Model features and control approach
3 Model predictive control simulation results
4 Conclusions
5. Acknowledgements
References
Nonlinear process monitoring by integrating manifold learning with Gaussian process
1 Introduction
2 Extendable maximum variance unfolding
3 EMVU-based process monitoring and fault isolation
4 Case study
5 Conclusion
Acknowledgement
References
Dynamic effects of diabatization in distillation columns
1 Introduction
2 Methods
3 Results and discussion
4 Concluding remarks
References
On the integration of model identification and process optimization
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Illustrating example
4 Conclusions
Acknowledgement
References
Introduction of social criteria for the optimal location of Construction and Demolition Waste management facilities in Cantabria (Spain)
1 Introduction
2 Method
3 Problem statement
4 Case study: Cantabria, a northern Spanish region
4.1 Case Study I: Influence of social criteria in area I of Cantabria
5 Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Optimization under Uncertainty of Pollutant Discharges Reduction Strategies on Drainage Systems
1 Introduction
2 Minimization of Residual Discharges on Drainage Systems
3 Ilustrative Example
4 Conclusions
References
Shortcut method for the design of extraction columns for multi-component mixture separations
1 Introduction
2 Novel shortcut method for extraction column design
3 Illustrative Case Study
4. Acknowledgement
References
Modeling of Gold Leaching with Thiosulphate Solutions in Different Types of Reactor
1 Introduction
2 Process description
3 Material description
4 Experimental part
5 Analysis
6 Modeling
7 Conclusions
References
An agent based model for the exploration and assessment of sulfur technology for upstream stranded gas fields
1 Introduction
2 Case study
3 Simulation
4 Simulation results
5 Conclusions, discussion, and way forward
Acknowledgement
References
Author Index
Description
Computer-aided process engineering (CAPE) plays a key design and operations role in the process industries, from the molecular scale through managing complex manufacturing sites. The research interests cover a wide range of interdisciplinary problems related to the current needs of society and industry. ESCAPE 23 brings together researchers and practitioners of computer-aided process engineering interested in modeling, simulation and optimization, synthesis and design, automation and control, and education. The proceedings present and evaluate emerging as well as established research methods and concepts, as well as industrial case studies.
Key Features
- Contributions from the international community using computer-based methods in process engineering
- Reviews the latest developments in process systems engineering
Emphasis on industrial and societal challenges
Readership
Researchers and practitioners of computer-aided process engineering, chemical engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444632418
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444632340
About the Series Volume Editors
Andrzej Kraslawski Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lappeenranta University, Lappeenranta, Finland
Ilkka Turunen Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Lappeenranta University, Lappeenranta, Finland