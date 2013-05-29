23rd European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444632340, 9780444632418

23rd European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 32

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Andrzej Kraslawski Ilkka Turunen
eBook ISBN: 9780444632418
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444632340
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th May 2013
Page Count: 1088
Table of Contents

Preface

International Program Committee

Co-chairs

Members

National Organising Committee

Biomaterial Processing

Biomass pyrolysis kinetics through thermogravimetric analysis

1 Introduction

2 Procedure

3 Results

4 Conclusions

5 Acknowledgements

References

Alternatives for the Production of Biodiesel by Supercritical Technologies: A Comparative Study

1 Introduction

2 Process Simulation

3 Results

4 Conclusions

References

Simulation and optimization of a biojet fuel production process

1 Introduction

2 Biojet fuel production process

3 Model of the biojet fuel production process

4 Analysis of results

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Conceptual design of hydrogen production process from bioethanol reforming

1 Introduction

2 Plant configurations and main design assumptions

3 Results and discussions

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

A combination of experiments and molecular dynamics simulation for the investigation of the ion-exchange adsorption of biological macromolecules

1 Introduction

2 Methods

3 Results and discussion

4 Conclusion

References

Integrated optimization of black tea cream effect using statistical analysis

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and discussion

4 Conlusions

References

Modelling, design and operation of a pretreatment reactor for lignocellulosic biomass

1 Introduction

2 Process Modelling

3 Methodology for design and operation analysis

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Regulatory Control for the Operation of a Simultaneous Saccharification and Co-Fermentation Reactor for Bioethanol Production.

1 Introduction

2 Systematic Methodology for Regulatory Control of Simultaneous Saccharification and Co-Fermentation reactor for Biothanol Production

3 The Process of Simultaneous Saccharification and Fermentation

4 Process Behaviors and Operational Problems

5 Control System

6 Performance of the Control System

7 Conclusion

References

Chemometrics for analytical data mining in separation process design for recovery of artemisinin from Artemisia annua

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and discussion

4 Conclusion

References

Production of Methanol and Dimethyl ether from biomass derived syngas – a comparison of the different synthesis pathways by means of flowsheet simulation

1 Introduction

2 Methanol and its synthesis

3 Dimethyl ether (DME) and its synthesis

4 Process simulation

5 The comparison of DME and Methanol synthesis pathways

Acknowledgements

References

Prediction of biopharmaceutical facility fit issues using decision tree analysis

1 Introduction

2 Problem Domain

3 Method

4 Results

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgments

References

Sugar hydrogenation–combined heat and mass transfer

1 Introduction

2 Steady-state modeling for combined internal diffusion and heat conduction

3 Simultaneous mass and heat transfer in a flake – dynamical model

4 Symbols

References

Multi-period Synthesis of a Biorefinery’s Supply Networks

1 Introduction

2 Problem formulation

3 Demonstration Case Study

4 Conclusions and Future Work

Acknowledgments

References

Modeling Integrated Biorefinery Supply Chains

1 Introduction

2 Literature review

3 Supply Chain Analysis

4 Mathematical formulation

5 Model application

6 Conclusions

References

Kinetics of the Enzymatic Cellulose Hydrolysis by the Endoglucanase from the Extremophile S. solfataricus

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Modeling

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

A systematic methodology for optimal product design in an integrated biorefinery

1 Introduction

2 Integration of product design techniques in synthesis of integrated biorefinery

3 Proof of concept example: Production of biogasoline from wood waste

4 Conclusions

References

Effective Optimization Model for Biomass Drying

1 Introduction

2 Problem statement

3 Results and discussions

4 Conclusions

References

Model-based run-to-run optimization under uncertainty of biodiesel production

1 Introduction

2 Modeling biodiesel production

3 Run-to-run optimization

4 Concluding remarks

References

Predictive Control Strategy for Temperature Control for Milk Pasteurization Process

1 Introduction

2 Process Description

3 Model Predictive Control

4 Simulation Results

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

A model based approach to an adaptive design space in chromatography

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Material and Methods

3 Mechanistic model development

4 Stochastic simulations

5 Results and discussion

6 Concluding remarks

References

Metabolic pathways analysis in PHAs production by Pseudomonas with 13C-labeling experiments

1 Introduction

2 Problem formulation

3 Metabolic pathway identification

4 Metabolic flux quantification

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Implementation aspects of modeling equilibrium reactions and thermodynamic data in a flowsheet simulator

1 Introduction

2 Modeling

3 Thermodynamic data

4 Inclusion of thermodynamic calculations into unit operation models

5 Summary

References

Biomedical Engineering

Identification of complex models of type 2 diabetes from IVGTT data by model-based design of experiments

1 Introduction

2 The glucose homeostasis model

3 Evaluation of information from IVGTT and MBDoE

4 Results from parameter estimation and information analysis

5 MBDoE to decrease parameter correlation

6 Final remarks

Acknowledgements

References

An Integrated Computational Model of Powder Release, Dispersion, Breakage, and Deposition in a Dry Powder Inhaler

1 Introduction

2 Computational Approach

3 Results

4 Conclusions

References

Scaling the Endocrine System from Rats to Humans

1 Introduction

2 The Endocrine System Model Framework and Scale-Up Methodology

3 Results and Conclusions

4 Appendix 1: the mathematical model

5 Appendix 2: experimental procedures

References

Design of vascular tree for organ bioprinting

1 Introduction

2 Material and Methods

3 Results

4 Discussions

5 Conclusions

References

Mixed integer optimisation of antibody purification processes

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Mathematical Formulation

4 Case Study

5 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgements

References

Novel two-steps optimal control of batch polymerization reactors and application to PMMA production for the fabrication of artificial bone tissue

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Campaign

3 Mathematical Modeling

4 Determination of Kinetic Parameters

5 Optimal Control Policy

6 Results and Discussion

7 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Using an Iterative Dynamic Programming Algorithm to Solve an Immunotherapy Model

1 Introduction

2 A mathematical model for natural response of the immune system

3 The optimization problem

4 Iterative Dynamic Programming Algorithm

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusions

References

Structure Based Design of Non-Peptide Mimetics

1 Theoretical Background

2 Molecular Design Algorithm

3 Case Study

4 Results

5 Conclusions

6 Acknowledgements

References

Genome-scale metabolic network reconstruction and in silico analysis of Methanococcus maripaludis S2

1 Introduction

2 Model development

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusion and Future Work

References

Energy Systems

Techno-Economic Analysis of a Natural Gas Combined Cycle Power Plant with CO2 Capture

1 Introduction

2 Model Development

3 Process Integration and Performance

4 Economic Analysis

5 Conclusions

References

A Superstructure Based Mixed-integer Programming Approach to the Optimal Design of a Pipelines Network for CO2 Transport

1 Introduction

2 A Superstructure Based MINLP Model

3 Multistage Optimization Model

4 Case Study

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Evaluation of chemical looping systems as carbon capture option to be applied to gasification processes

1 Introduction

2 Plant configurations and main design assumptions

3 Results and discussions

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

Building modeling: on selection of the model complexity for predictive control

1 Introduction

2 Identification and modeling approaches

3 Model selection and validation

4 Case study

5 Conclusion

6. Acknowledgments

References

Dual control within MPC framework

1 Introduction

2 Predictive control for buildings

3 PE condition within the DC problem

4 Case study

5 Conclusions

6. Acknowledgments

References

Optimization of an Ethanol Dehydration Process Using Differential Evolution Algorithm

1 Introduction

2 Optimization strategy

3 Results

4 Conclusions

References

Reactive distillation for production of n-butyl acrylate from bio-based raw materials

1 Introduction

2 Process analysis tool for the design of processes using bio-based raw materials

3 Case-Study

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

Large-Scale Validation of a Numerical Model of Accidental Releases from Buried CO2 Pipelines

1 Introduction

2 Experimental Arrangement

3 Mathematical Modelling

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Operation of energy efficient divided wall column

1 Introduction

2 A Case Study

3 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

Using External Recycle for Design of Reactive Distillation Columns

1 Introduction

2 Principle of the RDC-TBER

3 Synthesis and Design of the RDC-TBER

4 Example I: Separation of a Hypothetical Exothermic Reaction

5 Example II: Separation of a Hypothetical Endothermic Reaction

6 Example III: Separation of the Lactic Acid Esterification with Methanol

7 Discussion

8 Conclusions

References

A Three Dimensional Dynamic CFD Simulation for the Direct DME Production in a Fixed Bed Reactor

1 Introduction

2 Reactor Simulation

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

References

Inertial Particle Behaviour in Turbulent Fluid Flow

1 Introduction

2 Numerical Simulations

3 Results and Discussions

Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Resource-Task Network Based Approach for Industrial Demand Side Management of Steel Production

1 Motivation

2 Problem definition

3 Model formulation

4 Case study

5 Conclusions

References

Computer-aided Modeling and Optimization of Thermal Efficiency for Multi-fuel Boiler

1 Introduction

2 System Background description

3 Formation and Incorporation of Derived Variables

4 Adaptive Modeling Using NNG and ARIMA

5 Efficiency and OFG Modeling and Prediction

6 Model-based Efficiency Control

7 Conclusion

References

A Parallel Method with Hybrid Algorithms for Mixed Integer Nonlinear Programming

1 Introduction

2 Structure of the Hybrid Method

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

Reactive Scheduling of micro Combined Heat and Power Systems via Multiparametric Programming

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Mathematical Formulation

4 Multiparametric Programming Model

5 Proposed Method: Reactive Scheduling via Parametric Optimization

6 Case Study

7 Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

References

Modelling and identification of the dominant phenomena in hydrogen fuel-cells by the application of DRT Analysis

1 Introduction

2 Modelling the distribution of relaxation times

3 Optimization problem formulation and DRT validation

4 Analysis of the hydrogen flow effect in a fuel-cell

5 Conclusions

References

Molecular Design of Working Fluid Mixtures for Organic Rankine Cycles

1 Introduction

2 Proposed approach

3 Case study

4 Conclusions

References

A Novel Hybrid Direct Search Method for Constrained Non-Smooth Black-Box Problems

1 Introduction

2 Previous works

3 The PGS-COM Hybrid Algorithm

4 Computational experiments and application

5 Conclusions

References

Limestone dissolution study for Wet Flue Gas Desulfurization under turbulent regimes above critical suspension speed

1 Flue gas desulfurization

2 Limestone dissolution

3 Material and method

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgemets

References

Intensifying heat transfer for retrofitting heat exchanger networks with topology modifications

1 Introduction

2 Novel MILP-based method for implementing intensification in HEN retrofit with topology modifications

3 Case study

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

A Conceptual Design Algorithm for Single-Feed Hybrid Reactive Distillation Column involving azeotropic systems

1 Introduction

2 Design Methodology

3 Design Procedure

4 Conclusions

References

On-line modeling of NOx formation in a coal boiler

1 Introduction

2 Relevant chemical and physical processes in a coal boiler

3 Modeling NOx formation in a coal boiler

4 A preliminary case study

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Supervisory Control for Real Time Reactive Power Flow Optimization in Islanded Microgrids

1 Introduction

2 Supervisory control - real-time optimization algorithm

3 Case study

4 Conclusions

References

On the synthesis of multicomponent distillation configurations with nonsharp splits

1 Introduction

2 Nonsharp splits and the distinct separation sequences

3 The different types of traditional distillation configurations (TDC)

4 The intensified distillation systems from the different types of TDCs

5 Conclusions

References

Multi-objective optimization of SNG production through hydrothermal gasification from microalgae

1 Introduction

2 Process modeling strategy

3 Optimization procedure

4 Results and Discussion

References

Model-based Assessment of the Role of Natural Gas-based Micro-CHP in Residential Energy Supply Systems

1 Introduction

2 Techno-Economic Modelling and Optimization Framework

3 The UK Case Study

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

References

Energy Integration in the cement industry

1 Introduction

2 Process description and modeling methodology

3 Heat transfer model

4 Energy integration model

5 Results and conclusion

References

Estimation of enhanced heat transfer area targets in process industries

1 Introduction

2 The PHE optimal design for HEN optimization

3 HEN design with application of the PHEs

4 Case Study

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

Capital Cost Assessment for Total Site Power Cogeneration

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Case study

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Process engineering method for systematically comparing CO2 capture options

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Process description

4 CO2 capture options comparison

5 Conclusion

References

Optimal synthesis and design of extractive distillation systems for bioethanol separation: from simple to complex columns

1 Introduction

2 The simple column configurations

3 The complex column configurations

4 Conclusions

References

Modeling and Simulation for Absorption-Desorption Cyclic Process on a Three-Stage Metal Hydride Hydrogen Compressor

1 Introduction

2 Numerical Model

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Convex Relaxations of Multi-variate Composite Functions

1 Introduction

2 Convex Underestimator Theorems

3 Construction of Convex Relaxations

4 Conclusions

References

Optimization of binary geothermal power systems

1 Introduction

2 Model Development

3 Model Validation

4 Optimization of the operation of ORCs

5 Time-variable Operation

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Profit optimization for bio-gas upgrading PSA process based on controlling step-time

1 Introduction

2 Process Description

3 Theoretical Background

4 Modeling and Simulation

5 Optimization

6 Simulation & Optimization Result

7 Conclusion

Nomenclature

References

Continuous-time Batch Scheduling Approach for Optimizing Electricity Consumption Cost

1 Introduction

2 Problem and solution approach

3 Mathematical model for scheduling with electricity considerations

4 Case study results

5 Discussion

Acknowledgements

References

CPU Heat Sink Cooled by Nanofluids and Water: Experimental and Numerical Study

1 Introduction

2 Description of experiments

3 Modeling

4 Results

5 Conclusion

6 Nomenclature

References

GWh Level Renewable Energy Storage and Supply using Liquid CO2

1 Introduction

2 Solution

3 Conclusion

References

Simulation, Analysis, and Assessment of CO2 Enhanced Biomass Gasification

1 Introduction

2 Enhanced Biomass Gasification

3 Methodology

4 Results and Analysis

5 Sustainability Assessment of SCEG process

6 Conclusions

7. Acknowledgements

References

Forecasting CO2 emissions due to gasifier degradation by time-series analysis

1 Introduction

2 Data analysis

3 Methodology

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Heat Exchanger Network Design and Economic Analysis for Coal-fired Power Plant retrofitted with CO2 Capture

1 Introduction

2 Process Description

3 Cost Data

4 Energy Targeting

5 Capital-energy trade-off targeting

6 Results and Discussion

7 Conclusions

8. Acknowledgment

References

Overall Optimization of a Comprehensive Utility System

1 Introduction and motivation for the study

2 Mathematical modeling

3 Results and discussion

4 Conclusion

References

Constraint handling in stochastic optimization algorithms for natural gas liquefaction processes

1 Introduction

2 Research method

3 Case study

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusion

6. Acknowledgements

References

Dynamic modelling and control of a pilot plant for post-combustion CO2 capture

1 Introduction

2 Model description

3 Modelling results

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Enhanced configurations for polyesters synthesis by reactive distillation

1 Introduction

2 Process description

3 Results and discussion

4 Conclusions

References

Multi-objective, multi-period optimization of district energy systems: Networks design

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Network design optimization model

4 Conclusion

References

Management & Economics

A Metaheuristic Optimization Algorithm for Binary Quadratic Problems

1 Introduction

2 Problem formulation

3 Metaheuristic Algorithm

4 Results

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Risk management in the design and planning of closed-loop supply chains

1 Introduction

2 Problem Definition

3 Case Study

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Integrated scheduling and control of a polymerization reactor with online closed-loop implementation

1 Introduction

2 Formulation of Integrated Problem

3 Solution to Integrated Problem

4 Case Study

5 Conclusion

References

Reformulation strategies for eigenvalue optimization using Sylvester’s criterion and Cholesky decomposition

1 Introduction

2 Problem Formulations

3 Reformulation Strategies

4 Computational Implementation

5 Case Studies, Results and Discussions

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgment

References

Design of Biofuel Supply Chains under Uncertainty with Multiobjective Stochastic Programming Models and Decomposition Algorithm

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Solution Algorithm

4 County-level Case Study for the State of Illinois

5 Conclusion

References

Intelligent Alarm System applied to Continuous Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

1 Introduction

2 IAS Framework

3 Experimental Set-up

4 Results and Discussions

5 Conclusions

6 Future Work

References

A multiproduct batch plant design model incorporating production planning and scheduling decisions under a multiperiod scenario

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Mathematical Formulation

4 Motivating example

5 Conclusions

References

Supporting the transfer of products between different equipment through latent variable model inversion

1 Introduction

2 Proposed methodology

3 Case study

4 Conclusions

Sources

Tactical Planning with Shelf-Life Constraints in the FMCG Industry

1 Introduction

2 Problem definition

3 Tactical Planning Model

4 Shelf-life

5 Results

6 Conclusion

References

OFIS – Ontological Framework for Industrial Symbiosis

1 Introduction

2 Semantic Approach on IS

3 The Framework

4 Case Study: Frame work implementation

5 Conclusions

References

Refinement strategies for piecewise linear functions utilized by reformulation-based techniques for global optimization

1 Introduction

2 The Reformulation Technique

3 The SGO Algorithm

4 Computational Results

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

comparison of two convex underestimation methods for quadratic functions

1 Introduction

2 Underestimation Methods

3 Comparison

Acknowledgments

References

A new methodology to identify supply chains sustainability bottlenecks

Introduction

Methodology

Case Study

Conclusions and Future Work

Acknowledgements

References

Simplified model for integrated Supply Chains Planning

1 Introduction

2 Problem statement

3 Case study

4 Results

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Hybrid time representation for the scheduling of energy supply and demand in smart grids

1 Introduction

2 Problem statement

3 Case study

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Supply Chain Management – Optimal Planning for Sustainable Products’ Portfolio

1 Introduction

2 Problem Characterization

3 Modeling Approach, Problem Definition and Formulation

4 Case Study

5 Conclusions/Remarks/future work

References

Evaluating the Effectiveness of Anticipatory Alarms for Proactive Process Monitoring

1 Introduction

2 Anticipatory Alarms

3 Human-Computer Interface Issues

4 Conclusion and Future Work

References

Medium-Term Production Scheduling of a Large-Scale Steelmaking Continuous Casting Process under Demand Uncertainty

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Deterministic Mathematical Formulation

4 Overview of the Robust Optimization Framework

5 Robust Optimization for Demand Uncertainty During Steelmaking Continuous Casting Operations

6 Two-Stage Stochastic Programming Framework

7 Conclusions

References

Design of Supply Chains under the Risk of Facility Disruptions

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Formulation

4 Illustrative example

5 Results

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgment.

References

A Multiproduct Feedstock Optimization Model for Polymer Production

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement and Case Study

3 Mathematical Programming Formulations

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

A comprehensive CP approach for the scheduling of resource-constrained multiproduct multistage batch plants

1 Introduction

2 Constraint programming formulation

3 Case studies

4 Conclusions

5. References

A Mixed Integer Linear Program decomposition solution to the scheduling activities in a real-world pipeline used to transport heavy oil derivatives.

1 Introduction

2 Problem Description

3 The proposed approach to solution: Problem Decomposition

4 Conclusions

5 Acknowledgments

References

Framework to to Generate Engineering Standard for Plant Maintenance

1 Introduction

2 Business Process Model for Plant Maintenance

3 Requirement of Engineering Standards

4 Framework to Generate Engineering Standard for Plant Maintenance

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Overview for Management of Change based on Business Process Model of Plant Lifecycle

1 Introduction

2 Basics of BPM of Plant-LCE

3 Business flow of MOC in overview of BPM

4 Conclusion

References

Development of a Sustainable Copper Scrap Management Model

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Application on Printed Wiring Boards management

4 Conclusion and Perspectives

References

Forecasting research trends using population dynamics model with Burgers’ type interaction

1 Introduction

2 Data

3 Mathematical model

4 Simulations

5 Conclusion

References

Reliability of operating window identified from process data

1 Introduction

2 Methods for determining the operating window

3 Uncertainty analysis with synthetic data

4 Industrial case study

5 Conclusions

References

An improved MILP model for scheduling crude oil unloading, storage and processing

1 Introduction

2 Problem description

3 MILP Model Improvement

4 Case study

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

Mathematical Knowledge Management for Enterprise Decision Making

1 Introduction

2 Integration problem

3 Mathematical models in the enterprise

4 Proposed knowledge management approach

5 Case study and results

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

A spatially-explicit approach to the design of ethanol supply chains considering multiple technologies and carbon trading effects

1 Introduction

2 Assumptions and Methods

3 Case Study

4 Results and Discussion

5 Final Remarks

6 Acknowledgement

References

An Efficient MILP Approach for the Short-Term Planning of Refined Products Blending and Distribution Operations

1 Introduction

2 Model Elements and Assumptions

3 Mathematical Formulation

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

References

A Novel Graphical Method for Controllability Analysis of Chemical Process Designs

1 Introduction

2 Background

3 Methods

4 Illustrative Example

5 Conclusion and future works

References

Design of a Generic and Flexible Data Structure for Efficient Formulation of Large Scale Network Problems

1 Introduction

2 The Modeling Framework

3 Design of Data Structure

4 Case Study

5 Conclusions

References

Testing and analyzing different training methods for industrial operators: an experimental approach

2 Introduction

3 Experimental Approach

4 Results and discussions

5 Conclusions

References

Design and Optimization of Biofuel Supply Chain Network in UK

1 Introduction

2 Methodology and Model Development

3 Case study

4 Result Analysis

5 Conclusion

References

A methodology to forecast the price of electric energy

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Discussion and Conclusions

References

Improving Lead Time of Sterile Drug Product Manufacturing Using Monte Carlo Simulation

1 Introduction

2 Method

3 Case Study in Roche’s Parenterals Production Kaiseraugst (PKau)

4 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Multi-stage stochastic optimization of the design and planning of a Closed-Loop Supply Chain

1 Introduction

2 Problem description

3 Formulation

4 Computational results

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Business Model of Continuous Improvement in Pharmaceutical Production Processes

1 Introduction

2 Business Model of Continuous Improvement

3 Case Study: Product Loss Reduction

4 Conclusions and Outlook

References

Sustainability of Products and Processes

Leak Identification in a Water Distribution Network using Sparse Flow Measurements

1 Introduction

2 Theory

3 Case-study solutions

4 Application to a trunk main distribution system

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

Multi-objective optimisation of the operation of a water distribution network

1 Introduction

2 Method

3 Application

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

A methodology for simultaneous product and process design in the customer products industry: The case study of the laundry business

1 Introduction

2 Methodology description

3 Problem formulation

4 Example

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusions

References

Dynamic optimization of semi-batch emulsion co-polymerization reactor for styrene/butyl acrylate in the presence of a chain transfer agent

1 Introduction

2 Problem formulation

3 Optimization method

4 Results

Acknowledgments

5 Conclusion

References

Eco-design and Life Cycle Assessment of a chemical process: the case study of HDA

1 Introduction

2 Modelling the HDA process and its associated utility production system (UPS)

3 Multi-objective optimization of the HDA process – Fuel oil turbine

4 Pareto front interpretation and use of MDCM tools

5 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of the TF2 solution

6 Coupling HDA process with a natural gas turbine as UPS and discussion

7 Conclusions

References

Life Cycle Energy, Environmental and Economic Comparative Analysis of CdTe Thin-film Photovoltaics Domestic and Overseas Manufacturing Scenarios

1 Inroduction

2 Life Cycle Assessments

3 Comparison with Other PV Technologies

4 Conclusion

References

Optimization of Batch and Semi-batch Reactors

1 Introduction

2 Mathematical Formulation

3 Case Study

4 Conclusions

References

Decision tool for the selection among different reverse osmosis membranes for hydrogen peroxide ultrapurification

1 Introduction

2 Membrane characterization and transport model

3 Membrane cascade model

4 Case of study

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusions

7. Acknowledges

References

Process Fault Diagnosis Based on Bayesian Inference

1 Introduction

2 Basic Theory

3 Proposed Approach

4 Illustrative Example

5 Conclusions

References

Hybrid advanced control of flexible multipurpose continuous tablet manufacturing process via direct compaction

1 Introduction

2 Systematic framework for design of hybrid MPC-PID control system

3 Hybrid MPC-PID control system for continuous tablet manufacturing process

4 Results and discussions

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

A hybrid GA-SQP multi-objective optimization methodology for carbon monoxide pollution minimization in Fluid Catalytic Cracking Process

1 Introduction

2 Fluid Catalytic Cracking process optimization

3 Multi-objective Optimization with Genetic Algorithm applied to FCC

4 Multi-objective Optimization with SQP

5 Hybrid GA-SQP optimization

6 Conclusions

References

Control of a Biological Nitrogen Removal Process in an Intensified Single Reactor Configuration

1 Introduction

2 A process oriented approach to controller development

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

References

Computer-aided modeling framework – a generic modeling template for catalytic membrane fixed bed reactors

1 Introduction

2 Computer-Aided Modeling Framework

3 Case study

4 Conclusions

References

Model based optimal experimental design - a semidefinite programming approach applied to a solvent design problem

1 Introduction and Motivation

2 Background

3 Mathematical programming based approaches

4 Results

5 Conclusions

References

Control of the particle size distribution in emulsion polymerization by mid-course correction using a hybrid model

1 Introduction

2 Emulsion Polymerization Model

3 Mid-Course Correction Control Strategy

4 Concluding remarks

Acknowledgements

References

Optimization of bio-hydrogen production and C-N removal in combined anaerobic-aerobic systems

1 Introduction

2 Mathematical Model

3 Model adjustment

4 Process optimization

References

Optimal Design of SWRO Desalination Processes with Boron Level Considerations

1 Introduction

2 Addressing Boron Removal Aspects

3 RO Membrane Element Correlations for Boron Removal

4 Problem Formulation & Implementation

5 Case Study Illustration

5 Conclusions

References

Selecting the best control methodology to improve the efficiency of discontinuous reactors

1 Introduction

2 Simulation and Optimization of Discontinuous Processes

3 Control Methodologies

4 Case Study

4 Conclusions

References

Total plant integrated optimization of sulfur recovery and steam generation for Claus processes using detailed kinetic schemes

1 Introduction

2 Description of Sulfur Recovery Unit

3 Multiscale Approach

4 Modeling

5 Optimization

6 Conclusions

References

Design of an Emulsion-based Personal Detergent through a Model-based Chemical Product Design Methodology

1 Introduction

2 Emulsion-based Chemical Product Design: a Systematic Framework

3 Emulsion-based Chemical Product Design: Thermo-physical Properties

4 Case Study: an Emulsion-based Hand Wash

5 Conclusions

References

Industrial Application of Sustainable Retrofit Design

1 Introduction

2 Main Concepts- SustainPro

3 Process Description

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions and Future work

References

Geometry optimization of photochemical reactors for advanced oxidation processes

1 Introduction

2 Reactor configurations

3 Reactor model

4 Optimization problem formulation

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusion

Aknowledgments.

References

Design of Sustainable Blended Products using an Integrated Methodology

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Case Study

4 Conclusions and Future Work

References

A Modeling Approach for Dispersive Mixing of Oil in Water Emulsions

1 Introduction

2 Theory

3 Materials & Methods

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

References

Particle-Interaction Effects in Turbulent Channel Flow

1 Introduction

2 Numerical Simulations

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

References

Sensitivity-based Mnemonic Enhancement Optimization (S-MEO) for Real-time Optimization of Chemical Process

1 Introduction

2 Sensitivity-based Mnemonic Enhancement Optimization

3 Numerical Results

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgment

References

Prediction of the Full Molecular Weight Distribution in RAFT Polymerization using Probability Generating Functions

1 Introduction

2 Methods

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

References

INOSIM Bio - new approaches for bioprocess simulation and optimization

1 Introduction

2 Bioprocess simulation and optimization

3 Case study

4 Summary and conclusion

5 Acknowledgements

References

APROS-NIMBUS: Dynamic Process Simulator and Interactive Multiobjective Optimization in Plant Automation

1 Introduction

2 The IND-NIMBUS software

3 Description of the control model

4 Multiobjective optimization problem

5 Numerical results

6 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Spatially Distributed Fines Removal in a Continuous Plug Flow Crystallizer by Optimal Temperature Profile with Controlled Dissolution

1 Introduction

2 Modeling of Plug Flow Crystallizer

3 Results and discussions

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Cellular automata modeling of dissolution of solid-dosage forms

1 Introduction

2 Description of cellular automata model

3 Calculation of dissolution and crystallization

4 Calculation of dissolution

5 Calculation results

6 Software implementation

7 Conclusion

A framework for sustainability of coal based energy and chemical processes

1 Introduction

2 Framework

3 Case studies

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Towards supply chain sustainability: balancing costs with environmental and social impacts

1 Introduction

2 Problem definition

3 Case-study

4 Final Remarks

References

Fault-Tolerant Self-Reconfigurable Control System

1 Introduction

2 D-higraphs functional modeling methodology

3 Control System Reconfiguration

4 Case Study

5 Conclusions

References

Optimal design of a solid-liquid separation system

1 Introduction

2 Problem statement

3 Case studies

4 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

Global sensitivity analysis of a mineral processing flowsheet

1 Introduction

2 Global Sensitivity Analysis

3 Applications

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

An Integrated Platform for Optimization of Heat and Water Use in Multipurpose Batch Plants

1 Introduction

2 Mathematical formulation

3 Case study

4 Results

5 Conclusions

Nomenclature

References

Control System Development for Integrated Biological Waste Water Treatment Process of a Paper Production Plant

1 Introduction

2 Control system development methodology

3 Application of the methodology: case study

4 Concluding remarks

References

Applicability of Sustainability Indicators to Wastewater Treatment Processes

1 Introduction

2 Sustainability indicators

3 Applicability analysis of sustainability indicators

4 Conclusion

References

An Uncertainty Assessment Framework for LCA-based Environmental Process Design

1 Introduction

2 Uncertainty and Allocation in LCA

3 Uncertainty Assessment for Allocation in LCA

4 Illustrating Example: Chlorine Electrolysis Technologies

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Optimal recipe design for Paracetamol degradation by advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) in a pilot plant

1 Introduction

2 Problem Statement

3 Optimization model

4 Optimization tools

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusions

Acknowledgements

References

Efficient Waste Management based on Scheduling Optimization of Waste Treatment Plants

1 Introduction

2 Problem statement

3 Methodology

4 Case study

5 Conclusions

Nomenclature

References

Design of Ionic Liquids Using Property Clustering and Decomposition Techniques

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Design of Ionic Liquids

References

A novel approach to hybrid evolutionary-deterministic optimization in process design

1 Introduction

2 Hybrid optimization approach

3 Results

4 Final remarks

5 Acknowledgement

References

Control of a batch reactor using constrained direct inverse

1 Introduction

2 Modeling and identification

3 Controller strategies

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

Taylor Models in Deterministic Global Optimization for Large-Scale Systems with Few Degrees of Freedom

1 Introduction

2 Interval Bounds on the Solutions of Implicit Equations

3 Taylor Model Estimators for the Solutions of Implicit Equations

4 Case Study

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Enclosing the Reachable Set of Parametric ODEs using Taylor Models and Ellipsoidal Calculus

1 Introduction

2 Bound-then-Discretize Enclosure Methods for Parametric ODEs

3 Taylor Models with Ellipsoidal Remainder Bounds

4 Implementation and Case Study

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Synthesis and design of optimal biorefinery using an expanded network with thermochemical and biochemical biomass conversion platforms

1 Introduction

2 Framework

3 Expanded biorefinery network and optimization results

4 Conclusion and Future Work

References

Automated HAZOP using hybrid discrete/continuous process models

1 Introduction

2 Hazard identification using dynamic optimization

3 Example

4 Conclusions

References

Advanced control strategy for NOx reduction in forced unsteady-state reactors

1 Introduction

2 Control approach

3 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

Advanced Control Used for Counteracting Accidental Pollutant Propagation in Rivers

1 Introduction

2 Model features and control approach

3 Model predictive control simulation results

4 Conclusions

5. Acknowledgements

References

Nonlinear process monitoring by integrating manifold learning with Gaussian process

1 Introduction

2 Extendable maximum variance unfolding

3 EMVU-based process monitoring and fault isolation

4 Case study

5 Conclusion

Acknowledgement

References

Dynamic effects of diabatization in distillation columns

1 Introduction

2 Methods

3 Results and discussion

4 Concluding remarks

References

On the integration of model identification and process optimization

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Illustrating example

4 Conclusions

Acknowledgement

References

Introduction of social criteria for the optimal location of Construction and Demolition Waste management facilities in Cantabria (Spain)

1 Introduction

2 Method

3 Problem statement

4 Case study: Cantabria, a northern Spanish region

4.1 Case Study I: Influence of social criteria in area I of Cantabria

5 Conclusions

Acknowledgments

References

Optimization under Uncertainty of Pollutant Discharges Reduction Strategies on Drainage Systems

1 Introduction

2 Minimization of Residual Discharges on Drainage Systems

3 Ilustrative Example

4 Conclusions

References

Shortcut method for the design of extraction columns for multi-component mixture separations

1 Introduction

2 Novel shortcut method for extraction column design

3 Illustrative Case Study

4. Acknowledgement

References

Modeling of Gold Leaching with Thiosulphate Solutions in Different Types of Reactor

1 Introduction

2 Process description

3 Material description

4 Experimental part

5 Analysis

6 Modeling

7 Conclusions

References

An agent based model for the exploration and assessment of sulfur technology for upstream stranded gas fields

1 Introduction

2 Case study

3 Simulation

4 Simulation results

5 Conclusions, discussion, and way forward

Acknowledgement

References

Description

Computer-aided process engineering (CAPE) plays a key design and operations role in the process industries, from the molecular scale through managing complex manufacturing sites. The research interests cover a wide range of interdisciplinary problems related to the current needs of society and industry. ESCAPE 23 brings together researchers and practitioners of computer-aided process engineering interested in modeling, simulation and optimization, synthesis and design, automation and control, and education. The proceedings present and evaluate emerging as well as established research methods and concepts, as well as industrial case studies.

Key Features

  • Contributions from the international community using computer-based methods in process engineering
  • Reviews the latest developments in process systems engineering

  • Emphasis on industrial and societal challenges

Readership

Researchers and practitioners of computer-aided process engineering, chemical engineers

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780444632418
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444632340

About the Series Volume Editors

Andrzej Kraslawski Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lappeenranta University, Lappeenranta, Finland

Ilkka Turunen Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lappeenranta University, Lappeenranta, Finland

