22nd European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 30

Objective reduction in multi-criteria optimization of integrated bioethanol-sugar supply chains

A water saving methodology for the efficient development of biorefineries

Economic Value and Environmental Impact analysis tool for sustainable biorefinery design

BIOpt

A Simulated Annealing Algorithm for the Design and Planning of Supply Chains with Economic and Environmental Objectives

Sustainable Development of the Hydrological Basin of Lake Koronia using Mathematical Programming and Statistical Analysis

Integration of Single-Plant Water Networks into an Eco-Industrial Park

Optimal water network synthesis with membrane separation-based regenerators

Environomic optimal design and synthesis of energy conversion systems in urban areas

Towards defining a quantitative methodology to enhance the sustainability performance of major international events.

Design of an IRCC with CO2 capture utilizing a mixed integer optimization method

Integrated assessment of carbon capture and storage technologies in coal-based power generation using CAPE tools

Sustainable design of a reactive distillation system

Multi-level Design and Selection of Optimum Working Fluids and ORC Systems for Power and Heat Cogeneration from Low Enthalpy Renewable Sources

Choosing the suitable Carbon dioxide Storage Location in Sedimentary Basins of Korea

Computer Aided Estimation of Fugitive Emission Rates and Occupational Air Concentration in Process Design

Integrated tool for simulation and optimization of a first and second generation ethanol-from-sugarcane production plant

Computer aided evaluation of eco-efficiency of solvent-based algae oil extraction processes for biodiesel production

Reliable and Efficient Targeting for Optimal Design of SWRO Desalination Processes

A two-step optimisation approach for integrated water resources management

Life cycle assessment and optimization on the production of petrochemicals and energy from polymers for the Greater London Area

Comparative Study of Simulations and Experimental Results of Biodiesel Production Using Two Types of Reactive Distillation Columns

Integrating Economic and Environmental Aspects in the Design and Planning of Supply Chains

Multi-objective Optimization of a Membrane Distillation System for Desalination of Sea Water

Development of a Dynamic Material Flow Analysis Model for French Copper Cycle

Incorporating CO2 emission trading in the optimal design and planning of chemical supply chain networks under uncertainty

Comparative Techno-economic Analysis of Biodiesel Production from Microalgae via Transesterification Methods

Optimization of hybrid anaerobic-aerobic SBR-based systems

An integrated approach combining process simulation and life cycle assessment for eco-efficient process design

Product and Mixture Design in Latent Variable Space by Chemometric Techniques

A Bayesian Network Based Approach for Risk Modeling to Aid in Development of Sustainable Biomass Supply Chains

Multidisciplinary Approach in Developing Region Specific Optimization Tool for Sustainable Biorefining

Automated Environmental Evaluation for the Optimization of Chemical Processes

Semantic Formalism for Waste and Processing Technology Classifications Using Ontology Models

Evaluation of different cogeneration systems in first and second generation ethanol production from sugarcane

Economic and environmental assessment of integrated 1st and 2nd generation sugarcane bioethanol production evaluating different 2nd generation process alternatives

Integrated Modeling of Sugarcane Cultivation and Ethanol Fermentation from Agriculture and Engineering Perspectives

Evaluation of CO2 capture process and operational challenges by dynamic simulation

An Agent-based Model for Analyzing Diffusion of Biodiesel Production Schemes

Integration of Process synthesis and Location- Transportation for the Design of Biomass Conversion Systems

Indentifying redundant environmental objectives in the design of heat-exchanger networks using rigorous dimensionality reduction techniques.

Comparison of technology alternative for palm oil biodiesel production using exergy analysis

Biological Wastewater Treatment

Utilization of Biomass Feedstocks: A Case Study Based on Rice and Sugar Mills in Thailand

Computer aided estimation of sustainability of biodiesel production from palm oil.

Techno-Economic Optimization of IGCC Integrated with Utility System for CO2 Emissions Reduction

Integration of strategic and operational decision-making for continuous power-intensive processes

Control Strategies For Flexible Operation Of Power Plant Integrated With Co2 Capture Plant

Carbon Dioxide Liquefaction Process for Ship Transportation

Combining coal, natural gas, and nuclear heat for liquid fuels production with reduced CO2 emissions

Effective Coordination of Simultaneous Delivery Flows into Receipt Terminals of Multiproduct Pipelines

Hydrogen production through steam electrolysis: a model-based study

Multi-Objectives, Multi-Period Optimization of district heating networks Using Evolutionary Algorithms and Mixed Integer Linear Programming (MILP)

Selection of heat pump technologies for energy efficient distillation

A Prototype Simulation- based Optimization Approach to Model Feedstock Development for Chemical Process Industry

Multi-objective optimization of coal-fired electricity production with CO2 capture

Multi-objective optimization of absorption refrigeration systems involving renewable energy

Design and Thermal Analysis of a Solid Oxide Fuel Cell System Integrated with Ethanol Steam Reforming

Design of a hydrogen supply chain using multiobjective optimisation

Numerical Optimization of Steam Cycles and Steam Generators Designs for a Coal to FT plant

Proposition of methodology for optimization of energy system design under uncertainty

Investigation of a proton-conducting SOFC with internal autothermal reforming of methane

Optimisation based analysis of a dwelling with an air source heat pump

Development an Optimization Model for Green Supply Chains: Integration of CO2 Disposal and Renewable Energy Supply

Optimization of a Distributed Small Scale Biodiesel Production System in Greater London

A Model Predictive Control Framework for Residential Microgrids

Optimal Energy Management and Production Scheduling

Case Study - Online Energy Management and Optimisation of Utility Generation Assets on Industrial Sites

Improvements on hydrogen production efficiency based on switching multiple renewable power sources

Optimal planning of energy management system under demand uncertainty

Energy Management Strategies for Process Site CO2 Emissions Reduction

Optimal Residential Solar Photovoltaic Capacity in Grid Connected Applications

Thermodynamic Efficiency and Cost-Effective Optimization of Heterogeneous Batch Distillation

An alternative real-time optimization algorithm with modifier adaptation

PlanPerfect

Production planning of batch and semi-continuous bioprocesses across multiple biopharmaceutical facilities

Operational and strategic alignment in the decision process of molecule substitution

Transportation Planning of Oil Products

Network Structure and Logistics Efficiency

Operational, Tactical and Strategical Integration for Enterprise Decision-Making

Integration of Mathematical Programming and Game Theory for Supply Chain Planning Optimization in Multi-objective competitive scenarios

Optimum Design and Planning of Resilient and Uncertain Closed-Loop Supply Chains

A Two-Stage Stochastic Model for the Design and Planning of a Multi-Product Closed Loop Supply Chain

Towards Integrated Production and Distribution Management

Realizing Continuous Improvement in Pharmaceutical Technical Operations - Business Process Model in Roche’s Parenterals Production Kaiseraugst

Integration in Process Industries via Unified Processing Core (UPC) in operational and logistic planning levels

Design and Planning of Downstream Petroleum Supply Chains

Application of semantic and lexical analysis to technology forecasting by trend analysis - thematic clusters in separation processes

Quotation Tool for Process Equipment

Designing and planning of closed-loop supply chains for risk and economical optimization

Semantic Support for Industrial Symbiosis Process

Supply Chain Planning under Uncertainty using Genetic Algorithms

Multiproduct, multiechelon supply chain analysis under demand uncertainty and machine failure risk

Synthesis and Design of Processing Networks: Stochastic Formulation and Solution

Inventory Management for Multi-product Tank Farm Systems using a MILP Model with Rolling Horizon

MILP-based Approach for the Scheduling of Automated Manufacturing System with Sequence-Dependent transferring times

Carbon Management in the Chemical Process Arena – a multi-faceted CAPE problem

Computer-Aided Design and Evaluation of Batch and Continuous Multi-Mode Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Processes

A Framework for the Evaluation of Investments in Clean Power-Technologies

Incorporating Topographical Characteristics in Molecular Signature Descriptors

Impact of Fouling on Flexible Design and Operation of MSF Desalination Process with Variable Freshwater Demand

A Genetic Algorithm (GA) based rational approach for design of discrete microfluidic networks

A general framework for latent variable model inversion to support product and process design

Modular equipment design in optimization-based process synthesis

Innovative biodiesel production in a reactive dividing-wall column

Batch heteroazeotropic distillation with variable decanter hold-up

Dynamic modelling of margarine manufacturing

Developing Cost-Effective Processes for Converting Natural Gas into Single Cell Protein

Multiobjective optimization of membrane processes for chemicals ultrapurification

Economic and environmental evaluation of microalgae biodiesel production using process simulation tools

Optimal Dynamic Controllability in Compressor-Aided Distillation Schemes Using Stochastic Algorithms

A new graphical exergy targeting representation for processes operating above and below ambient temperature

Process design optimization strategy to develop energy and cost correlations of CO2 capture processes

Novel MILP-based optimization method for retrofitting heat exchanger networks

Simultaneous process and working fluid optimisation for Organic Rankine Cycles (ORC) using PC-SAFT

Model-based Optimization in Pharmaceutical Technical Operations – Yield Measurement and Increase in Roche’s Parenterals Production Kaiseraugst

Hybrid Simulation-Optimization Logic Based Algorithms for the Rigorous Design of Chemical Process

Application of Computer Aided Mixture Design in Paints and Coatings

A Nonlinear Programming Approach to Conceptual Design of Reaction-Separation Systems

Optimal design of chemical processes with chance constraints

Predicting a Wide Variety of Constant Pure Compound Properties for Long Chain Substances Using a “Reference Series” Method

Considering Physical Property Uncertainties in Process Design

Modeling of open-system process for sustainable production

High-boiling-point petroleum fractions upgrading using the centrifugal reactive-molecular distillation process over catalyst

A Novel Method for Designing Flotation Circuits

Water and Energy Use in Mineral Processing

Evaluation of the batch distillation process in the ethanol production

Removal and recovery of organic solvents from wastewater by distillation

Integrated Operation and Design of a Simulated Moving Bed Reactor

Modeling and Analysis of Intensified Processes for Economic Recovery of High-Grade Lactic Acid

Economic Analysis of an Industrial Refining Unit Involving Hydrotreatment of Whole Crude Oil in Trickle Bed Reactor using gPROMS

Design of glycerol etherification process by constructive nonlinear dynamics

An Integrated Framework for Flowsheet Synthesis and Molecular Design

Enhanced bioethanol dehydration in extractive dividing-wall columns

Enhancing multi-component separation of aromatics with Kaibel columns and DWC

Genetic Algorithms in the Design of Configurations for Distillation of Quaternary Mixtures using Less than N-1 columns with Thermally Coupling

Multiobjective Optimization in Distillation with Reactor-Side for Hydrodesulfurization Process of Diesel

Design and Optimization of Pressure Swing Distillation using a Stochastic Algorithm based in the Boltzmann Distribution

A Neural Network Application in the Design of Emulsion-Based Products

Cyclic distillation - towards energy efficient binary distillation

An integrated framework for product formulation by computer aided mixture design

Analysis of the Production of Methyl Esters by the Two-Step Supercritical Method using Reactive Distillation

Environmental and economic optimization of distillation structures to produce anhydrous ethanol

Ontology-driven description and engineering of Autonomous Systems

Design of Experiments and Sensitivity Analysis for Microalgal Bioreactor Systems

Process design of integrated reaction and membrane separation by organic solvent nanofiltration using evolutionary algorithms

Reactive distillation processes used as unique operation or finishing stage

New distillation sequences for bioethanol production by extractive distillation

Optimal design and control of trains of dividing wall columns for the separation of petrochemical mixtures

A sustainable design and simulation of waste sulfuric acid concentration process for semiconductor industry

An Integrated Methodology for Design of Tailor-Made Blended Products

A framework for the design of reacting systems with phase transfer catalysis

The Solvent Selection framework

Regular and non-regular production scheduling of multipurpose batch plants

An Efficient Unit-Specific Event-Based Continuous-Time MILP Formulation for Short-Term Scheduling of Multistage and Multiproduct Batch Plants

Dynamic behaviour and control of extended Petlyuk distillation arrangements

Exploiting grid adaptation and structure detection in multi-objective dynamic optimization problems

Dynamics of reactive distillation for the production of ethyl acetate

Integrated Model for Refinery Production and Pipeline System Scheduling

An advanced control solution for a fluid catalytic cracking unit

Reliable Batch-to-Batch Iterative Learning Control of a Fed-batch Fermentation Process

Dynamic Validation of Model for Post-Combustion Chemical Absorption CO2 Capture Plant

PID Control of Reverse Osmosis Based Desalination Process

Optimal Operation of RO System with Daily Variation of Freshwater Demand and Seawater Temperature

A stop-and-restart approach to hybrid dynamic optimization problems

Parameter accuracy vs. decorrelation in optimal experiment design

Analyzing the effects of uncertainties on the economic performance of a chemical process plant using a probabilistic optimization technique

Oil Well Drilling Inside Operational Window – Simulation and Experimental Control Studies

Operational optimization of low-temperature energy systems

Improving dryer controllability & energy efficiency

A new data driven index for control performance monitoring

A Signal Processing Approach for Fault Detection Problem

Efficient Scheduling of Complex Multipurpose Chemical Batch Processes

Online Feasibility and Effectiveness of a Spatio-temporal Nonlinear Model Predictive Control. The Case of Methanol Synthesis Reactor

MINLP model for optimal biocide dosing and maintenance scheduling of seawater cooled plants

Online real-time inference of ethanol composition in a mixed distillation column

Dynamic simulation of natural gas liquefaction process

Linking Scheduling to Control in an Oil Refinery

A promising OPC-based computer system applied to fault diagnosis

Quality Assessment Support System and its Use in Pharmaceutical Plant Operations

Shared Resources Management by Price Coordination

A Novel Method for Monitoring of Separation Performance in Distillation Columns

Use Case Driven Development of a Risk Management Tool with Business Process Model for Chemical Plants

Aggregate Model for Refinery Production Planning

Control system performance monitoring based on optimal action selection

Run-to-Run MPC Tuning via Gradient Descent

Control of Forced Convection Drying in Food Slabs

Avoiding Oversizing in Plant-Wide Control Designs for Industrial Processes

A New Dual Modifier-Adaptation Approach for Real-Time Optimization with Inaccurate Models

Specifying risk level for constraint violation in stochastic systems - a case study on papermaking

Analysis of Dynamic Behavior of a Thermally Coupled Distillation Column Implemented on a Process with Recycles

Ontology-based expert system for process supervision

Control Performance Assessment for a class of Nonlinear Multivariable Systems

Advanced Control for Anaerobic Digestion Processes

A novelty detection approach for detecting faulty batches in a photo-Fenton process

Modeling and simulation of Poly-lactic acid synthesis in batch process for biomedical applications

Operational optimization of crude oil distillation systems using artificial neural networks

Improvement of Crude Oil Refinery Gross Margin using a NLP Model of a Crude Distillation Unit System

Ontology approach to model construction

Multivariate control chart with a deployed matrix for autocorrelated data

Estimation of catalyst deactivation parameters of ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE) reactors based on industrial plant data

Reactor network analysis of Claus furnace with detailed kinetics

Multiscale modelling of spillover processes in heterogeneous catalytic systems

A stochastic approach to improve the particle size distribution prediction of a classical emulsion polymerization model

Multiscale simulation for high efficiency biodiesel process intensification

Simulation and analysis of crystallization of high aspect ratio crystals with fragmentation

Modelling of Cold Traps for Sodium purification in Fast Reactor

HAZOP studies using a functional modeling framework

An Online Inverse Problem for the Simulation of Extraction Columns using Population Balances

Simulation of bioethanol production process from residual microalgae biomass

Hydrodynamic And Heat Transfer Modeling Of Polydisperse Fluidized Bed Olefin Polymerization Reactors

Modelling, validation and control of an evaporative cooling system for scraped surface heat exchangers

Automated optimization model to perform sensitivity analysis on cost of investment required to upgrade treatment plants in water networks.

Mathematical investigation of the case hardening phenomenon explained by shrinkage and collapse mechanisms occurring during drying processes

Dynamic modelling and simulation of Kühni extraction columns

Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes Modelling of the Near-Field Structure of Accidental Releases of Carbon Dioxide from Pipelines

Large Eddy Simulation and Particle Impact Kinetics for Bend Erosion Prediction

Prediction of the Permeability of Packed Beds of Non-Spherical Particles

Syngas production from sugar cane bagasse in a circulating fluidized bed gasifier using Aspen Plus™: Modelling and Simulation

Novel Adiabatic Reactor Design for Supercritical Fischer-Tropsch Synthesis

Process Analysis of Rotary-Type Solar Reactor for Hydrogen Production Systems

Modeling and simulation of suspension polymerization of vinyl chloride via population balance model

Computational Study of a Rotating Packed Bed Distillation Column

Sugarcane bagasse as raw material to Syngas production: 3D simulation of gasification process

CFD Modelling and Video Analysis Based Model Validation for a Stirred Reactor

Dynamic Modelling of a Polypropylene Production Plant

Multi-Scale Modelling of Biomass Pyrolysis Processes

Information integration

CFD study of liquid drainage in flotation foams

Estimation of Kinetic Parameters and Mathematic Model Validation for Nylon-6 Process

CPFD simulation of fluidized bed flow in FCC regenerator

CFD Simulation of Three-Dimensional Multiphase Flow in a Rotating Packed Bed

Monte Carlo simulation of shape evolution in solutions - A model study of BaSO4 precipitation

Using CAPE to Enhance the Sustainability of Utilizing Natural Gas in Ammonia Production

Food supply chain planning and quality optimization approach.

Towards a Generic Tool to Support Multiscale Modelling of Discrete Event Systems

Extended rate-based model validation for polyester synthesis by reactive distillation

Prediction of physical properties of non-electrolyte organic compounds by distance weighted group contribution methods

Simulation Tools for the Design of Optimised Membrane Modules and Processes

A New Theoretical Result for Convex Nonlinear Generalized Disjunctive Programs and its Applications

A generalization of classical αBB underestimation to include bilinear terms

An index reduction method for solving differential algebraic equations

Linear MPC based on data-driven Artificial Neural Networks for large-scale nonlinear distributed parameter systems

Surrogate based Optimisation for Design of Pressure Swing Adsorption Systems

Wavelet-Threshold Influence in Optimal Control Problems

Intelligent Automation Platform for Bioprocess Development

Efficient optimization of simulated moving bed processes using reduced order models

Dual Stochastic Programming for Data Mining Enhancement

HAZOP - an automaton-inspired approach

Effect of Topology on Parallel Computing for Optimizing Large Scale Logistics through Binary PSO

An Approach to Process Monitoring under Probabilistic Constraints

A Novel Hybrid Simulation-Optimization Approach for the Optimal Design of Multicomponent Distillation Columns

Reduced Rigorous Models for Efficient Dynamic Simulation and Optimization of Distillation Columns

State estimators for better bioprocesses operation

Practical aspects on nonlinear state estimation

Design of Flotation Circuits Including Uncertainty and Water Efficiency

Heat Integration in non-Isothermal Systems Using an Alternative Disjunctive Optimization Model

Global Solution of Min-Max Optimization Problems for Nonlinear Dynamic Systems

Rigorous computational methods for dimensionality reduction in multi-objective optimization

An Efficient Adjoint-Free Dynamic Optimization Methodology for Batch Processing using Pontryagin’s Formulation

A Fractional Calculus Application to Biological Reactive Systems

Bounding the Solutions of Parametric ODEs

BzzMath

Identification and Estimation of Functional States in Drinking Water Plant Based On Fuzzy Clustering

Comparison of surrogate models for wastewater process synthesis

Homotopy Continuation Solution Method in Nonlinear Model Predictive Control Applications

Stochastic and hybrid approaches to solve integrated synthesis and operation of batch processes

Model-based design of experiments for model identification using closed-loop set-point response

Development of a Nonlinear Model Predictive Control Framework for a PEM Fuel Cell System

A Numerical Tool for Integrating Renewable Energy into Total Sites with Variable Supply and Demand

Pilot-plant Simulation, Experimental Campaign and Rigorous Modeling of a Batch MMA Polymerization Reactor for the Fabrication of Bone Tissue

Probabilistic optimal control of blood glucose under uncertainty

A novel optimal experiment design technique based on multi-objective optimization and its application for toxin kinetics model of hemodialysis patients

Optimization of protein A chromatography for antibody capture

Multiscale Modelling and Simulation of simultaneous Oxygen and Nitric Oxide uptake in the Human Lungs and its application to Methemoglobin Anemia

Thermodynamically constrained Flux and Control Analysis of Escherichia coli

In Silico Analysis to Explore the Effect of Various Carbon Sources on Ethanol Production in Zymomonas mobilis

A Mathematical Programming Approach to Community Structure Detection in Complex Networks

Improvements on Adaptive Predictive Control for Blood Glucose Regulation in Type I Diabetic Patients

Virtual Reality and Augmented-Virtual Reality as Tools to Train Industrial Operators

Use of a distributed simulation environment for training in Supply Chain decision making

Bridging the Experience Gap - How do we migrate Skills and Knowledge between the Generations?

Computer aided delivery of case-based learning activities in EBL within chemical engineering curriculum

Development of a safety education system for SMB operation

Performance Indicators for the Assessment of Industrial Operators

