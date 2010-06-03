20th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 28
1st Edition
ESCAPE-20
Table of Contents
1- Fundamental in Computational & Numerical methods
Software Architectures and Computing Frameworks for CAPE
Parallel, Distributed and Grid Applications
Large Scale Systems: Algebraic, DAE, PDAE
Nonlinear, Mixed-Integer, Stochastic Programming
Multi-Objective, Multiperiod, Global Optimization
2- CAPE and Society
Loss Prevention
Safety Promotion
Sustainability
Environmental Protection
Energy Saving
Emission Detection: Odour, Noises, Particulate Matter
3- Off-line Systems
Integrated Product and Process Design
Integrated Multi-scale Modelling and Simulation
Process Intensification and Costs Reduction
Business Decision Support and Business Globalisation
4- On-line Systems
Optimization and Optimal Process Control and Operations
Process Dynamics
Industrial Applications and Case Studies
5- CAPE and new Opportunities
System Biology and Biological Processes
Food Processing
Material Processes
Climate Changes
Human Lifecycle
Description
ESCAPE-20 is the most recent in a series of conferences that serves as a forum for engineers, scientists, researchers, managers and students from academia and industry to present and discuss progress being made in the area of "Computer Aided Process Engineering" (CAPE). CAPE covers computer-aided methods, algorithms and techniques related to process and product engineering. The ESCAPE-20 scientific program reflects the strategic objectives of the CAPE Working Party: to check the status of historically consolidated topics by means of their industrial application and to evaluate their emerging issues.
Key Features
Includes a CD that contains all research papers and contributions
Features a truly international scope, with guest speakers and keynote talks from leaders in science and industry
* Presents papers covering the latest research, key topical areas, and developments in computer-aided process engineering (CAPE)
Readership
Engineers, scientists, researchers, managers in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biochemical industry involved in computer assisted process engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1372
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2010
- Published:
- 3rd June 2010
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444535702
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444535696
About the Editors
S. Pierucci Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CIIC, Politecnico di Milano, Piazza Leonardo da Vinci, 32, I-20133 Milano, Italy.