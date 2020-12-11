2021 Step by Step Medical Coding Textbook, 2021 Workbook for Step by Step Medical Coding Textbook, Buck's 2021 ICD-10-CM Physician Edition, 2021 HCPCS Professional Edition, AMA 2021 CPT Professional Edition Package
1st Edition
Author: Carol Buck
Paperback ISBN: 9780323753258
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2020
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2022
- Published:
- 11th December 2020
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323753258
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.