2019 ICD-10-CM Hospital Edition and 2019 ICD-10-PCS Edition Package
1st Edition
Authors: Carol Buck
Spiral bound ISBN: 9780323636865
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st September 2018
Description
This money saving package includes:
- Buck’s 2019 ICD-10-CM for Hospitals Edition
- Buck's ICD-10-PCS
Details
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN
