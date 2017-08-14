2018 ICD-10-PCS Standard Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323430685, 9780323567732

2018 ICD-10-PCS Standard Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323567732
Paperback ISBN: 9780323430685
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th August 2017
Page Count: 880
Description

Make difficult ICD-10-PCS coding anything but difficult with Carol J. Buck's 2018 ICD-10-PCS: Standard Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this practical manual includes all the ICD-10-PCS codes that you need for inpatient procedure coding. As coders need extensive knowledge to code with ICD-10-PCS — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this book provides colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations and tables organized to simplify the process of choosing and building procedure codes. Also included is a companion website with the latest coding news and updates!

Key Features

  • Enhanced Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) provide easier reference to coding rules when they are needed most.
  • Convenient Guide to the Updates in the front of the book lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the coding changes.
  • UNIQUE! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in the front of the book to help coders understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect choosing codes.

Table of Contents

ICD-10-PCS Symbols and Conventions
Guide to the 2018 Updates
Introduction
ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Netter’s Anatomy Illustrations

TABLES
0. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C.  Nuclear Medicine
D.  Radiation Oncology
F.  Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
X. New Technology
INDEX
Appendix A: Definitions
Appendix B: Body Part Key
Appendix C: Device Key
Appendix D: Substance Key
Appendix E: Device Aggregate Table

Details

No. of pages:
880
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323567732
Paperback ISBN:
9780323430685

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

