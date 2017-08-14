2018 ICD-10-PCS Professional Edition
1st Edition
Selecting and building procedure codes is faster and easier with Carol J. Buck's 2018 ICD-10-PCS: Professional Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this full-color manual includes all the ICD-10-PCS codes that you need for today’s inpatient procedure coding. As coders need extensive knowledge to code with ICD-10-PCS — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this edition provides colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations and tables organized to simplify the process of choosing and building procedure codes. It comes with durable spiral binding, and also includes a companion website with the latest coding news and updates.
- Enhanced Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) provide easier reference to coding rules when they are needed most.
- Convenient Guide to the Updates in the front of the book lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the coding changes.
- Unique! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in the front of the book to help you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect choosing codes.
- American Hospital Association's Coding Clinic® citations include official ICD-10-PCS coding advice relating to specific codes and their usage.
- Hospital Acquired Condition (HAC) symbol notes procedures related to HACs as outlined in the MS-DRG.
- Symbols for Non-covered and Limited-Coverage procedures indicate related material outlined in the Definitions of Medicare Code Edits.
- Sex edits from the Definition of Medicare Code Edits denote codes that are used only with patients of a specific sex.
- Combinations symbol identifies procedures that can affect MS-DRG assignment.
ICD-10-PCS Symbols and Conventions
Guide to the 2018 Updates
Introduction
ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Netter’s Anatomy Illustrations
TABLES
0. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C. Nuclear Medicine
D. Radiation Oncology
F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
X. New Technology
INDEX
Appendix A: Definitions
Appendix B: Body Part Key
Appendix C: Device Key
Appendix D: Substance Key
Appendix E: Device Aggregate Table
Appendix F: Procedure Combinations Table on codingupdates.com
Carol Buck
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN