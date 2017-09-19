2018 ICD-10-CM Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
Select diagnosis codes accurately with Carol J. Buck's 2018 ICD-10-CM: Standard Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this practical manual includes all the ICD-10 codes needed for basic outpatient and physician office coding. As coders need more extensive knowledge to code with ICD-10-CM — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this edition provides an essential background in A&P, pathology, and medical terminology, along with colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations and clear instructions for using the book. Together, these features make diagnosis coding faster and easier. Also included is a companion website with the latest coding news and updates!
Key Features
- Convenient Guide to the Updates in the front of the book lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the coding changes.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed in full in the Introduction, at the beginning of each chapter, and integrated within the code set, providing easier reference to coding rules when they are needed most.
- Unique! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in a separate section for easy reference and cross-referenced within the Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries, to help users understand anatomy and how it may affect choosing codes.
- 175 illustrations provide visual orientation and enhance understanding of specific coding situations.
- Items are included throughout the Tabular List to ensure accurate coding, providing additional information on common diseases and conditions.
- Additional elements within specific codes define terms and add coding instructions relating to difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- Symbols and highlights draw attention to codes that may require special consideration before coding, including:
- New, Revised, and Deleted
- Codes that call for the use of additional character(s)
- Includes, Excludes 1 and Excludes 2
- Use Additional
- Unspecified
- Code First and Code Also
- Placeholder X symbol reminds users to assign placeholder X for codes less than 6 characters that require a 7th character.
Table of Contents
ICD-10-CM
Symbols and Naming Conventions
Guide to the Updates
Netter Anatomy Illustrations
Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index
Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the blood and blood-forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism (D50-D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)
17. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities (Q00-Q99)
18. Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (R00-R99)
19. Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (S00-T88)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)
21. Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (Z00-Z99)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1568
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 19th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323567770
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323430708
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN