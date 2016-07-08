2017 Intravenous Medications

Front Matter

General Dilution Charts

How to Use This Book

Evolve Website Information

Format and Content of Intravenous Medications

Key to Abbreviations

Important IV Therapy Facts

Resources

IV Drugs [alphabetical drug monographs]

Back Matter

Appendixes:

A. Recommendations for the Safe Use and Handling of Cytotoxic Drugs

B. FDA Pregnancy Categories

C. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events

D. Information for Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Agents

E. Recently Approved Drugs

Index

Solution Compatibility Chart

