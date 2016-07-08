2017 Intravenous Medications - 33rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323297394, 9780323298384

2017 Intravenous Medications

33rd Edition

A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals

Authors: Betty Gahart Adrienne Nazareno Meghan Ortega, RN
eBook ISBN: 9780323298384
eBook ISBN: 9780323298360
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th July 2016
Page Count: 1392
Description

Safely and effectively administer more than 400 intravenous drugs with the expert guidance of this #1 IV drug handbook! Now in its 33rd edition, Gahart’s 2017 Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals continues to be a trusted resource its accuracy, quick-reference format, and comprehensive coverage of IV drugs. Each drug monograph includes the drug’s generic name, trade name(s), drug category, pH, dosages and dose adjustments, dilution, incompatibilities, rate of administration, actions, indications and uses, contraindications, precautions, drug/lab interactions, side effects, and antidote. It’s all of the information you will need for the safe administration of IV drugs — nothing more and nothing less.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Annual publication ensures that information includes the most recently approved IV drugs, as well as updated information on existing drugs.
  • 40-year history of impeccable accuracy reinforces the importance of safe IV drug administration.
  • UNIQUE! Time-tested, easy-to-use page layout keeps all dosage information for each drug on either a single page or a two-page spread to prevent hand contamination by having to turn a page.
  • Black Box Warnings and key content are highlighted to make locating key information fast and easy.
  • Special circumstances highlighted in blue-screened text call attention to important circumstances that may not warrant black box warnings.
  • Convenient, alphabetical format organizes all drug monographs by generic name, allowing you to find any drug in seconds.
  • Dilution and dosage charts within monographs provide quick access to essential clinical information.
  • Age-specific dosage variances are highlighted for geriatric, pediatric, infant, and neonatal patients.

Table of Contents

Front Matter
General Dilution Charts
How to Use This Book
Evolve Website Information
Format and Content of Intravenous Medications
Key to Abbreviations
Important IV Therapy Facts
Resources

IV Drugs [alphabetical drug monographs]

Back Matter
Appendixes:

A. Recommendations for the Safe Use and Handling of Cytotoxic Drugs
B. FDA Pregnancy Categories
C. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events
D. Information for Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Agents
E. Recently Approved Drugs

Index
Solution Compatibility Chart

About the Author

Betty Gahart

Nurse Consultant in Education, Napa, California

Adrienne Nazareno

Clinical Manager, Pharmacist in Charge, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa, California

Meghan Ortega, RN

