2017 Intravenous Medications
33rd Edition
A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals
Description
Safely and effectively administer more than 400 intravenous drugs with the expert guidance of this #1 IV drug handbook! Now in its 33rd edition, Gahart’s 2017 Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals continues to be a trusted resource its accuracy, quick-reference format, and comprehensive coverage of IV drugs. Each drug monograph includes the drug’s generic name, trade name(s), drug category, pH, dosages and dose adjustments, dilution, incompatibilities, rate of administration, actions, indications and uses, contraindications, precautions, drug/lab interactions, side effects, and antidote. It’s all of the information you will need for the safe administration of IV drugs — nothing more and nothing less.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Annual publication ensures that information includes the most recently approved IV drugs, as well as updated information on existing drugs.
- 40-year history of impeccable accuracy reinforces the importance of safe IV drug administration.
- UNIQUE! Time-tested, easy-to-use page layout keeps all dosage information for each drug on either a single page or a two-page spread to prevent hand contamination by having to turn a page.
- Black Box Warnings and key content are highlighted to make locating key information fast and easy.
- Special circumstances highlighted in blue-screened text call attention to important circumstances that may not warrant black box warnings.
- Convenient, alphabetical format organizes all drug monographs by generic name, allowing you to find any drug in seconds.
- Dilution and dosage charts within monographs provide quick access to essential clinical information.
- Age-specific dosage variances are highlighted for geriatric, pediatric, infant, and neonatal patients.
Table of Contents
Front Matter
General Dilution Charts
How to Use This Book
Evolve Website Information
Format and Content of Intravenous Medications
Key to Abbreviations
Important IV Therapy Facts
Resources
IV Drugs [alphabetical drug monographs]
Back Matter
Appendixes:
A. Recommendations for the Safe Use and Handling of Cytotoxic Drugs
B. FDA Pregnancy Categories
C. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events
D. Information for Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Agents
E. Recently Approved Drugs
Index
Solution Compatibility Chart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 8th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298384
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323298360
About the Author
Betty Gahart
Affiliations and Expertise
Nurse Consultant in Education, Napa, California
Adrienne Nazareno
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Manager, Pharmacist in Charge, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa, California