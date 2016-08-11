2017 ICD-10-PCS Professional Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323431187, 9780323484770

2017 ICD-10-PCS Professional Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323484770
eBook ISBN: 9780323484763
eBook ISBN: 9780323484749
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th August 2016
Page Count: 912
Description

Select and build procedure codes accurately with Carol J. Buck's 2017 ICD-10-PCS: Professional Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this full-color manual includes all the ICD-10-PCS codes needed for today’s inpatient procedure coding. As coders need more extensive knowledge to work with ICD-10-PCS — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this edition provides colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations and tables organized to help you choose and build procedure codes. Together with the durable spiral binding, these features make professional coding faster and easier. Also included is a companion website with the latest coding news and updates!

Key Features

  • Convenient Guide to the Updates lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the annual coding changes. 

  • Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed in full for fast, easy access to coding rules.

  • Unique! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in the front of the book to help you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect choosing codes.

  • Full-color design includes consistent color-coded symbols and text, providing easier access to codes and coding information. 

  • American Hospital Association's Coding Clinic® citations include official ICD-10-PCS coding advice relating to specific codes and their usage. 

  • Symbols for Noncovered and Limited Coverage procedures indicate related material outlined in the Definitions of Medicare Code Edits, v32.

  • Hospital Acquired Condition symbol notes procedures related to HACs as outlined in the MS-DRG v32

  • Sex edits from the Definition of Medicare Code Edits denote codes that are used only with patients of a specific sex. 

  • Codingupdates.com companion website includes the latest changes to the ICD coding system.

Table of Contents

ICD-10-PCS Symbols and Conventions
Guide to the 2017 Updates
Introduction
ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Netter’s Anatomy Illustrations
TABLES
0. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C. Nuclear Medicine
D. Radiation Oncology
F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
INDEX
Appendix A: Definitions
Appendix B: Body Part Key
Appendix C: Device Key
Appendix D: Device Aggregate Table
Appendix E: Procedure Combination Table

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

