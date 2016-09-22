2017 ICD-10-CM Standard Edition
1st Edition
Select diagnosis codes accurately with Carol J. Buck's 2017 ICD-10-CM: Standard Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this practical manual includes all the ICD-10 codes needed for basic outpatient and physician office coding. As coders need more extensive knowledge to code with ICD-10-CM — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this edition provides an essential background in A&P, pathology, and medical terminology, along with colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations and clear instructions for using the book. Together, these features make diagnosis coding faster and easier. Also included is a companion website with the latest coding news and updates!
- Convenient Guide to the Updates in the front of the book lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the coding changes.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed in full and also integrated within the code set, providing fast, easy access to coding rules.
- Unique! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in a separate section for easy reference and cross-referenced within the Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries, to help you understand anatomy and how it may affect choosing codes.
- Consistent color-coded symbols and text provide easier access to codes and coding information.
- 175 illustrations provide visual orientation and enhance understanding of specific coding situations.
- Items are included throughout the Tabular List to ensure accurate coding, providing additional information on common diseases and conditions.
- Additional elements within specific codes define terms and add coding instructions relating to difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- Symbols and highlights draw attention to codes that may require special consideration before coding, including:
- New, Revised, and Deleted
- Codes that call for the use of additional character(s)
- Includes, Excludes 1 and Excludes 2
- Use Additional
- Unspecified
- Code First and Code Also
- Placeholder X symbol reminds you to assign placeholder X for codes less than 6 characters that require a 7th character.
- Codingupdates.com companion website includes the latest changes to the ICD coding system.
ICD-10-CM
Symbols and Naming Conventions
Guide to the Updates
Netter Anatomy Illustrations
Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index
Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (D50-D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)
17. Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (Q00-Q99)
18. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings, Not Elsewhere Classified (R00-R99)
19. Injury, Poisoning, and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes (S00-T88)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)
21. Factors Influencing Health Status and Contact with Health Services (Z00-Z99)
- No. of pages:
- 1536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 22nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484572
Carol Buck
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN