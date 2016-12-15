2017 HCPCS Level II Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, pick this practical HCPCS reference! From coding expert Carol J. Buck, 2017 HCPCS Level II, Standard Edition provides an easy-to-use guide to the latest Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes. It helps you locate specific codes, comply with coding regulations, optimize reimbursement for equipment and supplies, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. This standard edition simplifies the basics of HCPCS coding — and you save money!
Key Features
-
At-a-glance code listings and distinctive symbols identify all new, revised, and deleted codes for 2017.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Code (NDC) directory and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.
- Alerts indicate the codes that have special coverage instructions, are not valid or covered by Medicare, or may be paid at the carrier’s discretion.
- Jurisdiction symbol shows the appropriate contractor to be billed for suppliers submitting claims to Medicare contractors, Part B carriers, and Medicare administrative contractors submitting for DMEPOS services provided.
- Table of Drugs makes it easier to find specific drug information.
- Codingupdates.com website includes quarterly updates to HCPCS codes, updated content, and the opportunity to sign up for e-mail notifications of the newest updates.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Guide to Using the 2017 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2017 HCPCS Updates
2017 HCPCS Index
2017 Table of Drugs
2017 HCPS Level II Modifiers
2017 HCPCS Level II National Codes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 15th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484817
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN