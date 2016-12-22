2017 HCPCS Level II Professional Edition
1st Edition
Description
For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, pick this HCPCS professional reference! From coding expert Carol J. Buck, 2017 HCPCS Level II, Professional Edition provides a full-color, easy-to-use guide to the latest Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes. It helps you locate specific codes, comply with coding regulations, optimize reimbursement for equipment and supplies, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. This professional edition includes features such as Netter’s Anatomy illustrations, dental codes, and durable spiral binding.
Key Features
- At-a-glance code listings and distinctive symbols identify all new, revised, and deleted codes for 2017.
- UNIQUE! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy illustrations clarify complex anatomic information and how it affects coding.
- Colorful design with color-coded tables makes locating and identifying codes faster and easier.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Code (NDC) directory and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.
- The American Hospital Association Coding Clinic® for HCPCS citations provide a reference point for information about specific codes and their usage.
- Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) payment and status indicators show which codes are payable in the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.
- Current Dental Terminology code sets from the American Dental Association offer access to all dental codes in one place.
- Quantity symbol indicates the maximum allowable units per day per patient in physician and outpatient hospital settings.
- Durable Medical Equipment, Prosthetics, Orthotics, and Supplies (DMEPOS) symbol and modifiers address reimbursement for durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies.
- Alerts indicate the codes that have special coverage instructions, are not valid or covered by Medicare, or may be paid at the carrier’s discretion.
- Jurisdiction symbol shows the appropriate contractor to be billed for suppliers submitting claims to Medicare contractors, Part B carriers, and Medicare administrative contractors submitting for DMEPOS services provided.
- Age/Sex edits identify codes for use only with patients of a specific age or sex.
- Physician Quality Reporting System icon identifies codes that are specific to PQRS measures.
- Codingupdates.com website includes quarterly updates to HCPCS codes, content updates, and the opportunity to sign up for e-mail notifications of the newest updates.
- Spiral binding allows you to lay the book flat for convenient access in practice settings.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Guide to Using the 2017 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2017 HCPCS Updates
Netter’s Anatomy Illustrations
2017 HCPCS Index
2017 Table of Drugs
2017 HCPS Level II Modifiers
2017 HCPCS Level II National Codes
Appendix A: Chapter 1, National Correct Coding Initiative Policy Manual
Details
- No. of pages:
- 480
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 22nd December 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484862
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484855
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN