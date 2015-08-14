2016 ICD-10-CM Hospital Professional Edition
1st Edition
Select diagnosis codes accurately with Carol J. Buck's 2016 ICD-10-CM for Hospitals: Professional Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this full-color manual includes all the ICD-10 codes needed for today’s inpatient and Medicare coding. As coders need more extensive knowledge to code with ICD-10-CM — and to choose from the thousands of possible codes — this edition provides an essential background in A&P, pathology, and medical terminology, along with colorful Netter’s Anatomy illustrations and clear instructions for using the book. Together with the durable spiral binding, these features make professional diagnosis coding faster and easier. Also included is a companion website with the latest coding news and updates!
- UNIQUE! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy art is included in a separate section for easy reference and cross-referenced within the Tabular List, to help you understand anatomy and how it may affect choosing codes.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed in full and also integrated within the code set, providing fast, easy access to coding rules.
- Convenient Guide to the Updates in the front of the book lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing at-a-glance lookup of the annual changes.
- Full-color design includes consistent color-coded symbols and text, providing easier access to codes and coding information.
- More than 150 full-color illustrations provide visual orientation and enhance understanding of specific coding situations.
- Symbols and highlights draw attention to codes that may require special consideration before coding, including:
- New, Revised, and Deleted
- Unacceptable Principal Diagnosis
- Codes that call for the use of additional character(s)
- Includes, Excludes 1 and Excludes 2
- Use Additional
- Unspecified
- Code First and Code Also
- Hospital Acquired Condition symbol notes specific conditions that will always be coded as hospital acquired.
- Additional elements within specific codes define terms and add coding instructions relating to difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- Items are included throughout the Tabular List to ensure accurate coding, providing additional information on common diseases and conditions.
- Placeholder X symbol reminds you to assign placeholder X for codes less than 6 characters that require a 7th character.
- Present on Admission symbol identifies the diseases that will always be coded as present on admission.
- Manifestation code identifies conditions for which it is important to record both the etiology and the symptom of the disease.
- CC (Complications & Comorbidities) and MCC (Major CC) symbols identify codes associated with the presence of secondary diagnoses from MS-DRGs, and call attention to CC and MCC exceptions.
- Age and Sex edits from the Definition of Medicare Code Edits help to ensure accuracy by denoting codes that are used only with patients of a specific age or sex.
- American Hospital Association's Coding Clinic® citations include official ICD-10-CM coding advice relating to specific codes and their usage.
- Codingupdates.com companion website includes the latest changes to the ICD coding system.
ICD-10-CM
Symbols and Naming Conventions
Guide to the Updates
Netter Anatomy Plates
Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index
Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (D50-D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)
17. Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (Q00-Q99)
18. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings, Not Elsewhere Classified (R00-R99)
19. Injury, Poisoning, and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes (S00-T88)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)
21. Factors Influencing Health Status and Contact with Health Services (Z00-Z99)
Carol Buck
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN