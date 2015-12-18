2016 HCPCS Level II Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, pick the market-leading HCPCS reference! From coding expert Carol J. Buck, 2016 HCPCS Level II, Standard Edition provides an easy-to-use guide to the latest Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes. It helps you locate specific codes, comply with coding regulations, optimize reimbursement, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. With this standard edition, you can focus on the basics of HCPCS coding — so you save money!
Key Features
-
At-a-glance code listings and distinctive symbols identify all new, revised, and deleted codes for 2016.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Class (NDC) directory and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.
- Information on coverage provides alerts when codes have special instructions, are not valid or covered by Medicare, or may be paid at the carrier’s discretion.
- Jurisdiction symbols show the appropriate contractor to be billed for suppliers submitting claims to Medicare contractors, Part B carriers, and Medicare administrative contractors submitting for DMEPOS services provided.
- Color-coded Table of Drugs makes it easier to find specific drug information.
- Codingupdates.com website includes quarterly updates to HCPCS codes and content, and the opportunity to sign up for e-mail notifications of the newest updates.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Guide to Using the 2016 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2016 HCPCS Updates
2016 HCPCS Index
2016 Table of Drugs
2016 HCPCS Level II National Codes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2016
- Published:
- 18th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389907
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN