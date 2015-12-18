For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, pick the market-leading HCPCS reference! From coding expert Carol J. Buck, 2016 HCPCS Level II, Standard Edition provides an easy-to-use guide to the latest Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System codes. It helps you locate specific codes, comply with coding regulations, optimize reimbursement, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. With this standard edition, you can focus on the basics of HCPCS coding — so you save money!