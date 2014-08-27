2015 ICD-9-CM for Hospitals, Volumes 1, 2 and 3 Standard Edition
1st Edition
Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2015 ICD-9-CM for Hospitals: Volumes 1, 2 and 3, Standard Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. Its format makes it easy to access the ICD-9-CM information you need to stay up-to-date and ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement in inpatient (hospital-based) and outpatient (physician office-based) coding settings. In addition, you can take this resource into your certification exams for enhanced testing support!
- Coverage of all volumes of ICD-9-CM Volumes 1, 2 & 3 provides all codes for inpatient (hospital-based) and outpatient (physician office-based) coding.
- Netter’s Anatomy art is included in the front of the book and cross referenced within the Tabular List to help you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect choosing codes.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed in full and also integrated within the code set, providing fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
- Symbols and highlights codes that may require special consideration before coding, including:
- Unacceptable Principal Diagnosis
- Use Additional Digit(s)
- Includes and Excludes
- Use Additional
- Code First
- Additional elements within specific codes provide you with useful hints, tips, and definitions to aid in understanding difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- Items are included throughout Diseases: Tabular List, Volume 1 to provide more information on common diseases and conditions to ensure that you code accurately.
- Omit Codes and Code Also draw attention to government material needing special attention.
- Codingupdates.com companion website includes the latest changes to the ICD coding system.
Guide to Using the 2015 ICD-9-CM for Hospitals: Volumes 1, 2 & 3, Standard Edition
Symbols and Conventions
Part I: Introduction
ICD-9-CM Background
Coordination and Maintenance Committee
Characteristics of the ICD-9-CM
ICD-9-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index, Volume 2
Section 1: Index to Diseases
Section 2: Table of Drugs and Chemicals
Section 3: Index to External Causes of Injury
Part III: Diseases: Tabular List, Volume 1
1. Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
2. Neoplasms
3. Endocrine, Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Immunity Disorders
4. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs
5. Mental Disorders
6. Diseases of the Nervous System and Sense Organs
7. Diseases of the Circulatory System
8. Diseases of the Respiratory System
9. Diseases of the Digestive System
10. Diseases of the Genitourinary System
11. Complications of Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium
12. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
14. Congenital Anomalies
15. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period
16. Symptoms, Signs, and Ill-Defined Conditions
17. Injury and Poisoning
V-Codes-Supplementary Classification of Factors Influencing Health Status and Contact with Health Services
E-Codes-Supplementary Classification of External Causes of Injury and Poisoning
Appendices
A. Morphology of Neoplasms
B. Glossary of Mental Disorders
C. Classification of Drugs by American Hospital Formulary Services List Number and Their ICD-9-CM Equivalents
D. Classification of Industrial Accidents According to Agency
E. List of Three-Digit Categories
Part IV: Procedures, Volume 3
Index to Procedures
Classification of Procedures
0. Procedures and Interventions, Not Elsewhere Classified
1. Operations on the Nervous System
2. Operations on the Endocrine System
3. Operations on the Eye
4. Operations on the Ear
5. Operations on the Nose, Mouth, and Pharynx
6. Operations on the Respiratory System
7. Operations on the Cardiovascular System
8. Operations on the Hemic and Lymphatic System
9. Operations on the Digestive System
10. Operations on the Urinary System
11. Operations on the Male Genital Organs
12. Operations on the Female Genital Organs
13. Obstetrical Procedures
14. Operations on the Musculoskeletal System
15. Operations on the Integumentary System
16. Miscellaneous Diagnostic and Therapeutic Procedures
Part V: Inpatient Procedures
Inpatient Procedures
- No. of pages:
- 1280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 27th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323352796
Carol Buck
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN