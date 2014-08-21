2015 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323352550, 9780323352727

2015 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323352727
eBook ISBN: 9780323352680
eBook ISBN: 9780323352703
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st August 2014
Page Count: 872
Description

Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2015 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. It simplifies procedure coding to ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement, providing 16 sections filled with tables to help you determine code selection. Clear explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easy to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate ICD-10-PCS codes.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Full-color Netter’s anatomy art helps you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect coding.
  • Complete coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares you for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3.
  • At-a-glance Guide to the Updates lists all new, revised, and deleted codes, providing quick access to the annual changes.
  • ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are included for fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
  • American Hospital Association’s Coding Clinic® citations provide reference information regarding official ICD-10-PCS coding advice that will enhance your understanding of specific codes.
  • Sex edits from the Definitions of Medicare Code Edits denote codes that are used only with patients of a specific sex.
  • Codingupdates.com companion website includes updates to the ICD-10 codes needed for procedure coding.

Table of Contents

SECTIONS
0. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C. Nuclear Medicine
D. Radiation Oncology
F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
Index
Appendix: Definitions

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

