2014 ICD-9-CM for Physicians, Volumes 1 and 2 Professional Edition
1st Edition
Description
Elsevier and the American Medical Association have partnered to co-publish this ICD-9-CM reference by Carol J. Buck!
Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2014 ICD-9-CM for Physicians: Volumes 1 and 2, Professional Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. Its format makes it easy to access the ICD-9-CM information you need to stay up-to-date and ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement in physician-based and outpatient coding settings. In addition, you can take this resource into your certification exams for enhanced testing support!
Key Features
- Unique! Netter’s anatomy art is included in the front of the book and cross referenced where appropriate within the Tabular list to help you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect coding.
- More than 130 full-color illustrations provide visual orientation and help you understand difficult terminology, diseases/conditions, and coding in a specific category.
- Full color throughout with consistent color-coded symbols and text provides easier access to codes and coding information.
- Color-coded Table of Drugs simplifies code selection.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed and also integrated within the code set, providing fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
- Use Additional Digit(s) symbol in the Index identifies codes that require an additional digit and serves as a reminder to check the Tabular list to prevent inaccurate coding out of the index.
- Symbols and highlights identify new, revised, and deleted material as well as government material needing special considerations, including:
- Not First-Listed Diagnosis
- Use Additional Digit(s)
- Unspecified
- Includes and Excludes
- Use Additional Code First
- Additional elements within specific codes provide you with useful hints, tips, and definitions to supply additional coding instruction and aid in understanding difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- American Hospital Association’s Coding Clinic® citations provide reference information regarding official ICD-9-CM coding advice that will enhance understanding of specific codes.
Table of Contents
Guide to Using the 2014 ICD-9-CM for Physicians: Volumes 1 & 2, Professional Edition
Symbols and Conventions
Part I: Introduction
ICD-9-CM Background
Coordination and Maintenance Committee
Characteristics of the ICD-9-CM
ICD-9-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index, Volume 2
Section 1 Index to Diseases
Section 2 Table of Drugs and Chemicals
Section 3 Index to External Causes of Injury
Part III: Diseases: Tabular List, Volume 1
1. Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
2. Neoplasms
3. Endocrine, Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases, and Immunity Disorders
4. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs
5. Mental Disorders
6. Diseases of the Nervous System and Sense Organs
7. Diseases of the Circulatory System
8. Diseases of the Respiratory System
9. Diseases of the Digestive System
10. Diseases of the Genitourinary System
11. Complications of Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium
12. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
14. Congenital Anomalies
15. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period
16. Symptoms, Signs, and Ill-Defined Conditions
17. Injury and Poisoning
V-Codes Supplementary Classification of Factors Influencing Health Status and Contact with Health Services
E-Codes Supplementary Classification of External Causes of Injury and Poisoning
Appendix A: Morphology of Neoplasms
Appendix B: Glossary of Mental Disorders
Appendix C: Classification of Drugs by American Hospital Formulary Services List Number and Their ICD-9-CM Equivalents
Appendix D: Classification of Industrial Accidents According to Agency
Appendix E: List of Three-Digit Categories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1080
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 4th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264235
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264426
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN