2014 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition
1st Edition
Description
Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2014 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. It simplifies procedure coding to ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for inpatient medical services. Full-color images and clear explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easy to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate ICD-10-PCS codes.
Key Features
- Complete coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares coders for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3.
- ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are included for fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
- Unique! Full-color Netter’s anatomy art helps you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect coding.
- Age and Sex edits from the Definition of Medicare Code Edits denote codes that are used only with patients of a specific age or sex.
Table of Contents
Index
SECTIONS
0. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C. Nuclear Medicine
D. Radiation Oncology
F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
Appendix: Definitions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 26th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323262118
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264419
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN