2014 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455722891, 9780323262118

2014 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323262118
eBook ISBN: 9780323264419
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th August 2013
Page Count: 872
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2014 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. It simplifies procedure coding to ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for inpatient medical services. Full-color images and clear explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easy to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate ICD-10-PCS codes.

Key Features

  • Complete coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares coders for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3.
  • ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are included for fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
  • Unique! Full-color Netter’s anatomy art helps you understand complex anatomic information and how it may affect coding.
  • Age and Sex edits from the Definition of Medicare Code Edits denote codes that are used only with patients of a specific age or sex.

Table of Contents

Index

SECTIONS

0. Medical and Surgical

1. Obstetrics

2. Placement

3. Administration

4. Measurement and Monitoring

5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance

6. Extracorporeal Therapies

7. Osteopathic

8. Other Procedures

9. Chiropractic

B. Imaging

C. Nuclear Medicine

D. Radiation Oncology

F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology

G. Mental Health

H. Substance Abuse Treatment

Appendix: Definitions

Details

No. of pages:
872
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323262118
eBook ISBN:
9780323264419

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.