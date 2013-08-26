Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2014 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. It simplifies ICD-10 diagnosis to ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for outpatient medical services. Full-color images and clear explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easy to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate ICD-10-CM codes.