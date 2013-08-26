2014 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455722907, 9780323262156

2014 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9780323262156
eBook ISBN: 9780323264402
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th August 2013
Page Count: 1736
Description

Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2014 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. It simplifies ICD-10 diagnosis to ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for outpatient medical services. Full-color images and clear explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easy to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate ICD-10-CM codes.

Key Features

  • At-a-glance Guide to the Updates lists all new and revised codes, providing quick access to the annual changes.
  • Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed and also integrated within the code set, providing fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
  • Unique! Full-color Netter’s anatomy art is cross-referenced within the Tabular List to help you understand anatomy and how it will affect choosing codes.
  • More than 150 full-color illustrations provide visual orientation and help you understand difficult terminology, diseases/conditions, or coding in a specific category.
  • Additional elements within specific codes define terms and supply additional coding instruction to aid in understanding difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
  • Symbols and highlights show which codes are an Unacceptable Principle Diagnosis and identify codes that call for the use of additional character(s).

Table of Contents

ICD-10-CM

Symbols and Naming Conventions

Netter Anatomy Plates

Part I: Introduction

ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting 2011

Part II: Alphabetic Index

Index to Diseases and Injuries

Table of Neoplasms

Table of Drugs and Chemicals

External Cause Index

Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries

1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)

2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)

3. Diseases of the blood and blood-forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism (D50-D89)

4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)

5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)

6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)

7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)

8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)

9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)

10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)

11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)

12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)

13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)

14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)

15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)

16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)

17. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities (Q00-Q99)

18. Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (R00-R99)

19. Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (S00-T88)

20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)

21. Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (Z00-Z99)

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

