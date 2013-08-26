2014 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition
1st Edition
Description
Code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck's 2014 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition. Designed by coders for coders, this reference combines Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting. It simplifies ICD-10 diagnosis to ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for outpatient medical services. Full-color images and clear explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easy to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate ICD-10-CM codes.
Key Features
- At-a-glance Guide to the Updates lists all new and revised codes, providing quick access to the annual changes.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCRs) are listed and also integrated within the code set, providing fast, easy access to the official coding rules.
- Unique! Full-color Netter’s anatomy art is cross-referenced within the Tabular List to help you understand anatomy and how it will affect choosing codes.
- More than 150 full-color illustrations provide visual orientation and help you understand difficult terminology, diseases/conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- Additional elements within specific codes define terms and supply additional coding instruction to aid in understanding difficult terminology, diseases and conditions, or coding in a specific category.
- Symbols and highlights show which codes are an Unacceptable Principle Diagnosis and identify codes that call for the use of additional character(s).
Table of Contents
ICD-10-CM
Symbols and Naming Conventions
Netter Anatomy Plates
Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting 2011
Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index
Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00-B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00-D49)
3. Diseases of the blood and blood-forming organs and certain disorders involving the immune mechanism (D50-D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (E00-E90)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01-F99)
6. Diseases of Nervous System (G00-G99)
7. Diseases of Eye and Adnexa (H00-IH59)
8. Diseases of Ear and Mastoid Process (H60-H59)
9. Diseases of Circulatory System (I00-I99)
10. Diseases of Respiratory System (J00-J99)
11. Diseases of Digestive System (K00-K94)
12. Diseases of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00-L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00-M99)
14. Diseases of Genitourinary System (N00-N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (O00-O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00-P96)
17. Congenital malformations, deformations, and chromosomal abnormalities (Q00-Q99)
18. Symptoms, signs, and abnormal clinical and laboratory findings, not elsewhere classified (R00-R99)
19. Injury, poisoning, and certain other consequences of external causes (S00-T88)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V01-Y95)
21. Factors influencing health status and contact with health services (Z00-Z99)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 26th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323262156
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264402
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN