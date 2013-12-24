2014 HCPCS Level II Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
Elsevier and the American Medical Association have partnered to co-publish this HCPCS Level II reference by Carol J. Buck!
For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, choose 2014 HCPCS Level II, Standard Edition! In an easy-to-use format, this practical reference presents the latest HCPCS codes to help you comply with coding regulations, confidently locate specific codes, manage supply reimbursement, report patient data, and more.
Key Features
At-a-glance code listings highlight all new, revised, reinstated, and deleted codes for 2014.
- Color-coded Table of Drugs makes it easy to find specific drug information.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Class (NDC) directory and other FDA approved drugs.
- Special coverage information provides alerts when codes have specific coverage instructions, are not covered or valid by Medicare, or may be paid at the carrier’s discretion.
- Jurisdiction information shows the appropriate contractor to be billed for suppliers submitting claims to Medicare contractors, Part B carriers, and Medicare Administrative Contractors submitting for DMEPOS services provided.
- Codingupdates.com companion website includes HCPCS updates and corrections, and provides the opportunity to sign up for automatic e-mail notifications.
Table of Contents
Guide to Using the 2014 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2014 HCPCS Updates
2014 HCPCS: Level II National Codes
2014 HCPCS Index
2014 Table of Drugs
Introduction
CMS Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 24th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315920
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN