Elsevier and the American Medical Association have partnered to co-publish this HCPCS Level II reference by Carol J. Buck! For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, choose 2014 HCPCS Level II, Professional Edition. In an easy-to-use, spiral-bound format, this full-color reference presents the latest HCPCS codes to help you comply with coding regulations, confidently locate specific codes, manage reimbursement for supplies, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. This professional edition includes such features as Netter’s Anatomy illustrations, dental codes, and ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Center) payment and status indicators.