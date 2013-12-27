2014 HCPCS Level II Professional Edition
1st Edition
Description
Elsevier and the American Medical Association have partnered to co-publish this HCPCS Level II reference by Carol J. Buck! For quick, accurate, and efficient coding, choose 2014 HCPCS Level II, Professional Edition. In an easy-to-use, spiral-bound format, this full-color reference presents the latest HCPCS codes to help you comply with coding regulations, confidently locate specific codes, manage reimbursement for supplies, report patient data, code Medicare cases, and more. This professional edition includes such features as Netter’s Anatomy illustrations, dental codes, and ASC (Ambulatory Surgical Center) payment and status indicators.
Key Features
At-a-glance code listings highlight all new, revised, reinstated, and deleted codes for 2014.
- UNIQUE! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy illustrations clarify complex anatomic information and show how it affects coding.
- American Dental Association (ADA) Current Dental Terminology code sets offer access to all dental codes in one place.
- Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) payment and status indicators show which codes are payable in the Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System.
- Durable medical equipment, prosthetics, orthotics, and supplies (DMEPOS) indicators clearly identify supplies to report to durable medical third-party payers.
- Special coverage information provides alerts when codes have specific coverage instructions, are not covered or valid by Medicare, or may be paid at the carrier’s discretion.
- Jurisdiction information shows the appropriate contractor to be billed for suppliers submitting claims to Medicare contractors, Part B carriers, and Medicare Administrative Contractors submitting for DMEPOS services provided.
- Color-coded Table of Drugs makes it easy to find specific drug information.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Class (NDC) directory and other FDA approved drugs.
- The American Hospital Association Coding Clinic® for HCPCS citations provides sources for information about specific codes and their usage.
- Age/Sex edits identify codes for use only with patients of a specific age or sex.
- Quantity feature highlights units of service allowable per patient, per day, as listed in the Medically Unlikely Edits (MUEs) for enhanced accuracy on claims.
- Codingupdates.com companion website includes changes to ICD codes, and provides the opportunity to sign up for automatic e-mail notifications.
Table of Contents
Guide to Using the 2014 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2014 HCPCS Updates
Netter Anatomy Plates
2014 HCPCS: Level II National Codes
2014 HCPCS Index
2014 Table of Drugs
Introduction
CMS Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System
Appendix A: Chapter 1, National Correct Coding Initiative Policy Manual
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 27th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264440
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323264310
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN