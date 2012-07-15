2013 Intravenous Medications - 29th Edition - ISBN: 9780323084819, 9780323084833

2013 Intravenous Medications

29th Edition

A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals

Authors: Betty Gahart Adrienne Nazareno
eBook ISBN: 9780323084833
eBook ISBN: 9780323168991
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th July 2012
Page Count: 1280
Description

The #1 IV drug handbook for nearly 40 years, Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals is the go-to resource for all the information you need to safely administer more than 350 intravenous drugs. Whether you prefer the convenient electronic format or the newly redesigned portable print version, this new edition offers alphabetical organization, a detailed appendix of generic and trade names, pharmacologic actions, hundreds of new drug facts, and entries for new IV drugs recently approved by the FDA. There’s no other resource more trusted for its accuracy and comprehensive coverage.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Annual publication includes essential information on the most recently approved IV drugs as well as updated information on previously approved drugs.

  • UNIQUE! Thorough coverage of more than 350 IV drugs offers more than any other comparable handbook.

  • UNIQUE! Layout in the print version keeps all dosage information for each drug on either a single page or a two-page spread, ensuring that the health care worker does not contaminate hands by having to turn a page.

  • Consistent, easy-to-use format provides all the essential clinical information on IV drug administration.

  • Alphabetical listing of IV drugs is organized by generic name for quick clinical reference.

  • Updated IV drug dilution and dosage information — in a convenient chart form within monographs where appropriate —helps you quickly locate essential information.

  • Special sections highlight dose variances for geriatric, pediatric, infant, and neonatal patients.

  • Identifying icons (such as Black Box Warnings) and design features also make it easy to locate key information

Table of Contents

General Dilution Charts (inside front cover and facing page)

How to Use This Book

Evolve Website Information

Format and Content of Intravenous Medications

Key to Abbreviations

Important IV Therapy Facts

Resources

IV Drugs

Appendixes:

  1. Recommendations for the Safe Use and Handling of Cytotoxic Drugs

  2. FDA Pregnancy Categories

  3. Information for Patients Receiving Immunosuppressive Agents

  4. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health, and National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events

  5. Recently Approved Drugs (these are drugs that were approved too late to incorporate them into the body of the book)

Index

Solution Compatibility Chart (last page and inside back cover)

Details

No. of pages:
1280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

Betty Gahart

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Consultant in Education, Napa, California

Adrienne Nazareno

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Manager, Pharmacist in Charge, Queen of the Valley Medical Center, Napa, California

