2013 Intravenous Medications

The #1 IV drug handbook for nearly 40 years, Intravenous Medications: A Handbook for Nurses and Health Professionals is the go-to resource for all the information you need to safely administer more than 350 intravenous drugs. Whether you prefer the convenient electronic format or the newly redesigned portable print version, this new edition offers alphabetical organization, a detailed appendix of generic and trade names, pharmacologic actions, hundreds of new drug facts, and entries for new IV drugs recently approved by the FDA. There’s no other resource more trusted for its accuracy and comprehensive coverage.