2013 ICD-9-CM for Physicians, Volumes 1 and 2, Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
Learn to code more efficiently and effectively with Carol J. Buck’s 2013 ICD-9-CM for Physicians, Volumes 1 & 2 — Standard Edition. Combining Netter’s Anatomy artwork and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) with a format designed by coders for coders, this handy reference helps you easily access the information you need to stay up to date and ensure the most accurate billing and optimal reimbursement in physician-based coding. Plus, you can take this resource into your certification exams for enhanced testing support!
Key Features
- Exclusive focus on ICD-9-CM, Volumes 1 and 2 provides clear, concise coverage of physician-based and outpatient coding essentials.
- UNIQUE! Full-color Netter’s Anatomy artwork clarifies complex anatomic information to help you appropriately code related procedures.
- Use Additional Digit(s) symbol in the index identifies codes that require an additional digit to remind you to check the tabular.
- The Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) are listed within the lists of codes and in a separate index for fast, easy access to the coding rules when you need them.
- Items provide detailed information on common diseases and conditions, helping you code more effectively.
- Symbols throughout the text alert you to new, revised, and deleted codes and clearly identify codes that require special consideration before assigning symbols, including Not First-Listed Diagnosis, Unspecified Code, Includes and Excludes, and Use Additional.
- Additional hints, tips and definitions within specific codes provide extra guidance in coding anatomy, pathophysiology, or other coding directions.
- References to the American Hospital Association’s Coding Clinics® help you find expanded information about specific codes and their usage.
- Omit and Code First codes highlight government text needing special attention.
- Coding updates on the companion codingupdates.com website keep you informed of changes to ICD codes.
Table of Contents
Guide to Using the 2013 ICD-9-CM for Physicians, Volumes 1 & 2, Standard Edition
Symbols and Conventions
Part I: Introduction
ICD-9-CM Background
Coordination and Maintenance Committee
Characteristics of the ICD-9-CM
ICD-9-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
Part II: Alphabetic Index, Volume 2
Section 1. Index to Diseases
Section 2. Table of Drugs and Chemicals
Section 3. Index to External Causes of Injury
Part III: Diseases: Tabular List, Volume 1
1. Infectious and Parasitic Diseases
2. Neoplasms
3. Endocrine, Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases and Immunity Disorders
4. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-forming Organs
5. Mental Disorders
6. Diseases of the Nervous System and Sense Organs
7. Diseases of the Circulatory System
8. Diseases of the Respiratory System
9. Diseases of the Digestive System
10. Diseases of the Genitourinary System
11. Complications of Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium
12. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue
14. Congenital Anomalies
15. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period
16. Symptoms, Signs, and Ill-defined Conditions
17. Injury and Poisoning
V-Codes-Supplementary Classification of Factors Influencing Health Status and Contact with Health Services
E-Codes-Supplementary Classification of External Causes of Injury and Poisoning
Appendices
A. Morphology of Neoplasms
B. Glossary of Mental Disorders
C. Classification of Drugs by American Hospital Formulary Services List Number and Their ICD-9-CM Equivalents
D. Classification of Industrial Accidents According to Agency
E. List of Three-Digit Categories
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1144
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 10th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455770021
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN