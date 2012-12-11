2013 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition
1st Edition
Description
Build or assign procedure codes accurately with Carol J. Buck's 2013 ICD-10-PCS Draft Manual. Using Netter's Anatomy illustrations along with the ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting, this handy reference simplifies the procedure coding system by giving you the information and tables you need to ensure accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for hospital-based medical services.
Key Features
- Coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares you for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3 for hospital-based, inpatient procedures.
Table of Contents
Guide to the 2013 ICD-10-PCS Updates
Introduction – ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting
INDEX
Tables
A. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C. Nuclear Medicine
D. Radiation Oncology
F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
Appendix A: Definitions
Appendix B: Body Part Key
Appendix C: Device Key
Appendix D: Device Aggregation Table
Details
- No. of pages:
- 888
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 11th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774333
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774876
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455756704
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN