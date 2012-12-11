2013 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455753635, 9781455774333

2013 ICD-10-PCS Draft Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455774333
eBook ISBN: 9781455774876
eBook ISBN: 9781455756704
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 888
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Build or assign procedure codes accurately with Carol J. Buck's 2013 ICD-10-PCS Draft Manual. Using Netter's Anatomy illustrations along with the ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting, this handy reference simplifies the procedure coding system by giving you the information and tables you need to ensure accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for hospital-based medical services.

Key Features

  • Coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares you for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3 for hospital-based, inpatient procedures.

Table of Contents

Guide to the 2013 ICD-10-PCS Updates

Introduction – ICD-10-PCS Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting

INDEX

Tables

A. Medical and Surgical

1. Obstetrics

2. Placement

3. Administration

4. Measurement and Monitoring

5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance

6. Extracorporeal Therapies

7. Osteopathic

8. Other Procedures

9. Chiropractic

B. Imaging

C. Nuclear Medicine

D. Radiation Oncology

F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology

G. Mental Health

H. Substance Abuse Treatment

Appendix A: Definitions

Appendix B: Body Part Key

Appendix C: Device Key

Appendix D: Device Aggregation Table

Details

No. of pages:
888
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455774333
eBook ISBN:
9781455774876
eBook ISBN:
9781455756704

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.