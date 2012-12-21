2013 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455753628, 9781455774883

2013 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455774883
eBook ISBN: 9781455774210
eBook ISBN: 9781455775361
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st December 2012
Page Count: 1872
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
1872
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455774883
eBook ISBN:
9781455774210
eBook ISBN:
9781455775361

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.