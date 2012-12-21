2013 ICD-10-CM Draft Edition
1st Edition
Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455774883
eBook ISBN: 9781455774210
eBook ISBN: 9781455775361
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st December 2012
Page Count: 1872
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1872
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774883
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774210
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775361
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.