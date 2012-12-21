2013 HCPCS Level II Standard Edition
1st Edition
Elsevier and the American Medical Association have partnered to co-publish this HCPCS Level II reference by Carol J. Buck!
Code more quickly, accurately, and efficiently, and optimize reimbursement with 2013 HCPCS Level II, Standard Edition. In an easy-to-use format, this practical reference presents the latest Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes to help you comply with coding regulations and confidently locate information on specific codes, manage supply reimbursement, report patient data, and more. Keep current with HCPCS codes with this essential medical billing reference from coding expert Carol J. Buck!
- At-a-glance code listings highlight all new, revised, reinstated, and deleted codes for 2013.
- UNIQUE! Color-coded Table of Drugs makes it easier to find specific drug information.
- Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Class (NDC) directory and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.
- Distinctive symbols identify new, revised, reinstated, and deleted codes.
- Codingupdates.com companion website keeps you informed of changes to ICD codes, and provides the opportunity to sign up for automatic e-mail notifications.
Guide to Using the 2013 HCPCS Level II Codes
Symbols and Conventions
2013 HCPCS Updates
2013 HCPCS Index
2013 Table of Drugs
2013 HCPCS: Level II National Codes
Introduction
CMS Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS)
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774234
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775026
Carol Buck
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN