2013 HCPCS Level II Standard Edition - 1st Edition

2013 HCPCS Level II Standard Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455774234
eBook ISBN: 9781455775026
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st December 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

Elsevier and the American Medical Association have partnered to co-publish this HCPCS Level II reference by Carol J. Buck!

Code more quickly, accurately, and efficiently, and optimize reimbursement with 2013 HCPCS Level II, Standard Edition. In an easy-to-use format, this practical reference presents the latest Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) codes to help you comply with coding regulations and confidently locate information on specific codes, manage supply reimbursement, report patient data, and more. Keep current with HCPCS codes with this essential medical billing reference from coding expert Carol J. Buck!

Key Features

  • At-a-glance code listings highlight all new, revised, reinstated, and deleted codes for 2013.
  • UNIQUE! Color-coded Table of Drugs makes it easier to find specific drug information.
  • Drug code annotations identify brand-name drugs as well as drugs that appear on the National Drug Class (NDC) directory and other Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs.
  • Distinctive symbols identify new, revised, reinstated, and deleted codes.
  • Codingupdates.com companion website keeps you informed of changes to ICD codes, and provides the opportunity to sign up for automatic e-mail notifications.

Table of Contents

Guide to Using the 2013 HCPCS Level II Codes

Symbols and Conventions

2013 HCPCS Updates

     2013 HCPCS Index

     2013 Table of Drugs

2013 HCPCS: Level II National Codes

     Introduction

     CMS Healthcare Common Procedure Coding System (HCPCS)

Details

320
English
© Saunders 2013
Saunders
9781455774234
9781455775026

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

