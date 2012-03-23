2012 ICD-10-PCS Draft Standard Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455733859, 9781455745197

2012 ICD-10-PCS Draft Standard Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Carol Buck
eBook ISBN: 9781455745197
eBook ISBN: 9781455775002
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 23rd March 2012
Page Count: 896
Description

Build procedure codes accurately and efficiently with Carol J. Buck's 2012 ICD-10-PCS Draft Standard Edition. Using Netter's Anatomy illustrations along with tables listing possible codes, this handy reference simplifies the procedure coding system to ensure accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for medical services.

Key Features

  • Coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares you for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3 for hospital-based (inpatient, procedure codes) coding.
  • 32 full-color Netter anatomy images are included in the front of the book, helping you understand complex anatomy and how it affects coding.
  • Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) are included in a separate index for fast, easy access to coding rules when you need them.
  • Coding updates on the companion codingupdates.com website keep you informed of changes to ICD codes.

Table of Contents

INDEX

SECTIONS

A. Medical and Surgical

1. Obstetrics

2. Placement

3. Administration

4. Measurement and Monitoring

5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance

6. Extracorporeal Therapies

7. Osteopathic

8. Other Procedures

9. Chiropractic

B. Imaging

C. Nuclear Medicine

D. Radiation Oncology

F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology

G. Mental Health

H. Substance Abuse Treatment

Appendix A: Definitions

Details

No. of pages:
896
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455745197
eBook ISBN:
9781455775002

About the Author

Carol Buck

Affiliations and Expertise

Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN

