2012 ICD-10-PCS Draft Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
Build procedure codes accurately and efficiently with Carol J. Buck's 2012 ICD-10-PCS Draft Standard Edition. Using Netter's Anatomy illustrations along with tables listing possible codes, this handy reference simplifies the procedure coding system to ensure accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for medical services.
Key Features
- Coverage of ICD-10-PCS codes prepares you for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volume 3 for hospital-based (inpatient, procedure codes) coding.
- 32 full-color Netter anatomy images are included in the front of the book, helping you understand complex anatomy and how it affects coding.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) are included in a separate index for fast, easy access to coding rules when you need them.
- Coding updates on the companion codingupdates.com website keep you informed of changes to ICD codes.
Table of Contents
INDEX
SECTIONS
A. Medical and Surgical
1. Obstetrics
2. Placement
3. Administration
4. Measurement and Monitoring
5. Extracorporeal Assistance and Performance
6. Extracorporeal Therapies
7. Osteopathic
8. Other Procedures
9. Chiropractic
B. Imaging
C. Nuclear Medicine
D. Radiation Oncology
F. Physical Rehabilitation and Diagnostic Audiology
G. Mental Health
H. Substance Abuse Treatment
Appendix A: Definitions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 896
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 23rd March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455775002
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN