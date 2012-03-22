2012 ICD-10-CM Draft Standard Edition
1st Edition
Description
Code accurately and efficiently with Carol J. Buck's 2012 ICD-10-CM Draft Standard Edition. Using Netter's Anatomy illustrations and the Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) with a format designed by coders for coders, this handy reference simplifies diagnosis coding to ensure accurate billing and optimal reimbursement for outpatient medical services. Illustrations and explanations of A&P, pathology, and medical terminology make it easier to develop the knowledge needed to assign the appropriate codes.
Key Features
- Coverage of ICD-10-CM codes prepares you for the new code set replacing ICD-9-CM Volumes 1 & 2 for physician-based (outpatient) coding.
- 32 full-color Netter anatomy images are included in the front of the book, helping you understand complex anatomy and how it affects coding.
- Photos and illustrations help you understand difficult terminology, diseases/conditions, and special coding considerations.
- Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting (OGCR) are included within the list of codes and in a separate index for fast, easy access to coding rules when you need them.
- Numerous Annotations and Items throughout the Disease Tabular explain common diseases and conditions, helping you code more accurately.
- Symbols for Unacceptable First-Listed Diagnosis, Use Additional Character(s), Unspecified, Complications and Comorbidities (CC) and Major Complications and Comorbities (MCC), Includes and Excludes, Code First, and Code Also clearly identify codes that will need special consideration to ensure accurate coding.
Table of Contents
ICD-10-CM
Symbols and Conventions
Netter Anatomy Plates
Part I: Introduction
ICD-10-CM Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting 2011
Part II: Alphabetic Index
Index to Diseases and Injuries
Table of Neoplasms
Table of Drugs and Chemicals
External Cause Index
Part III: Tabular List of Diseases and Injuries
1. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (A00–B99)
2. Neoplasms (C00–D49)
3. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (D50–D89)
4. Endocrine, Nutritional and Metabolic Diseases (E00–E89)
5. Mental and Behavioral Disorders (F01–F99)
6. Diseases of the Nervous System (G00–G99)
7. Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa (H00-H59)
8. Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (H60–H95)
9. Diseases of the Circulatory System (I00–I99)
10. Diseases of the Respiratory System (J00–J99)
11. Diseases of the Digestive System (K00–K94)
12. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (L00–L99)
13. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (M00–M99)
14. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (N00–N99)
15. Pregnancy, Childbirth and the Puerperium (O00–O99)
16. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period (P00–P96)
17. Congenital Malformations, Deformations and Chromosomal Abnormalities (Q00–Q99)
18. Symptoms, Signs and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings, Not Elsewhere Classified (R00–R99)
19. Injury, Poisoning and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes (S00–T98)
20. External Causes of Morbidity (V00–Y99)
21. Factors Influencing Health Status and Contact with Health Services (Z00–Z99)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 22nd March 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745173
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455774999
About the Author
Carol Buck
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Program Director, Medical Secretarial Programs, Northwest Technical College, East Grand Forks, MN