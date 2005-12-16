2. Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks

Over recent years there have been substantial changes in those industries which are concerned with the design, purchase and use of special purpose (ie critical, high-revenue) rotating equipment. Key personnel have been the victims of early retirement or have moved to other industries: contractors and end-users have reduced their technical staff and consequently have to learn complex material 'from scratch'. As a result, many companies are finding that they are devoting unnecessary man hours to the discovery and explanation of basic principles, and having to explain these to clients who should already be aware of them. In addition, the lack of understanding by contractors and users of equipment characteristics and operating systems often results in a 'wrong fit' and a costly reliability problem.

Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks: Pumps presents the operation of pumps in a process system, (using the concept of pump required and produced head) pump selection for cost-effective maximum reliability, eliminating hydraulic disturbances in the design and field operation phases, control and protection, practical component monitoring of performance, bearing, seal and auxiliary system condition to assure optimum pump safety and reliability.

Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbook: Pumps is the second title in the five volume set. The volumes are: 1. Fundamentals of Rotaing Equipment; 2. Pumps; 3. Compressors; 4. Auxiliary Systems; 5. Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis'.