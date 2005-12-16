2. Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781856174688, 9780080949338

2. Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks

1st Edition

Pumps

Authors: William Forsthoffer
eBook ISBN: 9780080949338
Hardcover ISBN: 9781856174688
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 16th December 2005
Page Count: 198
Description

Over recent years there have been substantial changes in those industries which are concerned with the design, purchase and use of special purpose (ie critical, high-revenue) rotating equipment. Key personnel have been the victims of early retirement or have moved to other industries: contractors and end-users have reduced their technical staff and consequently have to learn complex material 'from scratch'. As a result, many companies are finding that they are devoting unnecessary man hours to the discovery and explanation of basic principles, and having to explain these to clients who should already be aware of them. In addition, the lack of understanding by contractors and users of equipment characteristics and operating systems often results in a 'wrong fit' and a costly reliability problem.

Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbooks: Pumps presents the operation of pumps in a process system, (using the concept of pump required and produced head) pump selection for cost-effective maximum reliability, eliminating hydraulic disturbances in the design and field operation phases, control and protection, practical component monitoring of performance, bearing, seal and auxiliary system condition to assure optimum pump safety and reliability.

Forsthoffer's Rotating Equipment Handbook: Pumps is the second title in the five volume set. The volumes are: 1. Fundamentals of Rotaing Equipment; 2. Pumps; 3. Compressors; 4. Auxiliary Systems; 5. Reliability Optimization through Component Condition Monitoring and Root Cause Analysis'.

Key Features

  • One of a five volume set which is the distillation of many years of on-site training by a well-known US Engineer who also operates in the Middle East.
  • A Practical book written in a succinct style and well illustrated throughout.

Readership

Any company employing maintenance engineers and technicians, especially gas, oil, water, mining, chemical and other process industries.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Pump Types and Appplications; Pump Characteristics - positive displacement vs centrifugal (kinetic); Operation of a Pump in a Process System; Pump Performance Data; The Concept of Pump Head; Pump Selection; Centrifugal Pump Hydraulic Disturbances; Centrifugal Pump Testing; Pump Mechanical Design; Mechanical Seals; Pump Control and Protection; Conversion to Metric System

Details

About the Author

William Forsthoffer

President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA

Affiliations and Expertise

President of Forsthoffer and Associates USA

