グレイ解剖学アトラス　原著第2版 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9784860343071, 9784860346300

グレイ解剖学アトラス　原著第2版

2nd Edition

電子書籍付（Elsevier-elibrary.com）

Authors: Richard Drake A. Wayne Vogl Adam Mitchell Richard Tibbitts Paul Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9784860346300
Imprint: Elsevier Japan
Page Count: 672
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
672
Language:
Japanese
Copyright:
© Elsevier Japan 2015
Imprint:
Elsevier Japan
eBook ISBN:
9784860346300

About the Author

Richard Drake

Richard Drake, PhD, FAAA, Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Anatomy, Professor of Surgery, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA

A. Wayne Vogl

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anatomy and Cell Biology, Department of Cellular and Physiological Sciences, Faculty of Medicine, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Adam Mitchell

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Radiologist, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, Honorary Senior Lecturer, Imperial College, London, UK

Richard Tibbitts

Paul Richardson

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.