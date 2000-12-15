1999 ISES Solar World Congress - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080438955, 9780080951782

1999 ISES Solar World Congress

1st Edition

Authors: G. Grossman
eBook ISBN: 9780080951782
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 15th December 2000
Page Count: 1810
Description

These volumes of Proceedings are the record of the 1999 ISES Solar World Congress, held in Jerusalem, Israel on the 45th Anniversary of the International Solar Energy Society. The Congress was held under the theme Solar is Renewable, adequately representing a meeting on the threshold of the 21st Century. The event also marks the 20th anniversary of the Israeli Section of ISES, founded in 1979 - the year ISES celebrated its Silver Jubilee.


A business track under the title of Solar Means Business included presentations and discussions on market implementation of solar technology. The Congress further included two panel discussions and two workshops, dealing with WIRE (World-wide Information System for Renewable Energy) and with IPMVP (International Performance Measurement.


These proceeding consist of the Keynote Papers and presented papers.

Readership

For technologists, researchers and industrialists interested in Solar Energy as a renewable source of power.

Table of Contents

Financing of Private Renewable Energy Projects; Hurdles and Opportunities (L. Y. Bronicki). Solar Energy in the Built Environment: the Building as a System Plus the Systems In the Building (E. de Oliveira Femandes). Angular Selectivity of Seasonal Sun Protection Devices (A. Goetzberger, H. Wirth). Recent Developments in Photocatalytic Detoxification and Disinfection Processes of Water and Air (D. Y. Goswami).

About the Author

G. Grossman

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairperson of Scientific Comittee, ISES SWC 1999, Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, 3200 Haifa, Israel

