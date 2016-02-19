1992-Planning for Financial Services and the Insurance Sector

1992 - Planning for Financial Services and the lnsurance Sector aims to discuss important European laws and their implications for the policies of institution that render financial and insurance services. The book covers topics such as the Single European Act and its effects; company laws, mergers and acquisition, and corporate taxes; and the liberalization of capital movement, capital flows, and the European money system. Also covered are topics such as banking and insurance services in the community; the internal market, its policies, and security; and the implications of a single European market for financial services. The text is recommended for economists as well as financial and political analysts who would like to know more about the European market and the policies that govern it.

1. Introduction

2. The Single European Market

Achieving the Internal Market: 1957-1985

The Commission's White Paper Proposals

Implications For Industry, Commerce and Individuals

3. The Single European Act

Policy Objectives

Reform of the Decision-Making Process

Other Institutional Reforms

Problems Envisaged in Completing the Internal Market

The Legislative Process

4. Corporate Issues

Company Law

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mutual Recognition Of Professional Qualifications

Corporate Taxation

5. The European Financial Area

Liberalization of Capital Movements

European Monetary System

Existing Legislation and Amendments

First Directive

Capital Flows

Implementation of Article 67 of the Treaty

Financial Assistance For Member States

6. Banking Services in the Community

Current Situation

Second Banking Directive

Existing Legislation and Amendments

Freedom Of Establishment And Freedom to Provide Banking Services

First Banking Directive

Supervision of Credit Institutions

Annual Accounts and Consolidated Accounts

Monitoring And Controlling Large Exposures

Deposit-Guarantee Schemes

Banking Services (Cntd)

Proposed Legislation

Mortgage Credit

Second Banking Directive

Reorganization and Winding-Up of Credit Institutions And Deposit Guarantee Schemes

Own Funds Of Credit Institutions

Accounting Obligations Of Third Country Branches

Solvency Ratio For Credit Institutions

Legislation Yet To Be Proposed

7. Insurance Services in the Community

Current Situation

Existing Legislation And Amendments

Freedom of Establishment and Freedom to Provide Insurance Services

First Motor Insurance Directive

First Non-Life Insurance Directive

Restrictions On Freedom of Establishment

Insurance Agents and Brokers

Community Co-Insurance

First Life Insurance Directive

Second Motor Insurance Directive

Legal Expenses Directive

Second Non-Life Insurance Directive

Proposed Legislation

Insurance Contracts

Annual and Consolidated Accounts

Winding-Up of Insurance Undertakings

Motor Insurance Services

Life Insurance Services

Legislation Yet to Be Proposed

8. An Internal Market in Securities

Current Situation

Investment Services Directive

EC Securities Market

Existing Legislation and Amendments

Conditions For Admission to Stock Exchange Listing

Drawing-Up, Scrutiny and Distribution of Listing Particulars

Information to Be Published By Companies

Undertakings For Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

Securities (Cntd)

Proposed Legislation

Drawing-Up, Scrutiny and Distribution

Prospectuses

Taxes On Transactions in Securities

Insider Trading

Information to Be Published When Major Capital Holdings Are Acquired or Disposed of

Investment Services Directive

Legislation Yet To Be Proposed

9. Implications of a Single European Market for Financial Services

EC Countries

EC Banking Market

EC Mortgage Market

EC Insurance Market

EC Securities Market

Third Countries

Switzerland

Austria

Scandinavia

Japan

USA

10. Strategic Planning for 1992

Original Contributions From Financial Institutions:

Guest Keen and Nettlefold

Baker & Mckenzie

Bank of England

Barclays Bank Plc

National Westminster Bank Plc

Royal Bank of Scotland

Girozentrale Vienna

Danish Bankers' Association

Allied Irish Bank

Union Bank Of Switzerland

Netherlands Banking Association

Jyske Bank, Denmark

Bacon & Woodrow

Allied Dunbar Assurance Plc

Irish Life Assurance Plc

Italian Insurance Association

International Stock Exchange

Nomura International Ltd

Commission Of The European Communities

