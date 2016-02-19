1992-Planning for Financial Services and the Insurance Sector
1st Edition
Description
1992 - Planning for Financial Services and the lnsurance Sector aims to discuss important European laws and their implications for the policies of institution that render financial and insurance services. The book covers topics such as the Single European Act and its effects; company laws, mergers and acquisition, and corporate taxes; and the liberalization of capital movement, capital flows, and the European money system. Also covered are topics such as banking and insurance services in the community; the internal market, its policies, and security; and the implications of a single European market for financial services. The text is recommended for economists as well as financial and political analysts who would like to know more about the European market and the policies that govern it.
Table of Contents
Contents
1. Introduction
2. The Single European Market
Achieving the Internal Market: 1957-1985
The Commission's White Paper Proposals
Implications For Industry, Commerce and Individuals
3. The Single European Act
Policy Objectives
Reform of the Decision-Making Process
Other Institutional Reforms
Problems Envisaged in Completing the Internal Market
The Legislative Process
4. Corporate Issues
Company Law
Mergers and Acquisitions
Mutual Recognition Of Professional Qualifications
Corporate Taxation
5. The European Financial Area
Liberalization of Capital Movements
European Monetary System
Existing Legislation and Amendments
First Directive
Capital Flows
Implementation of Article 67 of the Treaty
Financial Assistance For Member States
6. Banking Services in the Community
Current Situation
Second Banking Directive
Existing Legislation and Amendments
Freedom Of Establishment And Freedom to Provide Banking Services
First Banking Directive
Supervision of Credit Institutions
Annual Accounts and Consolidated Accounts
Monitoring And Controlling Large Exposures
Deposit-Guarantee Schemes
Banking Services (Cntd)
Proposed Legislation
Mortgage Credit
Second Banking Directive
Reorganization and Winding-Up of Credit Institutions And Deposit Guarantee Schemes
Own Funds Of Credit Institutions
Accounting Obligations Of Third Country Branches
Solvency Ratio For Credit Institutions
Legislation Yet To Be Proposed
7. Insurance Services in the Community
Current Situation
Existing Legislation And Amendments
Freedom of Establishment and Freedom to Provide Insurance Services
First Motor Insurance Directive
First Non-Life Insurance Directive
Restrictions On Freedom of Establishment
Insurance Agents and Brokers
Community Co-Insurance
First Life Insurance Directive
Second Motor Insurance Directive
Legal Expenses Directive
Second Non-Life Insurance Directive
Proposed Legislation
Insurance Contracts
Annual and Consolidated Accounts
Winding-Up of Insurance Undertakings
Motor Insurance Services
Life Insurance Services
Legislation Yet to Be Proposed
8. An Internal Market in Securities
Current Situation
Investment Services Directive
EC Securities Market
Existing Legislation and Amendments
Conditions For Admission to Stock Exchange Listing
Drawing-Up, Scrutiny and Distribution of Listing Particulars
Information to Be Published By Companies
Undertakings For Collective Investment in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
Securities (Cntd)
Proposed Legislation
Drawing-Up, Scrutiny and Distribution
Prospectuses
Taxes On Transactions in Securities
Insider Trading
Information to Be Published When Major Capital Holdings Are Acquired or Disposed of
Investment Services Directive
Legislation Yet To Be Proposed
9. Implications of a Single European Market for Financial Services
EC Countries
EC Banking Market
EC Mortgage Market
EC Insurance Market
EC Securities Market
Third Countries
Switzerland
Austria
Scandinavia
Japan
USA
10. Strategic Planning for 1992
Original Contributions From Financial Institutions:
Guest Keen and Nettlefold
Baker & Mckenzie
Bank of England
Barclays Bank Plc
National Westminster Bank Plc
Royal Bank of Scotland
Girozentrale Vienna
Danish Bankers' Association
Allied Irish Bank
Union Bank Of Switzerland
Netherlands Banking Association
Jyske Bank, Denmark
Bacon & Woodrow
Allied Dunbar Assurance Plc
Irish Life Assurance Plc
Italian Insurance Association
International Stock Exchange
Nomura International Ltd
Commission Of The European Communities
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1989
- Published:
- 17th March 1989
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483102788