1965 Transactions of the Third International Vacuum Congress
1st Edition
Sessions 1–4
Description
1965 Transactions of the Third International Vacuum Congress, Volume 2, Part I documents the proceedings on the Third International Vacuum Congress held in Stuttgart, Germany on June 28-July 2, 1965. This compilation is divided into four sessions. Session 1 focuses on evaporation and thin films, while Session 2 deals with the flow of gases. The components and materials of orthodox vacuum pumps are covered in Session 3. The last session concentrates on pressure measurement and leak detection. The topics discussed include developments in the vacuum deposition of electronic film circuits; bulk sublimation of titanium; transmission probability determination with directed mass motion and with mean free path considerations; measuring the density and direction of gas molecular flow using an ionization detector; and porous metal isolation traps and cryosorbents in vacuum technique. The factors influencing the performance and design of water-cooled condensers; electrode dimensions of the Bayard-Alpert ionization gauge and its sensitivity; and analysis of the changes in Pirani gauge characteristics are also deliberated in this text. This volume is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on vacuum, including other related subjects such as etymology, electromagnetism, and quantum mechanics.
Table of Contents
Part I
Session 1. Evaporation and Thin Films
Recent Developments in the Vacuum Deposition of Electronic Film Circuits
Considérations sur l'adhésion des couches minces métalliques obtenues par évaporation sous vide moléculaire
Analyses of Gases Evolved during Evaporation
Fortschritte in der Herstellung von Oxydschichten für optische und elektrische Zwecke
Zur Oxydation von aufgedampften Chrom-Schichten in einem Sauerstoff-Molekülstrahl
Bulk Sublimation of Titanium
Widerstandsmessungen zum Einbau von Vakuum-Restgasen beim Aufdampfen dünner Gold-und Nickelschichten
The Effect of Surface Impurities upon the Resistance of Thin Specular Gold Films
Properties of Evaporated Thin Films of Si2O3
Préparation de photorésistances au CdS par évaporation sous vide
The Dependence of the Electrical Characteristics of Ni-Cr Thin Films on Evaporation Parameters
Ölrückströmung aus mechanischen Pumpen als Verschmutzungsursache im Vakuum
Session 2. Flow of Gases
A Study of Thermal Transpiration using Ultra-High Vacuum Techniques
Gasströmung im Kontinuumgebiet bei beliebigen Druckunterschieden
Transmission Probability Determination with Directed Mass Motion and with Mean Free Path Considerations
Monte Carlo Calculations of Molecular Gas Flow
A Study of Free Molecular Flow through Various Length Cylindrical Nozzles
Étude expérimentale des valeurs de conductance au moyen d'un manomètre différentiel interférométrique
Hochfrequenz-Massenspektrometer als gasanalytische Stromungsmesser
Untersuchungen über die Geschwindigkeitsverteilung im Bereich zwischen molekularer und gasdynamischer Effusion
Untersuchungen über das Streuverhalten im Bereich zwischen molekularer und gasdynamischer Effusion
Measuring the Density and Direction of Gas Molecular Flow Using an Ionization Detector
Session 3. Components and Materials; Orthodox Vacuum Pumps
Measurement of the Rate of Evaporation of Pump Oils Using a Crystal Vibrator
Gasabgabe von Kupfer bei der Erhitzung im Ultrahochvakuum
Desorptionsspektrometrische Untersuchungen an Elektronenröhren-Einbaumaterialien
Vacuum Brazing as a Production Technique for Vacuum Equipment
Sealing Factors, Their Measurement and Use in the Design of Vacuum Gasket Seals
Porous Metal Isolation Traps and Cryosorbents in Vacuum Technique
Operating Characteristics of a Fast Gas Valve
Ausheizbares Metallventil mit Kupferdichtung
Ölrückströmung aus mechanischen Pumpen als Verschmutzungsursache im Vakuum
Observations at Measurements of Ultimate Pressure of Rotary Pumps according to AVS Tentative Standard
Factors Influencing the Performance and Design of Water-Cooled Condensers
Die Vermeidung systematischer Fehler bei der Messung des Saugvermögens von Hochvakuumpumpen
Performance Characteristics of Large Diffusion Pumps as Functions of Pump Fluid and Heater Input
Session 4. Pressure Measurement and Leak Detection
Versuche zur elektrischen Steuerung der Gasaufzehrung in Glühkathoden-Ionisationsmanometern
Electrode Dimensions of the Bayard-Alpert Ionization Gauge and its Sensitivity
Behavior of Different Ionization Gauges at Very Low Pressures
The Effect of Localized Gas Densities on Vacuum Ionization Gauges
Un micromanomètre à haute sensibilité
Méthode originale d'étalonnage de jauges à ionisation
Evaluation of Uncertainties in Vacuum Gauge Calibration
Massenspektrometer mit hoher Partialdruckempfindlichkeit für Lecksucher
Les contrôles d'étanchéïté sur grands ensembles
Évolution du problème de l'unité de pression en science et technique du vide
An Analysis of the Changes in Pirani Gauge Characteristics
Part II
Session 5. Evaporation and Thin Films
A New Technique for Producing Epitaxial Silicon Layers Using Ultra-Thin Alloy Zones
"Perfect Epitaxy" of Silicon Films on Silicon as seen in Large-Area X-Ray Topographs
Epitaxial Growth of Si on Si in Ultra-High Vacuum
Évaporation de permalloy par bombardement électronique
Thin Film Semiconductors
Some Experiments in the Reactive Evaporation of Tantalum Oxide
Preparation of High Mobility Thin Films of Indium Antimonide
Thermal Shock Effects in Quartz Crystal Microbalances
Weighing at Low Pressures
Impact Activated Sorption as a Means for Gas Incorporation in Sputtered Thin Films
Thin-Film Hafnium-Hafnium Oxide Capacitors for High Temperature Operation
Über die Aggregation von Silber- und Goldaufdampfschichten, die auf Kohlefolien erhöhter Temperatur im Ultrahochvakuum niedergeschlagen wurden
Session 6. Vacuum Systems and Pumping Procedures
Pumpzeitberechnung von Vakuumanlagen bei variabler Wandtemperatur
Design Considerations for Vacuum Systems with Built-in Getter Ion and Sublimation Pumps
Speed Measuring of Ion Getter Pumps by the "Three-Gauge" Method
The Measurement of Water Vapor Pressure in Vacuum Systems Using a Quartz Crystal Oscillator
Charakteristik von Pumpsystemen fur grosse Wasserdampfmengen unter Vakuum unter Anwendung von Kondensation und Kompression des Wasserdampfes
Eine gepulste Hochfrequenz-Entladung als Gasumwälzpumpe
Die Anwendung des Kryopumpenprinzips zur Verkürzung der Pumpzeiten in Vakuumkammern
The Effect of Non-Condensable Gas Pressure on the Evaporation Rate in a Short Path Distillation Unit
Session 7. Adsorption and Desorption
Modulated Molecular Beam Apparatus for Studies of Atomic Interactions with Surfaces
Controlled Hydrogen Partial Pressure in a Field Ion Microscope
The Chemisorption of Oxygen on Polycrystalline Tungsten
Messung von Adsorptionsisothermen mit Schwingquarzen
Adsorption Isotherms for Hydrogen, Deuterium, Helium, Argon, Neon, Oxygen and Nitrogen on Molecular Sieve 5A at 77°K
Sorption von Wasserstoff an kondensierten Titanschichten bei niedrigen Drücken
A Study of a Sorption Process
Über die Bestimmung der Haftwahrscheinlichkeit von Gasen an reinen Metalloberflächen
Anwendung des Omegatrons mit schnellem Elektrometerverstärker zur Untersuchung von Desorptionsvorgängen
Untersuchung von Halbleiteroberflächen durch Desorptionsspektroskopie
Gas Desorption by Synchrotron Radiation in Storage Rings
Die mittlere Verweilzeit und Haftwahrscheinlichkeit von Kohlendioxyd an Eisen
Session 8. Pressure Measurement and Leak Detection
Measurement of Small Ion Currents in a Mass Spectrometer with a Scintillation Detector
High Sensitive D.C. Split-Magnetron Ionization Gauge
Utilization of Omegatron Type Mass Spectrometer for the Analysis of Release Gases and Hydrolysis Gases from Alkali Fluorides Samples at High Temperature
The Stability of Omegatron Sensitivity for Different Electrode Materials
Theoretische Grundlagen und experimentelle Ergebnisse einer neuen Methode der Partialdruckmessung für Vakuumanlagen
Vacuum Chromatography
A Two-Chamber Ionization Gauge
A Cycloidal Path Mass Spectrometer with Wirewound Electric Field Structure
Electrochemical Vacuum Gauges
The Electron-Single-Scatter Gauge—A New Vacuum Gauge for the Range from 10-5 Torr to 1 Torr
Part III
Session 9. Cryogenics; Vacuum Metallurgy
Eine Kryopumpe für Temperaturen bis 1,5°K mit sehr geringem Kältemittelverbrauch
Ein Beitrag zu den Untersuchungen des Saugvermögens einer Kryopumpe für Gasgemische
A Simple Cryo-Getter Pump for Ultra-High Vacuum
Pump Speed Measurements in a New Type of Cryopumped Vacuum System
Verteilung der molekularen Dichte und des Saugvermögens innerhalb grosser, mit Kryopumpen ausgerüsteter, Vakuumkammern
Herstellung extrem gasfreier Metalle nach dem van Arkel-Verfahren durch mehrfache Umsetzung
Das Vakuumgiessen von hochreinen Kupferteilen
Elektronenstrahl-Schweissen unter Vakuum und an Atmosphäre
Vergleichende Betrachtungen der Umschmelzbedingungen im Vakuumlichtbogenofen und Elektronenstrahl-Mehrkammerofen
Session 10. Sputtering and Gettering
Optimale Ausnutzung des Magnetfeldes bei Ionen-Zerstäuberpumpen
Untersuchung der elektrischen Gasaufzehrung von Ar, He, N2 und CO
Measurement by a Hot W Filament Technique of the Clean-up of Water Vapor in a N2 Atmosphere by Means of a Getter
Low Energy Triode Sputtering
An Evaluation of Sputtering Processes for Long-Term Electric Propulsion System Testing
Bias Sputtering of Molybdenum Films
RF Sputtering of Insulators
Dynamic Absolute Sputtering Yield Measurement in the Threshold Region
Sputtering Studies of Insulators by Means of Langmuir Probes
Getter-Ion Pumps with Directly Heated Titanium Evaporators
Session 11. Adsorption and Desorption
Sorption de l'oxyde de Carbone sur le Nickel polycristallin
Temperature Dependence of the Desorption of Argon Ionically Pumped in Glass
Sorption of Inert Gas Ions by Titanium
The Adsorption of Oxygen on Discontinuous Metal Films
Adsorptionsmessungen von Xenon an Aktivkohle im Hochvakuum bei — 196°C mit Hilfe eines radioaktiven Tracers
Ion Bombardment of Tungsten by Inert-Gas Ions and Subsequent Adsorption of Oxygen as Observed in the Field Emission Microscope
Session 12. Space Simulation
Mesures directes en haute atmosphère
Thermal Radiative Properties of Carbon Dioxide Cryodeposits
Analysis of High Sticking Coefficient Cryopanel Arrays for the Simulation of the Permissive Nature of the Space Environment
The 2 m-Space Simulation Chamber of the DVL
Bericht über das Hochvakuum-Erprobungslaboratorium in Ottobrunn bei München
Session 13. Vacuum Metallurgy
Über die Vakuumentgasung flüssiger Metalle mit Hilfe der Gasblasenpumpe
Möglichkeiten der Vakuum-Gas-Metallurgie bei der Herstellung des Stahles
Einfluss des Sauerstoff- und Wasserdampfpartialdruckes auf die Entgasung von Niob und Tantal
Influence des efforts appliqués sur la déformation des microgéométries et la conductance interfaciale de deux solides en contact
Contents of Volume 1
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483164939