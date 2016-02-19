1965 Transactions of the Third International Vacuum Congress, Volume 2, Part I documents the proceedings on the Third International Vacuum Congress held in Stuttgart, Germany on June 28-July 2, 1965. This compilation is divided into four sessions. Session 1 focuses on evaporation and thin films, while Session 2 deals with the flow of gases. The components and materials of orthodox vacuum pumps are covered in Session 3. The last session concentrates on pressure measurement and leak detection. The topics discussed include developments in the vacuum deposition of electronic film circuits; bulk sublimation of titanium; transmission probability determination with directed mass motion and with mean free path considerations; measuring the density and direction of gas molecular flow using an ionization detector; and porous metal isolation traps and cryosorbents in vacuum technique. The factors influencing the performance and design of water-cooled condensers; electrode dimensions of the Bayard-Alpert ionization gauge and its sensitivity; and analysis of the changes in Pirani gauge characteristics are also deliberated in this text. This volume is beneficial to students and researchers conducting work on vacuum, including other related subjects such as etymology, electromagnetism, and quantum mechanics.

Table of Contents



Part I

Session 1. Evaporation and Thin Films

Recent Developments in the Vacuum Deposition of Electronic Film Circuits

Considérations sur l'adhésion des couches minces métalliques obtenues par évaporation sous vide moléculaire

Analyses of Gases Evolved during Evaporation

Fortschritte in der Herstellung von Oxydschichten für optische und elektrische Zwecke

Zur Oxydation von aufgedampften Chrom-Schichten in einem Sauerstoff-Molekülstrahl

Bulk Sublimation of Titanium

Widerstandsmessungen zum Einbau von Vakuum-Restgasen beim Aufdampfen dünner Gold-und Nickelschichten

The Effect of Surface Impurities upon the Resistance of Thin Specular Gold Films

Properties of Evaporated Thin Films of Si2O3

Préparation de photorésistances au CdS par évaporation sous vide

The Dependence of the Electrical Characteristics of Ni-Cr Thin Films on Evaporation Parameters

Ölrückströmung aus mechanischen Pumpen als Verschmutzungsursache im Vakuum

Session 2. Flow of Gases

A Study of Thermal Transpiration using Ultra-High Vacuum Techniques

Gasströmung im Kontinuumgebiet bei beliebigen Druckunterschieden

Transmission Probability Determination with Directed Mass Motion and with Mean Free Path Considerations

Monte Carlo Calculations of Molecular Gas Flow

A Study of Free Molecular Flow through Various Length Cylindrical Nozzles

Étude expérimentale des valeurs de conductance au moyen d'un manomètre différentiel interférométrique

Hochfrequenz-Massenspektrometer als gasanalytische Stromungsmesser

Untersuchungen über die Geschwindigkeitsverteilung im Bereich zwischen molekularer und gasdynamischer Effusion

Untersuchungen über das Streuverhalten im Bereich zwischen molekularer und gasdynamischer Effusion

Measuring the Density and Direction of Gas Molecular Flow Using an Ionization Detector

Session 3. Components and Materials; Orthodox Vacuum Pumps

Measurement of the Rate of Evaporation of Pump Oils Using a Crystal Vibrator

Gasabgabe von Kupfer bei der Erhitzung im Ultrahochvakuum

Desorptionsspektrometrische Untersuchungen an Elektronenröhren-Einbaumaterialien

Vacuum Brazing as a Production Technique for Vacuum Equipment

Sealing Factors, Their Measurement and Use in the Design of Vacuum Gasket Seals

Porous Metal Isolation Traps and Cryosorbents in Vacuum Technique

Operating Characteristics of a Fast Gas Valve

Ausheizbares Metallventil mit Kupferdichtung

Observations at Measurements of Ultimate Pressure of Rotary Pumps according to AVS Tentative Standard

Factors Influencing the Performance and Design of Water-Cooled Condensers

Die Vermeidung systematischer Fehler bei der Messung des Saugvermögens von Hochvakuumpumpen

Performance Characteristics of Large Diffusion Pumps as Functions of Pump Fluid and Heater Input

Session 4. Pressure Measurement and Leak Detection

Versuche zur elektrischen Steuerung der Gasaufzehrung in Glühkathoden-Ionisationsmanometern

Electrode Dimensions of the Bayard-Alpert Ionization Gauge and its Sensitivity

Behavior of Different Ionization Gauges at Very Low Pressures

The Effect of Localized Gas Densities on Vacuum Ionization Gauges

Un micromanomètre à haute sensibilité

Méthode originale d'étalonnage de jauges à ionisation

Evaluation of Uncertainties in Vacuum Gauge Calibration

Massenspektrometer mit hoher Partialdruckempfindlichkeit für Lecksucher

Les contrôles d'étanchéïté sur grands ensembles

Évolution du problème de l'unité de pression en science et technique du vide

An Analysis of the Changes in Pirani Gauge Characteristics

Part II

Session 5. Evaporation and Thin Films

A New Technique for Producing Epitaxial Silicon Layers Using Ultra-Thin Alloy Zones

"Perfect Epitaxy" of Silicon Films on Silicon as seen in Large-Area X-Ray Topographs

Epitaxial Growth of Si on Si in Ultra-High Vacuum

Évaporation de permalloy par bombardement électronique

Thin Film Semiconductors

Some Experiments in the Reactive Evaporation of Tantalum Oxide

Preparation of High Mobility Thin Films of Indium Antimonide

Thermal Shock Effects in Quartz Crystal Microbalances

Weighing at Low Pressures

Impact Activated Sorption as a Means for Gas Incorporation in Sputtered Thin Films

Thin-Film Hafnium-Hafnium Oxide Capacitors for High Temperature Operation

Über die Aggregation von Silber- und Goldaufdampfschichten, die auf Kohlefolien erhöhter Temperatur im Ultrahochvakuum niedergeschlagen wurden

Session 6. Vacuum Systems and Pumping Procedures

Pumpzeitberechnung von Vakuumanlagen bei variabler Wandtemperatur

Design Considerations for Vacuum Systems with Built-in Getter Ion and Sublimation Pumps

Speed Measuring of Ion Getter Pumps by the "Three-Gauge" Method

The Measurement of Water Vapor Pressure in Vacuum Systems Using a Quartz Crystal Oscillator

Charakteristik von Pumpsystemen fur grosse Wasserdampfmengen unter Vakuum unter Anwendung von Kondensation und Kompression des Wasserdampfes

Eine gepulste Hochfrequenz-Entladung als Gasumwälzpumpe

Die Anwendung des Kryopumpenprinzips zur Verkürzung der Pumpzeiten in Vakuumkammern

The Effect of Non-Condensable Gas Pressure on the Evaporation Rate in a Short Path Distillation Unit

Session 7. Adsorption and Desorption

Modulated Molecular Beam Apparatus for Studies of Atomic Interactions with Surfaces

Controlled Hydrogen Partial Pressure in a Field Ion Microscope

The Chemisorption of Oxygen on Polycrystalline Tungsten

Messung von Adsorptionsisothermen mit Schwingquarzen

Adsorption Isotherms for Hydrogen, Deuterium, Helium, Argon, Neon, Oxygen and Nitrogen on Molecular Sieve 5A at 77°K

Sorption von Wasserstoff an kondensierten Titanschichten bei niedrigen Drücken

A Study of a Sorption Process

Über die Bestimmung der Haftwahrscheinlichkeit von Gasen an reinen Metalloberflächen

Anwendung des Omegatrons mit schnellem Elektrometerverstärker zur Untersuchung von Desorptionsvorgängen

Untersuchung von Halbleiteroberflächen durch Desorptionsspektroskopie

Gas Desorption by Synchrotron Radiation in Storage Rings

Die mittlere Verweilzeit und Haftwahrscheinlichkeit von Kohlendioxyd an Eisen

Session 8. Pressure Measurement and Leak Detection

Measurement of Small Ion Currents in a Mass Spectrometer with a Scintillation Detector

High Sensitive D.C. Split-Magnetron Ionization Gauge

Utilization of Omegatron Type Mass Spectrometer for the Analysis of Release Gases and Hydrolysis Gases from Alkali Fluorides Samples at High Temperature

The Stability of Omegatron Sensitivity for Different Electrode Materials

Theoretische Grundlagen und experimentelle Ergebnisse einer neuen Methode der Partialdruckmessung für Vakuumanlagen

Vacuum Chromatography

A Two-Chamber Ionization Gauge

A Cycloidal Path Mass Spectrometer with Wirewound Electric Field Structure

Electrochemical Vacuum Gauges

The Electron-Single-Scatter Gauge—A New Vacuum Gauge for the Range from 10-5 Torr to 1 Torr

Part III

Session 9. Cryogenics; Vacuum Metallurgy

Eine Kryopumpe für Temperaturen bis 1,5°K mit sehr geringem Kältemittelverbrauch

Ein Beitrag zu den Untersuchungen des Saugvermögens einer Kryopumpe für Gasgemische

A Simple Cryo-Getter Pump for Ultra-High Vacuum

Pump Speed Measurements in a New Type of Cryopumped Vacuum System

Verteilung der molekularen Dichte und des Saugvermögens innerhalb grosser, mit Kryopumpen ausgerüsteter, Vakuumkammern

Herstellung extrem gasfreier Metalle nach dem van Arkel-Verfahren durch mehrfache Umsetzung

Das Vakuumgiessen von hochreinen Kupferteilen

Elektronenstrahl-Schweissen unter Vakuum und an Atmosphäre

Vergleichende Betrachtungen der Umschmelzbedingungen im Vakuumlichtbogenofen und Elektronenstrahl-Mehrkammerofen

Session 10. Sputtering and Gettering

Optimale Ausnutzung des Magnetfeldes bei Ionen-Zerstäuberpumpen

Untersuchung der elektrischen Gasaufzehrung von Ar, He, N2 und CO

Measurement by a Hot W Filament Technique of the Clean-up of Water Vapor in a N2 Atmosphere by Means of a Getter

Low Energy Triode Sputtering

An Evaluation of Sputtering Processes for Long-Term Electric Propulsion System Testing

Bias Sputtering of Molybdenum Films

RF Sputtering of Insulators

Dynamic Absolute Sputtering Yield Measurement in the Threshold Region

Sputtering Studies of Insulators by Means of Langmuir Probes

Getter-Ion Pumps with Directly Heated Titanium Evaporators

Session 11. Adsorption and Desorption

Sorption de l'oxyde de Carbone sur le Nickel polycristallin

Temperature Dependence of the Desorption of Argon Ionically Pumped in Glass

Sorption of Inert Gas Ions by Titanium

The Adsorption of Oxygen on Discontinuous Metal Films

Adsorptionsmessungen von Xenon an Aktivkohle im Hochvakuum bei — 196°C mit Hilfe eines radioaktiven Tracers

Ion Bombardment of Tungsten by Inert-Gas Ions and Subsequent Adsorption of Oxygen as Observed in the Field Emission Microscope

Session 12. Space Simulation

Mesures directes en haute atmosphère

Thermal Radiative Properties of Carbon Dioxide Cryodeposits

Analysis of High Sticking Coefficient Cryopanel Arrays for the Simulation of the Permissive Nature of the Space Environment

The 2 m-Space Simulation Chamber of the DVL

Bericht über das Hochvakuum-Erprobungslaboratorium in Ottobrunn bei München

Session 13. Vacuum Metallurgy

Über die Vakuumentgasung flüssiger Metalle mit Hilfe der Gasblasenpumpe

Möglichkeiten der Vakuum-Gas-Metallurgie bei der Herstellung des Stahles

Einfluss des Sauerstoff- und Wasserdampfpartialdruckes auf die Entgasung von Niob und Tantal

Influence des efforts appliqués sur la déformation des microgéométries et la conductance interfaciale de deux solides en contact

Contents of Volume 1