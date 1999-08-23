1955-1999: Overview, Contents, and Authors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077520, 9780080865171

1955-1999: Overview, Contents, and Authors, Volume 53

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frans Spaepen
eBook ISBN: 9780080865171
Hardcover ISBN: 9780126077520
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd August 1999
Page Count: 316
Description

The explosion of the science of mesoscopic structures is having a great impact on physics and electrical engineering because of the possible applications of these structures in microelectronic and optoelectronic devices of the future.

Readership

Researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physical science and materials science.

Details

No. of pages:
316
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080865171
Hardcover ISBN:
9780126077520

"Outrivals all existing reviews. It is a must for researchers in low-dimensional physics, as well as for all those who want to know more about the latest evolution in this fascinating field." @source:--SEMICONDUCTOR, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY A high standard is expected from the contributors and this volume certainly measures up to this requirement. This work should be available in libraries covering solid state physics and will be consulted by physicists, materials scientists, and chemists." @source:--PHYSICS IN TECHNOLOGY

About the Serial Editors

Henry Ehrenreich Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frans Spaepen Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

