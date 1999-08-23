1955-1999: Overview, Contents, and Authors, Volume 53
The explosion of the science of mesoscopic structures is having a great impact on physics and electrical engineering because of the possible applications of these structures in microelectronic and optoelectronic devices of the future.
Researchers and advanced graduate students in condensed matter physical science and materials science.
- 316
- English
- © Academic Press 1999
- 23rd August 1999
- Academic Press
- 9780080865171
- 9780126077520
"Outrivals all existing reviews. It is a must for researchers in low-dimensional physics, as well as for all those who want to know more about the latest evolution in this fascinating field." @source:--SEMICONDUCTOR, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY A high standard is expected from the contributors and this volume certainly measures up to this requirement. This work should be available in libraries covering solid state physics and will be consulted by physicists, materials scientists, and chemists." @source:--PHYSICS IN TECHNOLOGY
Henry Ehrenreich
Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Frans Spaepen
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA