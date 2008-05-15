18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080557977

18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 25

1st Edition

Editors: Bertrand Braunschweig Xavier Joulia
eBook ISBN: 9780080557977
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 15th May 2008
Page Count: 1232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
655.00
556.75
400.00
340.00
500.00
425.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Plenary Lectures. Topic 1 - Off-Line Systems. Topic 2 - On-Line Systems. Topic 3 - Computational & Numerical Solutions Strategies. Topic 4 - Integrated And Multiscale Modelling And Simulation. Topic 5 - Cape For The Users!. Topic 6 - Cape And Society. Topic 7 - Cape In Education.

Description

The 18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering contains papers presented at the 18th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE 18) held in Lyon, France, from 1-4 June 2008.
The ESCAPE series brings the latest innovations and achievements by leading professionals from the industrial and academic communities. The series serves as a forum for engineers, scientists, researchers, managers and students from academia and industry to:

  • present new computer aided methods, algorithms, techniques related to process and product engineering,
  • discuss innovative concepts, new challenges, needs and trends in the area of CAPE. This research area bridges fundamental sciences (physics, chemistry, thermodynamics, applied mathematics and computer sciences) with the various aspects of process and product engineering.

The special theme for ESCAPE-18 is CAPE for the Users! CAPE systems are to be put in the hands of end users who need functionality and assistance beyond the scientific and technological capacities which are at the core of the systems.

The four main topics are:

  • off-line systems for synthesis and design,
  • on-line systems for control and operation,
  • computational and numerical solutions strategies,
  • integrated and multi-scale modelling and simulation, Two general topics address the impact of CAPE tools and methods on Society and Education.

Key Features

  • CD-ROM that accompanies the book contains all research papers and contributions
  • International in scope with guest speeches and keynote talks from leaders in science and industry
  • Presents papers covering the latest research, key top areas and developments in Computer Aided Process Engineering

Readership

This publication is geared to researchers, practitioners and consultants in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biochemical industry and is also useful as a reference book and/or textbook for a higher level course

Details

No. of pages:
1232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080557977

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Bertrand Braunschweig Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Computer Science and Applied Department, Institut Francais du Petrole, France

Xavier Joulia Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

INPT-ENSIACET, Chemical Engineering Laboratory (LGC, UMR, CNRS 5503), France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.