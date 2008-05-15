18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 25
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Plenary Lectures. Topic 1 - Off-Line Systems. Topic 2 - On-Line Systems. Topic 3 - Computational & Numerical Solutions Strategies. Topic 4 - Integrated And Multiscale Modelling And Simulation. Topic 5 - Cape For The Users!. Topic 6 - Cape And Society. Topic 7 - Cape In Education.
Description
The 18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering contains papers presented at the 18th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE 18) held in Lyon, France, from 1-4 June 2008.
The ESCAPE series brings the latest innovations and achievements by leading professionals from the industrial and academic communities. The series serves as a forum for engineers, scientists, researchers, managers and students from academia and industry to:
- present new computer aided methods, algorithms, techniques related to process and product engineering,
- discuss innovative concepts, new challenges, needs and trends in the area of CAPE. This research area bridges fundamental sciences (physics, chemistry, thermodynamics, applied mathematics and computer sciences) with the various aspects of process and product engineering.
The special theme for ESCAPE-18 is CAPE for the Users! CAPE systems are to be put in the hands of end users who need functionality and assistance beyond the scientific and technological capacities which are at the core of the systems.
The four main topics are:
- off-line systems for synthesis and design,
- on-line systems for control and operation,
- computational and numerical solutions strategies,
- integrated and multi-scale modelling and simulation, Two general topics address the impact of CAPE tools and methods on Society and Education.
Key Features
- CD-ROM that accompanies the book contains all research papers and contributions
- International in scope with guest speeches and keynote talks from leaders in science and industry
- Presents papers covering the latest research, key top areas and developments in Computer Aided Process Engineering
Readership
This publication is geared to researchers, practitioners and consultants in the chemical, pharmaceutical, and biochemical industry and is also useful as a reference book and/or textbook for a higher level course
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 15th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557977
About the Editors
Bertrand Braunschweig Editor
Computer Science and Applied Department, Institut Francais du Petrole, France
Xavier Joulia Editor
INPT-ENSIACET, Chemical Engineering Laboratory (LGC, UMR, CNRS 5503), France