18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 25

The 18th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering contains papers presented at the 18th European Symposium of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE 18) held in Lyon, France, from 1-4 June 2008.

The ESCAPE series brings the latest innovations and achievements by leading professionals from the industrial and academic communities. The series serves as a forum for engineers, scientists, researchers, managers and students from academia and industry to:

present new computer aided methods, algorithms, techniques related to process and product engineering,

discuss innovative concepts, new challenges, needs and trends in the area of CAPE. This research area bridges fundamental sciences (physics, chemistry, thermodynamics, applied mathematics and computer sciences) with the various aspects of process and product engineering.

The special theme for ESCAPE-18 is CAPE for the Users! CAPE systems are to be put in the hands of end users who need functionality and assistance beyond the scientific and technological capacities which are at the core of the systems.

The four main topics are: