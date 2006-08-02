16th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering and 9th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444529695, 9780080525808

16th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering and 9th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Wolfgang Marquardt Costas Pantelides
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444529695
eBook ISBN: 9780080525808
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 2nd August 2006
Page Count: 2318
Description

This proceedings book contains the papers presented at the joint conference event of the 9th Symposium on Process Systems Engineering (PSE'2006) and the 16th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-16), held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, from July 9 – July 13, 2006. The symposium follows the first joint event PSE’97 / ESCAPE-7 in Trondheim, Norway (1997). The last two venues of the ESCAPE symposia were Barcelona, Spain (2005) and Lisbon, Portugal (2004) and the most recent PSE symposia were held in Kunming, China (2003) and Keystone, Colorado, USA (2000). The purpose of both series is to bring together the international community of researchers engineers who are interested in computing-based methods in process engineering. The main objective of the symposium is to review and present the latest developments and current state in Process Systems Engineering and Computer Aided Process Engineering. The focus of PSE’2006 / ESCAPE-16 has been on Modelling and Numerical Methods, Product and Process Design, Operations and Control, Biological Systems, Infrastructure Systems, and Business decision support.

Key Features

  • reviews and presents the latest developments and current state of Process Systems Engineering and Computer Aided Process Engineering
  • contains papers presented at a joint conference event
  • bringing together an international community of researchers and engineers interested in computing-based methods in Process Engineering

Readership

Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students and consultants for chemical industries

Details

No. of pages:
2318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444529695
eBook ISBN:
9780080525808

About the Editor

Wolfgang Marquardt

Affiliations and Expertise

RWTH Aachen, Turmstr. 46, Aachen, Germany

Costas Pantelides

Affiliations and Expertise

DECHEMA, Frankfurt am Main, Germany

