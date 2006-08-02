16th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering and 9th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering
1st Edition
This proceedings book contains the papers presented at the joint conference event of the 9th Symposium on Process Systems Engineering (PSE'2006) and the 16th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE-16), held in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, from July 9 – July 13, 2006. The symposium follows the first joint event PSE’97 / ESCAPE-7 in Trondheim, Norway (1997). The last two venues of the ESCAPE symposia were Barcelona, Spain (2005) and Lisbon, Portugal (2004) and the most recent PSE symposia were held in Kunming, China (2003) and Keystone, Colorado, USA (2000). The purpose of both series is to bring together the international community of researchers engineers who are interested in computing-based methods in process engineering. The main objective of the symposium is to review and present the latest developments and current state in Process Systems Engineering and Computer Aided Process Engineering. The focus of PSE’2006 / ESCAPE-16 has been on Modelling and Numerical Methods, Product and Process Design, Operations and Control, Biological Systems, Infrastructure Systems, and Business decision support.
- reviews and presents the latest developments and current state of Process Systems Engineering and Computer Aided Process Engineering
- contains papers presented at a joint conference event
- bringing together an international community of researchers and engineers interested in computing-based methods in Process Engineering
Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students and consultants for chemical industries
Wolfgang Marquardt
RWTH Aachen, Turmstr. 46, Aachen, Germany
Costas Pantelides
DECHEMA, Frankfurt am Main, Germany