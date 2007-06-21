1500 Questions in Psychiatry
Table of Contents
- Alcohol -1
2. Alcohol -2
3. Antidepressants
4. Antipsychotics
5. Child and adolescent psychiatry -1
6. Child and adolescent psychiatry -2
7. Child and adolescent psychiatry -3
8. Child and adolescent psychiatry -4
9. Child and adolescent psychiatry -5
10. Classification
11. Drug abuse -1
12. Drug abuse -2
13. Drug abuse -3
14. Drug interactions -1
15. Drug interactions -2
16. Eating disorders
17. Forensic -1
18. Forensic -2
19. Forensic -3
20. Forensic -4
21. Human development
22. Learning disability -1
23. Learning disability -2
24. Learning disability -3
25. Learning disability -4
26. Learning disability -5
27. Mood disorders -1
28. Mood disorders -2
29. Neuropsychiatry -1
30. Neuropsychiatry -2
31. Neuropsychiatry -3
32. Neuropsychiatry -4
33. Neuropsychiatry -5
34. Neuropsychiatry -6
35. Neuropsychiatry -7
36. Neurotic disorders -1
37. Neurotic disorders -2
38. Old age psychiatry -1
39. Old age psychiatry -2
40. Old age psychiatry -3
41. Old age psychiatry -4
42. Old age psychiatry -5
43. Pharmacology -1
44. Pharmacology -2
45. Psychology -1
46. Psychology -2
47. Psychometry -1
48. Psychometry -2
49. Psychometry -3
50. Psychopathology
51. Psychotherapy -1
52. Psychotherapy -2
53. Research methodology -1
54. Research methodology -2
55. Schizophrenia
56. Sex and reproduction
57. Statistics -1
58. Statistics -2
59. Statistics -3
60. Statistics -4
61. Suicide
Description
This title is directed primarily towards postgraduate trainees in psychiatry preparing for examinations such as the MRCPsych. It contains 1525 questions with answers, explanations and references - ideal for self-testing before exams. The questions specifically focus on topics which occur most frequently in the real exams. The combination of comprehensive answers and targeted, exam relevant topics make this book invaluable for anybody revising for their MRCPsych.
Key Features
- Prepared by organisers of the Cambridge MRCPych course, which has a pass rate nearly double the UK average
- Offers a wide variety of questions on targeted, exam relevant topics together with explanatory answers with a level of detail beyond most self-testing books
- Topics selected to reflect those most frequently found in real exams
- Topics presented in manageable chapters each containing 25 questions - ideal for 'dipping in and out' when time is limited
- Answers contain full explanations and references for further detail, perfect for general revision and improving areas of need
Details
About the Authors
Albert Michael Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Adult Psychiatry, West Suffolk Hospital, Bury St Edmunds, UK; Organiser, Cambridge MRCPsych Course, UK
Ben Underwood Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in Psychiatry, Cambridge, UK; Assistant Organiser, Cambridge MRCPsych Course, UK
