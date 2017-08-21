150 Things You Should Know about Security
2nd Edition
Description
150 Things You Should Know about Security, Second Edition covers the essential tips and techniques for the latest trends in physical security. This indispensable guide further covers the latest technological trends for managing the security needs of all kinds, from physical and corporate security, to the latest cybersecurity threats. Through anecdotes, case studies, and documented procedures, the authors have amassed the most complete collection of information on security available. Security professionals will find this book easy to use and understand when seeking practical tips for managing the latest security technologies, such as bio-metrics, IP video, video analytics, and more.
Several themes have been included, such as management principles and styles, communications, security applications, investigations, technology, physical security, the future, and many more. In addition, tips for quantifying the reduction and prevention of crime, loss and liability risks are included, assisting security professionals in securing corporate resources for security manpower and infrastructure.
Key Features
- Provides essential, practical tips on a seemingly infinite number of security topics, allowing busy security professionals quick access to the information they need
- Blends theory and practice with a specific focus on today’s global business and societal environment and the various security, safety and asset protection challenges
- Provides tips on how to utilize the growing field of crime prevention through environmental design (CPTED)
Readership
Physical and information corporate security managers, supervisors, executives, and other practitioners. Security management students
Table of Contents
1. CPTED Strategies; 2. Six Additional CPTED Strategies; 3. A New Role for Law Enforcement: Support of Community Development; 4. Environment; 5. Target Hardening; 6. Deterrents; 7. CPTED: Care and Maintenance; 8. Questions to be Answered During a CPTED Assessment; 9. Some Benefits of CPTED Planning Activities; 10. Use of Information; 11. Defensible Space Principles; 12. Examples of Strategies in Action; 13. How to Increase Security Through Building Design; 14. Windows and Window Shutters; 15. How to Design a Five-Year and Ten-Year Security Plan; 16. After CPTED and COPS (Situational Prevention); 17. Access Control Cards: 23 Things You Should Know; 18. Body Cameras for Law Enforcement and the Private Sector; 19. Social Media; 20. Bullycide; 21. Encryption Defined; 22. Cybercrime: What Security Directors Need to Know About Cyber-Security; 23. Terrorism: Reinventing Security Performance; 24. What Managers Need to Know; 25. Seven Things You Need to Know About Soft Targets; 26. Helpful Hints From a Burglar; 27. Malicious Destruction of Property; 28. Risk Assessment; 29. Key Control and Badge Control; 30. Digital Video Surveillance System; 31. Lighting and Security; 32. Lighting Levels; 33. Security Checklist From the Massachusetts Home Security and Crime Prevention Center; 34. Top Ten Security Threats; 35. The Audit; 36. Mail Services Security; 37. Crime Analysis; 38. Emergency Planning; 39. Fire and Life Safety; 40. Exterior Physical Characteristics: Perimeter Grounds; 41.Exterior Windows; 42. Security Officers Checklist; 43. Safes; 44. Metal Theft; 45. Master Planning - Physical Systems; 46. Parking Lot Safety Issues; 47. Physical Security is Needed to prevent Workplace Violence in the Healthcare Environment; 48. Security Assessment Follow-Up; 49. Seven Things You Should Know About PSIM; 50. The Ten Basic Knowledge Areas for Crime Prevention in the 21st Century; 51. Ever Need a New Year's Resolution? How About Changing your Passwords?; 52. Speed Bumps; 53. Bullying and Liability; 54. Police: Massachusetts School Bus Driver Drunk in Crash; 55. Security Officer Responsibilities; 56. Emergency Planning and Development; 57. Seven Basic Types of Protective Lighting; 58. Things You Need to Know About Soft Targets; 59. The "Ultimate Security Cookbook" and Future Trends; 60. Ten Steps to Reduce Risk; 61. ASIS Standards and Guidelines; 62. Safe Citizen and Law Enforcement Encounters; 63. The Art of Training; 64. Don't Take Training Lightly; 65. Security Officers/Protection Officers and Professionalism; 66. The Importance of Professional Certifications: ASIS International (ASIS) and International Foundation for Protection Officers (IFPO); 67. Guard Houses/Guard Booths; 68. Physical Security Expenses and Maintenance; 69. Data Center and Server Security; 70. Loading Dock and Chemical Storage Security; 71. The Six Most Critical Areas in a Storage Facility; 72. Parking Facility Security; 73. Emergency (Blue Light) Phones/Call Stations; 74. Environmental Security; 75. The Neighborhood and Fear of Crime; 76. The Internet of Things (IoT); 77. Montreaux Document; 78. Access for the Physically and Mentally Challenged; 79. Active Shooter/Active Assailant; 80. How to Respond When an Active Shooter is in Your Vicinity; 81. School Parking Lots and Parking Garages; 82. Women as Investigators; 83. Preventing Identity Theft; 84. Top 10 CPTED Research and Best Practice Resources on the Web; 85. The Role of Security Practitioner; 86. Physical Barriers; 87. Fire Safety Issues; 88. Video Analytics and Thermal Cameras; 89. Design out Crime/Designing for Security; 90. Mass Notification Procedures; 91. OSHA (Occupation Safety and Health Administration) Regulations and Security Operations; 92. Sample Policy and Procedures for AED (Automated External Defibrillator) Use Sample Policy and Procedures for Fire Extinguisher Use; 93. Workplace Fire Safety; 94. Security for Marijuana Farms and Dispensaries; 95. Site Security During Construction; 96. Protection of Cultural Resource Properties: NFPA 909; 97. Three Phases of Attack; 98. 13 Steps Avoid Becoming a Victim; 99. Courtroom Testifying; 100. Crime Prevention: 18 Terms You Should Know; 101. Hazardous Materials; 102. Hazardous Materials: How They Are Harmful to People; 103. Informants; 104. 20 Things You Should Know about the Legal Aspects of Security; 105. The Three-D's Approach to CPTED; 106. Management Principles According to Bud Smith; 107. Crime Prevention Tips from the Greenville NC Police Department; 108. Why Security Fails; 109. 50 Random Aspects of Physical Security That You Should Know: A Checklist; 110. Emergency Manager Responsibilities; 111. National Response Framework: Five Mission Areas; 112. Emergency Planning Best Practices; 113. National Fire Protection Association (NFPA); 114. Organization and Administration; 115. Organization and Planning; 116. Outsourcing for a Security Practitioner; 117. Paper Shredders; 118. General Personnel Security; 119. Personnel Security: 25 Things You Should Know; 120. 10 Things You Should Know about Fraud; 121. Physical Access Control; 122. Physical Security: 10 Things You Should Know; 123. Glazing (bullet-resistant and burglary-resistant); 124. Privacy in the Workplace; 125. Product Contamination; 126. Re-engineering, Downsizing and Rightsizing: 25 Things You Should Know; 127. Retail Security; 128. Retail Security Management; 129. Risk Analysis; 130. Robots as Security Devices; 131. The Role of Risk Manager; 131. Crimes Defined; 132. Safe Schools; 133. Security Assessments; 134. Biometrics Using Hand Geometry; 135. Security Management; 136. Protection of Sensitive Information; 137. Transportation Security; 138. Setting Specifications and Getting Bids for Security Components; 139. Sexual Harassment; 140. Sexual Harassment in the Schools; 141. Stalking; 142. Stress on the Job; 143. The Use of Force by Private Citizens; 144. Freedom of Information Act; 145. Travel Security; 146. Physical Entry and Access Control; 147. Letter and Parcel Bombs; 148. Liaison: 25 Things You Should Know; 149. AMBER Alert; 150. Emerging Trends in Security
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2018
- Published:
- 21st August 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095089
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128094853
About the Author
Lawrence Fennelly
Lawrence J. Fennelly is an internationally recognized authority on crime prevention, security planning and analysis, and on the study of how environmental factors (CPTED), physical hardware, alarms, lighting, site design, management practices, litigation consultants, security policies and procedures, and guard management contribute to criminal victimization.
Mr. Fennelly was previously employed with Apollo Security, Computershare, Inc., as well as a sergeant at Harvard College, employed by the Harvard University Police Department in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He was trained as a crime prevention specialist and served in this capacity for over 21 years at Harvard. He was also the department’s training officer and assistant court officer. As part of his role as an officer at Harvard, Larry also was a deputy sheriff in both Suffolk and Middlesex counties (Massachusetts).
Mr. Fennelly is a frequent speaker and lecturer on CPTED, physical security, school crime, and other issues. He serves as an expert witness who works closely with attorneys in defense as well as plaintiff cases, assisting in case preparation, offering knowledgeable questions to ask the opposing side, etc. He has also done a considerable amount of consultant work throughout the United States. His experience ranges from identifying vulnerabilities to conducting security and lighting surveys, working with architects to design and implement security, and developing long range guard training programs and risk assessments of various facilities.
He is also a prolific author. His titles include such well-known security books as "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design," "Effective Physical Security," and "Handbook of Loss Prevention and Crime Prevention."
Affiliations and Expertise
Expert witness and consultant in security, Litigation Consultants Inc.
Marianna Perry
Marianna A. Perry is a Certified Protection Professional (CPP) through ASIS International and has 35+ years of progressive experience in law enforcement, physical security, safety and loss control. Marianna received her B.A. Degree from Bellarmine University and her Master’s Degree from Eastern Kentucky University. She is a safety and security consultant and is a frequent presenter at the annual ASIS International Seminar. She is also adjunct faculty at Sullivan University in the Department of Justice and Public Safety Administration. Marianna is a former trooper and detective with the Kentucky State Police and was previously the Director of the National Crime Prevention Institute (NCPI) at the University of Louisville. She is a member of the ASIS International School Safety and Security Council as well as the Women in Security Council. Her recent books (with Larry Fennelly) are titled, The Handbook for School Safety and Security & Security for Colleges and Universities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Safety and security consultant