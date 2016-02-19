150 ECG Cases Indonesian 5e
5th Edition
Description
150 ECG Cases presents clinical problems in the shape of simple case histories together with the relevant ECG. Detailed answers concentrate on the clinical interpretation of the results and give advice on what to do. The book can be used as a standalone method of practising ECG interpretation, and even with the most difficult ECGs a beginner will be able to make an accurate description of the trace and will be guided towards the key aspects of the interpretation.
Key Features
The unique page size allows presentation of 12-lead ECGs across a single page for clarity.
Several of the cases incorporate chest X-rays and coronary angiograms illustrating the appearances that are associated with various cardiac conditions.
All the cases are graded in difficulty and are cross-referenced to the new editions of ECG Made Easy and ECG Made Practical for further information.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Everyday ECGs
Case 1 to 75
Part 2 More challenging ECGs
Case 76 to 150
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814865487
About the Authors
John Hampton
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Cardiology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK
David Adlam
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Acute and Interventional Cardiology, Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK
Joanna Hampton
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge
About the Editors
Ika P Wijaya
Simon Salim
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.