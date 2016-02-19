150 ECG Cases Indonesian 5e - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9789814865487

150 ECG Cases Indonesian 5e

5th Edition

Authors: John Hampton David Adlam Joanna Hampton
Editors: Ika P Wijaya Simon Salim
Paperback ISBN: 9789814865487
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 352
Description

150 ECG Cases presents clinical problems in the shape of simple case histories together with the relevant ECG. Detailed answers concentrate on the clinical interpretation of the results and give advice on what to do. The book can be used as a standalone method of practising ECG interpretation, and even with the most difficult ECGs a beginner will be able to make an accurate description of the trace and will be guided towards the key aspects of the interpretation.

Key Features

The unique page size allows presentation of 12-lead ECGs across a single page for clarity.
Several of the cases incorporate chest X-rays and coronary angiograms illustrating the appearances that are associated with various cardiac conditions.
All the cases are graded in difficulty and are cross-referenced to the new editions of ECG Made Easy and ECG Made Practical for further information.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Everyday ECGs

Case 1 to 75

Part 2 More challenging ECGs

Case 76 to 150

Index

352
Indonesian
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2021
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
9789814865487

About the Authors

John Hampton

Emeritus Professor of Cardiology, University of Nottingham, Nottingham, UK

David Adlam

Associate Professor of Acute and Interventional Cardiology, Honorary Consultant Cardiologist, University of Leicester, Leicester, UK

Joanna Hampton

Consultant Physician, Addenbrooke's Hospital, Cambridge

About the Editors

Ika P Wijaya

Simon Salim

