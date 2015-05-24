12th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering and 25th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 37
1st Edition
Parts A, B and C
25th European Symposium on Computer-Aided Process Engineering contains the papers presented at the 12th Process Systems Engineering (PSE) and 25th European Society of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) Joint Event held in Copenhagen, Denmark, 31 May - 4 June 2015.
The purpose of these series is to bring together the international community of researchers and engineers who are interested in computing-based methods in process engineering. This conference highlights the contributions of the PSE/CAPE community towards the sustainability of modern society.
Contributors from academia and industry establish the core products of PSE/CAPE, define the new and changing scope of our results, and future challenges. Plenary and keynote lectures discuss real-world challenges (globalization, energy, environment, and health) and contribute to discussions on the widening scope of PSE/CAPE versus the consolidation of the core topics of PSE/CAPE.
- Highlights how the Process Systems Engineering/Computer-Aided Process Engineering community contributes to the sustainability of modern society
- Presents findings and discussions from both the 12th Process Systems Engineering (PSE) and 25th European Society of Computer-Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) Events
- Establishes the core products of Process Systems Engineering/Computer Aided Process Engineering
- Defines the future challenges of the Process Systems Engineering/Computer Aided Process Engineering community
Chemical engineers, chemical process engineers, researchers in industry and academia, students, and consultants for chemical industries
Table of Contents
New developments in the application of computing and systems technology to chemical and biochemical engineering problems
• Modelling, numerical analysis and simulation
• Mathematical programming (optimization)
• Cyber-infrastructure, informatics and intelligent systems
• Process and product synthesis/design
• Process dynamics, control and monitoring
• Abnormal events management and process safety
• Plant operations, integration, planning/scheduling and supply chain
• Enterprise-wide management and technology-driven policy making
• Domain applications (molecular, biological, pharmaceutical, food, energy, and environmental systems engineering)
Emerging new areas and topics
Education with participation from EURECHA and CAChE
- No. of pages:
- 2600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 24th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444634450
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444634290
About the Series Volume Editor
Krist Gernaey
Technical University Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Jakob Huusom
CAPEC, Technical University of Denmark, Lyngby, Denmark
Rafiqul Gani
CAPEC, Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering, Technical University of Denmark, Denmark