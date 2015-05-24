12th International Symposium on Process Systems Engineering and 25th European Symposium on Computer Aided Process Engineering, Volume 37

25th European Symposium on Computer-Aided Process Engineering contains the papers presented at the 12th Process Systems Engineering (PSE) and 25th European Society of Computer Aided Process Engineering (ESCAPE) Joint Event held in Copenhagen, Denmark, 31 May - 4 June 2015.

The purpose of these series is to bring together the international community of researchers and engineers who are interested in computing-based methods in process engineering. This conference highlights the contributions of the PSE/CAPE community towards the sustainability of modern society.

Contributors from academia and industry establish the core products of PSE/CAPE, define the new and changing scope of our results, and future challenges. Plenary and keynote lectures discuss real-world challenges (globalization, energy, environment, and health) and contribute to discussions on the widening scope of PSE/CAPE versus the consolidation of the core topics of PSE/CAPE.